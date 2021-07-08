Straight-forward node.js arguments parser.

$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek== { "careful" : true , "dangerous" : true , "tomatoes" : 3, "tonight" : true , "key" : "ek==" }

How to use it?

$ npm install args-parser

Simply call the module passing it an arguments array such as process.argv :

const args = require ( 'args-parser' )(process.argv); console .info(args);

The returned value is an Object having a key for each given argument and a value if it's found an = sign ( true otherwise).

Consider this command:

$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek==

Will return:

{ "careful" : true , "dangerous" : true , "tomatoes" : 3 , "tonight" : true , "key" : "ek==" }

So then you can easily check what you need: