Straight-forward node.js arguments parser.
$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek==
{
"careful": true,
"dangerous": true,
"tomatoes": 3,
"tonight": true,
"key": "ek=="
}
$ npm install args-parser
Simply call the module passing it an
arguments array such as
process.argv:
const args = require('args-parser')(process.argv);
console.info(args);
The returned value is an
Object having a key for each given argument and a value if it's found an
= sign (
true otherwise).
Consider this command:
$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek==
Will return:
{
"careful": true,
"dangerous": true,
"tomatoes": 3,
"tonight": true,
"key": "ek=="
}
So then you can easily check what you need:
if (args.careful) {
// Do something
}