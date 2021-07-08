openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ap

args-parser

by Arnaud
1.3.0 (see all)

Straight-forward node.js arguments parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

args-parser

Straight-forward node.js arguments parser.

$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek==

{
  "careful": true,
  "dangerous": true,
  "tomatoes": 3,
  "tonight": true,
  "key": "ek=="
}

How to use it?

$ npm install args-parser

Simply call the module passing it an arguments array such as process.argv:

const args = require('args-parser')(process.argv);
console.info(args);

The returned value is an Object having a key for each given argument and a value if it's found an = sign (true otherwise).

Consider this command:

$ node ./script.js careful -dangerous --tomatoes=3 --tonight --key=ek==

Will return:

{
  "careful": true,
  "dangerous": true,
  "tomatoes": 3,
  "tonight": true,
  "key": "ek=="
}

So then you can easily check what you need:

if (args.careful) {
  // Do something
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial