openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

argparse

by nodeca
2.0.1 (see all)

CLI arguments parser for node.js. JS port of python's argparse module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.6M

GitHub Stars

434

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Python-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CLI Arguments

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/55
Read All Reviews
amitach
axelblazePro

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

Readme

argparse

CI NPM version

CLI arguments parser for node.js, with sub-commands support. Port of python's argparse (version 3.9.0).

Difference with original.

  • JS has no keyword arguments support.
    • Pass options instead: new ArgumentParser({ description: 'example', add_help: true }).
  • JS has no python's types int, float, ...
    • Use string-typed names: .add_argument('-b', { type: 'int', help: 'help' }).
  • %r format specifier uses require('util').inspect().

More details in doc.

Example

test.js file:

#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';

const { ArgumentParser } = require('argparse');
const { version } = require('./package.json');

// Formatter with support of `\n` in Help texts.
class HelpFormatter extends ArgumentParser.RawDescriptionHelpFormatter {
  // executes parent _split_lines for each line of the help, then flattens the result
  _split_lines(text, width) {
    return [].concat(...text.split('\n').map(line => super._split_lines(line, width)));
  }
}

const parser = new ArgumentParser({
  description: 'Argparse example',
  add_help: true,
  formatter_class: HelpFormatter
});

parser.add_argument('-v', '--version', { action: 'version', version });
parser.add_argument('-f', '--foo', { help: 'foo bar' });
parser.add_argument('-b', '--bar', { help: 'bar foo' });
parser.add_argument('--baz', { help: 'baz bar' });

console.dir(parser.parse_args());

Display help:

$ ./test.js -h
usage: test.js [-h] [-v] [-f FOO] [-b BAR] [--baz BAZ]

Argparse example

optional arguments:
  -h, --help         show this help message and exit
  -v, --version      show program's version number and exit
  -f FOO, --foo FOO  foo bar
  -b BAR, --bar BAR  bar foo
  --baz BAZ          baz bar

Parse arguments:

$ ./test.js -f=3 --bar=4 --baz 5
{ foo: '3', bar: '4', baz: '5' }

API docs

Since this is a port with minimal divergence, there's no separate documentation. Use original one instead, with notes about difference.

  1. Original doc.
  2. Original tutorial.
  3. Difference with python.

argparse for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of argparse and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use4
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I used this while write backtesting algorithms and provide command line arguments that would be input to the main algorithm based on which the values for backtesting would change. It makes working with command line super easy and helps you create a highly configurable script which can easily switch logic based on flags provided from command line without having to change code all the time.

0
axelblazePro25 Ratings6 Reviews
3 months ago

Mostly I have used this in settings where i don't want to hard code certain stuff and let users configure parameter values during run-time. Without a doubt super useful and convenient for both developers and testers of the software. But still, the syntax is not as easy as other languages like python. A little more convenient on the syntax side would be a great hit.

0
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings1 Review
5 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

Alternatives

com
commandernode.js command-line interfaces made easy
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
83M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
34
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
yargs yargs the modern, pirate-themed successor to optimist.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
74M
User Rating
4.2/ 5
12
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cla
command-line-argsA mature, feature-complete library to parse command-line options.
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
min
minimistparse argument options
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
43M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
mri
mriQuickly scan for CLI flags and arguments
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial