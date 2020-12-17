argparse

CLI arguments parser for node.js, with sub-commands support. Port of python's argparse (version 3.9.0).

Difference with original.

JS has no keyword arguments support. Pass options instead: new ArgumentParser({ description: 'example', add_help: true }) .

JS has no python's types int , float , ... Use string-typed names: .add_argument('-b', { type: 'int', help: 'help' }) .

, , ... %r format specifier uses require('util').inspect() .

More details in doc.

Example

test.js file:

; const { ArgumentParser } = require ( 'argparse' ); const { version } = require ( './package.json' ); class HelpFormatter extends ArgumentParser . RawDescriptionHelpFormatter { _split_lines(text, width) { return [].concat(...text.split( '

' ).map( line => super ._split_lines(line, width))); } } const parser = new ArgumentParser({ description : 'Argparse example' , add_help : true , formatter_class : HelpFormatter }); parser.add_argument( '-v' , '--version' , { action : 'version' , version }); parser.add_argument( '-f' , '--foo' , { help : 'foo bar' }); parser.add_argument( '-b' , '--bar' , { help : 'bar foo' }); parser.add_argument( '--baz' , { help : 'baz bar' }); console .dir(parser.parse_args());

Display help:

$ ./test.js -h usage: test.js [-h] [-v] [-f FOO] [-b BAR] [--baz BAZ] Argparse example optional arguments: - h, --help show this help message and exit - v, --version show program 's version number and exit - f FOO, --foo FOO foo bar - b BAR, --bar BAR bar foo - -baz BAZ baz bar

Parse arguments:

$ ./test.js -f= 3 { foo: '3' , bar: '4' , baz: '5' }

API docs

Since this is a port with minimal divergence, there's no separate documentation. Use original one instead, with notes about difference.

