CLI arguments parser for node.js, with sub-commands support. Port of python's argparse (version 3.9.0).
Difference with original.
new ArgumentParser({ description: 'example', add_help: true }).
int,
float, ...
.add_argument('-b', { type: 'int', help: 'help' }).
%r format specifier uses
require('util').inspect().
More details in doc.
test.js file:
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
const { ArgumentParser } = require('argparse');
const { version } = require('./package.json');
// Formatter with support of `\n` in Help texts.
class HelpFormatter extends ArgumentParser.RawDescriptionHelpFormatter {
// executes parent _split_lines for each line of the help, then flattens the result
_split_lines(text, width) {
return [].concat(...text.split('\n').map(line => super._split_lines(line, width)));
}
}
const parser = new ArgumentParser({
description: 'Argparse example',
add_help: true,
formatter_class: HelpFormatter
});
parser.add_argument('-v', '--version', { action: 'version', version });
parser.add_argument('-f', '--foo', { help: 'foo bar' });
parser.add_argument('-b', '--bar', { help: 'bar foo' });
parser.add_argument('--baz', { help: 'baz bar' });
console.dir(parser.parse_args());
Display help:
$ ./test.js -h
usage: test.js [-h] [-v] [-f FOO] [-b BAR] [--baz BAZ]
Argparse example
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-v, --version show program's version number and exit
-f FOO, --foo FOO foo bar
-b BAR, --bar BAR bar foo
--baz BAZ baz bar
Parse arguments:
$ ./test.js -f=3 --bar=4 --baz 5
{ foo: '3', bar: '4', baz: '5' }
Since this is a port with minimal divergence, there's no separate documentation. Use original one instead, with notes about difference.
I used this while write backtesting algorithms and provide command line arguments that would be input to the main algorithm based on which the values for backtesting would change. It makes working with command line super easy and helps you create a highly configurable script which can easily switch logic based on flags provided from command line without having to change code all the time.
Mostly I have used this in settings where i don't want to hard code certain stuff and let users configure parameter values during run-time. Without a doubt super useful and convenient for both developers and testers of the software. But still, the syntax is not as easy as other languages like python. A little more convenient on the syntax side would be a great hit.