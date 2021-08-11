Node.js bindings for
argon2, the winner of the Password
Hashing Competition (PHC), and the current recommendation for
password storage by the Open Web Application Security Project
(OWASP).
argon2-ffi supports NodeJS LTS releases and the current NodeJS release.
Calling CPU-intensive tasks like password hashing and validation are performed
asynchronously by dispatching the work to a separate thread pool using
node-ffi, which in turn uses
libuv, so your main
application can continue to do other work while these tasks are executed. All
asynchronous operations return Promises, with a type defined by
any-promise.
npm install --save argon2-ffi
This module exports
argon2i and
argon2d. These are two variants
of
argon2 with different use-cases and tradeoffs. To find which
one you should use, refer to the
argon2 repo.
const { argon2i } = require("argon2-ffi");
// const argon2d = require('argon2-ffi').argon2d; if you'd like to use argon2d
const crypto = require("crypto");
const util = require("util");
const getRandomBytes = util.promisify(crypto.randomBytes);
async function main() {
const password = "password1"; // Can also be a Buffer
const salt = await getRandomBytes(32);
const hashedPassword = await argon2i.hash(password, salt);
console.log(hashedPassword);
}
main();
In this example, crypto.randomBytes is used to generate a salt. This is the best practice as the salt is guaranteed to be cryptographically secure. However, you can of course use your own buffer.
.hash takes a few options, too! You can specify
timeCost (default
3),
memoryCost (default
4096),
parallelism (default
1), and
hashLength (default
32). Changing any of these parameters will
have an effect on the output hash.
const { argon2i } = require("argon2-ffi");
const crypto = require("crypto");
const util = require("util");
const getRandomBytes = util.promisify(crypto.randomBytes);
async function main() {
const password = Buffer.from("password1");
const options = {
timeCost: 4,
memoryCost: 16384,
parallelism: 2,
hashLength: 64,
};
const salt = await getRandomBytes(32);
const hashedPassword = await argon2i.hash(password, salt, options);
console.log(hashedPassword);
}
main();
The result of running
.hash is a string that encodes all of the options used
to produce the hash, so to verify passwords later, this string is all you need,
as we'll see in the next section.
const { argon2i } = require("argon2-ffi");
async function main() {
const encodedHash =
"$argon2i$v=19$m=4096,t=3,p=1$c2FsdHlzYWx0$oG0js25z7kM30xSg9+nAKtU0hrPa0UnvRnqQRZXHCV8";
const password = Buffer.from("password1");
const isCorrect = await argon2i.verify(encodedHash, password);
console.log(isCorrect ? "Correct password!" : "Incorrect password");
}
main();
argon2-ffi was originally written to address an issue
with running
node-argon2 in a web server. This was a
non-starter for my own projects. By using
node-ffi,
argon2-ffi was able to
circumvent the problems
node-argon2 had with Promises.
node-argon2 has
since resolved this issue.
argon2-ffi also returned Promises with
any-promise, but this has since been implemented in
node-argon2 as well.
Today, the practical differences between the two libraries are only in the
public APIs.
To build:
git submodule init
git submodule update
node-gyp rebuild