Argon2 is a password-hashing function, the winner of Password Hashing Competition. Here Argon2 library is compiled for browser runtime.
|Time, ms (lower is better)
|Chrome WASM
|225
|Chrome WASM+SIMD
|119
|Firefox WASM
|195
|Firefox WASM+SIMD
|135
|Safari WASM
|174
|Native -O3 SSE
|15
|Native -O3
|42
|Native -O1
|55
|Native -O0
|395
Environment used to get the numbers above:
Algorithm parameters (
-d -t 100 -m 10 -p 1):
Environment:
ll -h dist
|File
|Code size, kB
|argon2.js
|14
|argon2.wasm
|25
No, it's used a submodule from upstream.
SIMD is not quite here in WebAssembly, however for those who would like to give it a try, we already provide a working build with SIMD. At the moment it works only in Chrome, to be able to use it, you need to either add this origin trial to your website, or enable the SIMD feature in Chrome flags.
More about WebAssembly SIMD support in V8: https://v8.dev/features/simd
On Firefox you need to enable
javascript.options.wasm_simd option in about:config.
To use the SIMD version, load
argon2-simd.wasm instead of
argon2.wasm.
The library can be installed from npm:
npm install argon2-browser
Then add this script to your HTML or use your favorite bundler:
<script src="node_modules/argon2-browser/lib/argon2.js"></script>
Alternatively, you can use the bundled version, this way you can include just one script:
<script src="node_modules/argon2-browser/dist/argon2-bundled.js"></script>
Calculate the hash:
argon2.hash({ pass: 'password', salt: 'somesalt' })
.then(h => console.log(h.hash, h.hashHex, h.encoded))
.catch(e => console.error(e.message, e.code))
Verify the encoded hash (if you need it):
argon2.verify({ pass: 'password', encoded: 'enc-hash' })
.then(() => console.log('OK'))
.catch(e => console.error(e.message, e.code))
Other parameters:
argon2.hash({
// required
pass: 'password',
salt: 'salt',
// optional
time: 1, // the number of iterations
mem: 1024, // used memory, in KiB
hashLen: 24, // desired hash length
parallelism: 1, // desired parallelism (it won't be computed in parallel, however)
secret: new Uint8Array([...]), // optional secret data
ad: new Uint8Array([...]), // optional associated data
type: argon2.ArgonType.Argon2d, // Argon2d, Argon2i, Argon2id
})
// result
.then(res => {
res.hash // hash as Uint8Array
res.hashHex // hash as hex-string
res.encoded // encoded hash, as required by argon2
})
// or error
.catch(err => {
err.message // error message as string, if available
err.code // numeric error code
})
argon2.verify({
// required
pass: 'password',
encoded: 'enc-hash',
// optional
secret: new Uint8Array([...]), // optional secret data
ad: new Uint8Array([...]), // optional associated data
type: argon2.ArgonType.Argon2d, // Argon2d, Argon2i, Argon2id. default: guess
})
// result
.then(res => {
res.hash // hash as Uint8Array
res.hashHex // hash as hex-string
res.encoded // encoded hash, as required by argon2
})
// or error
.catch(err => {
err.message // error message as string, if available
err.code // numeric error code
})
You can use this module in several ways:
Of course you can use generated WASM in node.js, but it's not sensible: you will get much better speed by compiling it as a native node.js addon, which is not that hard. Wait, it's already done, just install this package.
It is! KeeWeb (web-based password manager) is using it as a password hashing function implementation. Check out the source code, if you're interested.
You can build everything with
./build.sh
Prerequisites: