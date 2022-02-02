openbase logo
arg

argon2

by Ranieri Althoff
0.28.3 (see all)

Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm

Overview

Readme

node-argon2

Financial contributors on Open Collective Build status NPM package Coverage status Code Quality

Bindings to the reference Argon2 implementation.

Want to use it on command line? Instead check node-argon2-cli.

Usage

It's possible to hash using either Argon2i (default), Argon2d and Argon2id, and verify if a password matches a hash.

To hash a password:

const argon2 = require('argon2');

try {
  const hash = await argon2.hash("password");
} catch (err) {
  //...
}

To see how you can modify the output (hash length, encoding) and parameters (time cost, memory cost and parallelism), read the wiki

To verify a password:

try {
  if (await argon2.verify("<big long hash>", "password")) {
    // password match
  } else {
    // password did not match
  }
} catch (err) {
  // internal failure
}

Migrating from another hash function

See this article on the wiki for steps how to migrate your existing code to Argon2. It's easy!

TypeScript Usage

A TypeScript type declaration file is published with this module. If you are using TypeScript >= 2.0.0 that means you do not need to install any additional typings in order to get access to the strongly typed interface. Simply use the library as mentioned above. This library uses Promises, so make sure you are targeting ES6+, including the es2015.promise lib in your build, or globally importing a Promise typings library.

Some example tsconfig.json compiler options:

{
    "compilerOptions": {
        "lib": ["es2015.promise"]
    }
}

or

{
    "compilerOptions": {
        "target": "es6"
    }
}

import * as argon2 from "argon2";

const hash = await argon2.hash(..);

Differences from node-argon2-ffi

The interface of both are very similar, notably node-argon2-ffi splits the argon2i and argon2d function set, but this module also has the argon2id option, which node-argon2-ffi does not support. Also, while node-argon2-ffi suggests you promisify crypto.randomBytes, node-argon2 library does that internally.

node-argon2 is much lighter than node-argon2-ffi, at 184 KB for argon2@0.27.0 against 2.56 MB for argon2-ffi@1.2.0. Performance-wise, the libraries are equal. You can run the same benchmark suite if you are curious, but both can perform around 130 hashes/second on an Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz with default options.

This library is implemented natively, meaning it is an extension to the node engine. Thus, half of the code are C++ bindings, the other half are Javascript functions. node-argon2-ffi uses ffi, a mechanism to call functions from one language in another, and handles the type bindings (e.g. JS Number -> C++ int).

Prebuilt Binaries

node-argon2 provides prebuilt binaries from v0.26.0 onwards. They are built per release using GitHub Actions.

The current prebuilt binaries are built (and tested) with the following matrix:

  1. Node 12.x, 14.x, 16.x
  2. Ubuntu 18.04, Alpine Linux, Windows Server 2019, macOS Catalina 10.15

If your plaform is below the above requirements, you can follow the Before Installing section below to manually compile from source. It is also always recommended to build from source to ensure consistency of the compiled module.

Before Installing

You can skip this section if the prebuilt binaries work for you.

You MUST have a node-gyp global install before proceeding with install, along with GCC >= 5 / Clang >= 3.3. On Windows, you must compile under Visual Studio 2015 or newer.

node-argon2 works only and is tested against Node >=12.0.0.

OSX

To install GCC >= 5 on OSX, use homebrew:

$ brew install gcc

Once you've got GCC installed and ready to run, you then need to install node-gyp, you must do this globally:

$ npm install -g node-gyp

Finally, once node-gyp is installed and ready to go, you can install this library, specifying the GCC or Clang binary to use:

$ CXX=g++-6 npm install argon2

NOTE: If your GCC or Clang binary is named something different than g++-6, you'll need to specify that in the command.

FAQ

How do I manually rebuild the binaries? 
$ npx node-pre-gyp rebuild -C ./node_modules/argon2

Run node-pre-gyp instead of node-gyp because node-argon2's binding.gyp file relies on variables from node-pre-gyp.

You can omit npx if you have a global installation of node-pre-gyp, otherwise prefixing npx will use the local one in ./node_modules/.bin

How do I skip installing prebuilt binaries and manually compile from source? You can do either of the two methods below: 1. Force build from source on install. ```console $ npm install argon2 --build-from-source ``` 2. Ignore `node-argon2` install script and build manually. ```console $ npm install argon2 --ignore-scripts $ npx node-pre-gyp rebuild -C ./node_modules/argon2 ```

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

Work licensed under the MIT License. Please check P-H-C/phc-winner-argon2 for license over Argon2 and the reference implementation.

5 months ago
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

There was a thread in stack overflow about the argon2 algorithm's security range in 2020 as compared to bcrypt. I came across this package due to that thread. I have tried it out and it worked fine. Although I don't see the difference in performance or anything many people suggested to go with this package and move away from bcrypt to PBKDF2 algorithm. So I did. Please use it at your own risk.

0
7 months ago
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Ever since I read about PBKDF2 key derivation and AES ciphers I switched to this nodejs binding of Argon2 from bcrypt. It seems like Argon2 itself is much more secure and superior than bcrypt. Also from a developer perspective Typescript support is a good addition pre-built in to the library. Recommended for everyone to switch to this library.

0
5 months ago
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Since argon2 is a new protocol version which is not that battle tested library like bcrypt, I prefer to use bcrypt over this. Eventhough it has a lot of traction now, from me bcrypt will be more convenient. It has binding for every major language out there. Documentation is good

0
5 months ago
Software Architect. Freelance Engineer. Builds tools for the web.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
8 months ago
Backend NodeJS Developer
8 months ago

