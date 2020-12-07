Start your development with a Design System for Bootstrap 4, React and Reactstrap. It is open source, free and it features many components that can help you create amazing websites.

Fully Coded Components

Argon Design System React is built with over 100 individual components, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in color, that you can easily modify using SASS files.

You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code, because all elements are implemented. This Design System is coming with prebuilt examples, so the development process is seamless, switching from our pages to the real website is very easy to be done.

Every element has multiple states for colors, styles, hover, focus, that you can easily access and use.

Complex Documentation

Each element is well presented in a very complex documentation. You can read more about the idea behind this design system here. You can check the components here and the foundation here.

Example Pages

If you want to get inspiration or just show something directly to your clients, you can jump start your development with our pre-built example pages. You will be able to quickly set up the basic structure for your web project.

Table of Contents

Quick start

Documentation

The documentation for the Argon Design System React is hosted at our website.

File Structure

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

Argon Design System React . ├── CHANGELOG .md ├── ISSUE_TEMPLATE .md ├── LICENSE ├── README .md ├── jsconfig .json ├── package .json ├── Documentation │ └── documentation .html ├── public │ ├── favicon .ico │ ├── index .html │ └── manifest .json └── src ├── assets │ ├── css │ │ ├── argon-design-system-react .css │ │ ├── argon-design-system-react .css .map │ │ └── argon-design-system-react .min .css │ ├── img │ │ ├── brand │ │ ├── icons │ │ │ └── common │ │ ├── ill │ │ └── theme │ ├── scss │ │ ├── argon-design-system-react .scss │ │ ├── bootstrap │ │ │ ├── mixins │ │ │ └── utilities │ │ ├── custom │ │ │ ├── mixins │ │ │ ├── utilities │ │ │ └── vendor │ │ └── react │ │ ├── custom │ │ │ └── vendor │ │ └── react-differences .scss │ └── vendor │ ├── font -awesome │ │ ├── css │ │ └── fonts │ └── nucleo │ ├── css │ └── fonts ├── components │ ├── Footers │ │ ├── CardsFooter .js │ │ └── SimpleFooter .js │ └── Navbars │ └── DemoNavbar .js ├── index .js └── views ├── Index .js ├── IndexSections │ ├── Alerts .js │ ├── Buttons .js │ ├── Carousel .js │ ├── CustomControls .js │ ├── Datepicker .js │ ├── Download .js │ ├── Hero .js │ ├── Icons .js │ ├── Inputs .js │ ├── Labels .js │ ├── Login .js │ ├── Menus .js │ ├── Modals .js │ ├── Navbars .js │ ├── Pagination .js │ ├── Pills .js │ ├── Progress .js │ ├── Tabs .js │ ├── TooltipPopover .js │ └── Typography .js └── examples ├── Landing .js ├── Login .js ├── Profile .js └── Register .js

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Argon Design System React. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Argon Design System React. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Licensing

Copyright 2020 Creative Tim (https://www.creative-tim.com/?ref=adsr-github-readme)

Licensed under MIT (https://github.com/creativetimofficial/argon-design-system-react/blob/master/LICENSE.md?ref=creativetim)

