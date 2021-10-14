openbase logo
argo-trading

by Alberto Santini
6.4.0

Quest in pursuit of the Golden Fleece in Forex chaos

Readme

ARGO

NPM version

Argo is an open source trading platform, connecting directly with OANDA through the powerful API to develop trading strategies.

Installation

After installing Node.js (required), you can install Argo.

  • Release 3.x for legacy accounts: if your account id contains only digits (ie. 2534233), it is a legacy account.
  • Release 4.x (or higher) for v20 accounts.
$ npm install -g argo-trading

Starting Web App

$ argo-trading

Eventually point your web brower to http://localhost:8000.

Finally you need to point to the host and port defined by ARGO_PORT environment variable (8000 is the default) where you started argo

Starting Standalone App

$ argo-trading-standalone

Tested locally with Node.js 10.x, hyperHTML 2.x.

Basic features

  • Account summary updated for each event.
  • Quotes and spreads list updated tick-by-tick.
  • Charts with different time frames updated tick-by-tick.
  • Market and limit orders with stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.
  • Trades list with current and profit updated tick-by-tick.
  • Orders list with distance updated tick-by-tick.
  • Positions summary.
  • Expositions summary.
  • Transactions history.
  • Economic calendar.

Advanced features

  • Executing trading strategies with plugins.

Documentation

Contributing

Disclaimer

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE AND WILL LOSE LOTS OF MONEY SO PROCEED WITH CAUTION.

