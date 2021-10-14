ARGO

Argo is an open source trading platform, connecting directly with OANDA through the powerful API to develop trading strategies.

Installation

After installing Node.js (required), you can install Argo.

Release 3.x for legacy accounts: if your account id contains only digits (ie. 2534233), it is a legacy account.

Release 4.x (or higher) for v20 accounts.

npm install -g argo-trading

Starting Web App

argo-trading

Eventually point your web brower to http://localhost:8000 .

Finally you need to point to the host and port defined by ARGO_PORT environment variable ( 8000 is the default) where you started argo

Starting Standalone App

argo-trading-standalone

Tested locally with Node.js 10.x, hyperHTML 2.x.

Basic features

Account summary updated for each event.

Quotes and spreads list updated tick-by-tick.

Charts with different time frames updated tick-by-tick.

Market and limit orders with stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.

Trades list with current and profit updated tick-by-tick.

Orders list with distance updated tick-by-tick.

Positions summary.

Expositions summary.

Transactions history.

Economic calendar.

Advanced features

Executing trading strategies with plugins.

Disclaimer

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE AND WILL LOSE LOTS OF MONEY SO PROCEED WITH CAUTION.