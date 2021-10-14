ARGO
Argo is an open source trading platform, connecting directly with OANDA
through the powerful API to develop trading strategies.
Installation
After installing Node.js (required), you can install Argo.
- Release 3.x for legacy accounts: if your account id contains only digits (ie. 2534233), it is a legacy account.
- Release 4.x (or higher) for v20 accounts.
$ npm install -g argo-trading
Starting Web App
$ argo-trading
Eventually point your web brower to
http://localhost:8000.
Finally you need to point to the
host and
port defined by
ARGO_PORT environment variable (
8000 is the default) where you started
argo
Starting Standalone App
$ argo-trading-standalone
Tested locally with Node.js 10.x, hyperHTML 2.x.
Basic features
- Account summary updated for each event.
- Quotes and spreads list updated tick-by-tick.
- Charts with different time frames updated tick-by-tick.
- Market and limit orders with stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.
- Trades list with current and profit updated tick-by-tick.
- Orders list with distance updated tick-by-tick.
- Positions summary.
- Expositions summary.
- Transactions history.
- Economic calendar.
Advanced features
- Executing trading strategies with plugins.
Disclaimer
NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE AND WILL LOSE LOTS OF MONEY SO PROCEED WITH CAUTION.