argh is an extremely light weight options or
process.argv parser for node.js.
It only includes the bare minimal to parse options. It's not a full blown cli
library, but it can be used as a dependency of a cli library to do all the heavy
lifting.
argh was born out of rage, every cli library that we've found did more than
they advertised and added unneeded bloat to what we were trying to achieve... and
that was argument parsing. Tiny modules should only focus on one thing and do
that one thing really well.
npm install argh --save
argh has two functions:
argh(..)
process.argv using
argh.argv
var argh = require('argh');
// You can directly access the parsed arguments of the node process through
console.log(argh.argv);
// This the same result as running
console.log(argh(process.argv));
--arg or
-a Is transformed to a boolean (true) if no value is given
-abc Is transformed to multiple booleans.
--no-arg,
--disable-arg Is transformed to a boolean (false)
-no-abc,
--disable-abc Is transformed to multiple booleans (false)
--foo bar,
--foo="bar",
--foo='bar' or
--foo=bar Is all transformed
to key / value pairs. Where
foo is the key and
bar the value
--port 1111 Automatically transforms the string 1111 in a number
--beer true As you might have guessed it, it's transformed into a boolean
-- Can be used as an indicator to stop parsing arguments.
Everybody likes examples, let's assume that the following code is stored as
parse.js:
var argv = require('argh').argv;
console.log(argv);
Parsing a single argument:
$ node parse.js --foo
{ foo: true }
Parsing multiple arguments:
$ node parse.js --foo bar --bar='baz'
{ foo: 'bar', bar: 'baz' }
Parsing multiple boolean arguments:
$ node parse.js --foo --no-bar -s --no-f
{ foo: true,
bar: false,
s: true,
f: false }
Parsing multiple short arguments:
$ node parse.js -abc -no-def
{ a: true, b: true, c: true, d: false, e: false, f: false }
Parsing different values:
$ node parse.js --awesome true --port 1111
{ awesome: true, port: 1111 }
Combining arguments in to an object:
$node parse.js --redis.port 8080 --redis.host localhost
{ redis: { port: 8080, host: 'localhost' }
Handling rest arguments:
$ node parse.js --argh --is --awesome -- 1111 --pewpew aaarrgghh
{ argh: true,
is: true,
awesome: true,
argv: [ '1111', '--pewpew', 'aaarrgghh' ] }
All unknown arguments are also directly pushed in to the
argv property:
$ node parse.js --foo 111 bar unkown --hello world BUUURRRRRNN
{ foo: 111,
argv: [ 'bar', 'unkown', 'BUUURRRRRNN' ],
hello: 'world' }
Parsing duplicate flags:
$ node parse.js --item foo --item bar --item baz
{ item: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ] }