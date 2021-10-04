Note: Arecibo version 1 supports version 2 of Fastify. Arecibo version 2 supports version 3 of Fastify.
|Arecibo version
|Fastify version
|Branch
|v2.0.0
|Fastify 3
|master
|v1.1.0
|Fastify 2
|fastify2
npm i arecibo
const arecibo = require('arecibo')
// or import arecibo from 'arecibo'
// or import * as arecibo from 'arecibo'
fastify.register(arecibo, {
message: 'Put here your custom message', // optional, default to original arecibo message
readinessURL: '/put/here/your/custom/url', // optional, deafult to /arecibo/readiness
livenessURL: '/put/here/your/custom/url', // optional, deafult to /arecibo/liveness
readinessCallback: (req, reply) => reply.type('text/html').send('Put here your custom message'), // optional
livenessCallback: (req, reply) => reply.type('text/html').send('Put here your custom message'), // optional
logLevel: 'error', // optional, defaults to 'info'; can be trace, debug, info, warn, error, and fatal
})
If you set
"esModuleInterop": true you must import this module using
import arecibo from 'arecibo'.
...
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /arecibo/liveness
port: 80
httpHeaders:
- name: X-Custom-Header
value: Awesome
initialDelaySeconds: 15
timeoutSeconds: 1
periodSeconds: 15
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /arecibo/readiness
port: 80
httpHeaders:
- name: X-Custom-Header
value: Awesome
initialDelaySeconds: 5
timeoutSeconds: 1
periodSeconds: 15
...
The name is inspired by the Arecibo message, a 1974 interstellar radio message carrying basic information about humanity and Earth sent to globular star cluster M13 in the hope that extraterrestrial intelligence might receive and decipher it. The message was broadcast into space a single time via frequency modulated radio waves at a ceremony to mark the remodelling of the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico on 16 November 1974.