Installation

Note: Arecibo version 1 supports version 2 of Fastify. Arecibo version 2 supports version 3 of Fastify.

Arecibo version Fastify version Branch v2.0.0 Fastify 3 master v1.1.0 Fastify 2 fastify2

npm i arecibo

Usage in Node.js

const arecibo = require ( 'arecibo' ) fastify.register(arecibo, { message : 'Put here your custom message' , readinessURL : '/put/here/your/custom/url' , livenessURL : '/put/here/your/custom/url' , readinessCallback : ( req, reply ) => reply.type( 'text/html' ).send( 'Put here your custom message' ), livenessCallback : ( req, reply ) => reply.type( 'text/html' ).send( 'Put here your custom message' ), logLevel : 'error' , })

Note for typescript users

If you set "esModuleInterop": true you must import this module using import arecibo from 'arecibo' .

On Kubernetes add deployment manifest

... livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /arecibo/liveness port: 80 httpHeaders: - name: X-Custom-Header value: Awesome initialDelaySeconds: 15 timeoutSeconds: 1 periodSeconds: 15 readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /arecibo/readiness port: 80 httpHeaders: - name: X-Custom-Header value: Awesome initialDelaySeconds: 5 timeoutSeconds: 1 periodSeconds: 15 ...

Fun fact: where does the name come from?

The name is inspired by the Arecibo message, a 1974 interstellar radio message carrying basic information about humanity and Earth sent to globular star cluster M13 in the hope that extraterrestrial intelligence might receive and decipher it. The message was broadcast into space a single time via frequency modulated radio waves at a ceremony to mark the remodelling of the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico on 16 November 1974.