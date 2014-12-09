Calculate the area of a simple 2D polygon given its vertices.
var area = require('area-polygon')
points must consistent of
points that are either of the form:
{
x: Integer,
y: Integer
}
or
[x, y]
The
points must also trace the edge of the polygon.
The last
point should return to the origin.
signed is
true or
false(default). If true fucntion returns the signed area of the polygon. It is helpful to determine the orientation of points in polygon. Area is positive if orientation is counter-clockwise and negative for clockwise.
Calculate the area of a 4x4 square whose bottom left corner sits at the origin of the grid (
[0, 0]):
area([
[0, 0],
[0, 4],
[4, 4],
[4, 0]
]) === 16