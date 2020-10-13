Uses Axios, which is Promise-based and compatible with Node.js/io.js or modern browsers. Use it server side, or in your React, Vue or Angular apps.
Available from npm:
$ npm install are.na
# or:
$ yarn add are.na
const Arena = require("are.na");
const arena = new Arena();
arena
.channel("arena-influences")
.get()
.then(chan => {
chan.contents.map(item => {
console.log(item.title);
});
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
The class is organized hierarchically as nested objects. Emulates the are.na api documentation structure.
new Arena([config])
accessToken: Your are.na API access token:
Personal Access Token (note: this should never be included on client-side code)
baseURL: Base URL to make requests on (default:
https://api.are.na/v2/)
let arena = new Arena({ accessToken: "abcd" });
Methods that resolve with an Array will have an
attrs property that contains the other data returned. For example,
channel(slug).connections() will resolve with an Array of the channel's block's connections, and an
attrs property containing properties like
length,
total_pages,
current_page, etc.
Some methods have pagination available. Pass
params as an object, in the form
{ page: 3, per: 10 }.
channel([slug || id][, params])
|Method
|Returns
|Description
.get([params])
Promise<Object>
|Get the channel as an Object. Gets a list of public channels if slug/id not specified. Supports pagination.
.thumb([params])
Promise<Object>
|Limited view of the channel.
.connections([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get all of the connections of the channel (channels where this channel is connected). Supports pagination.
.channels([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get all of the channels connected to blocks in the channel. Supports pagination.
.contents([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get the channel's contents only, as an array. Supports pagination.
.collaborators([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get the channel's collaborators. Supports pagination.
.create([title \|\| status][, status])
Promise<Object>
|Creates a new channel. Can be called as
channel(title).create([status]) or
channel().create(title[, status]). Title is required, status is optional.
.delete([slug])
Promise
|Delete the channel. Can be called as
channel(slug).delete() or
channel().delete(slug).
.update(params)
Promise<Object>
|Update the channel's attributes.
params should be an object and can include
title and/or
status. Currently it appears that the are.na API requires both values. If
title is not set, an error will occur. If
status is not set, it will default to "public".
.addCollaborators(...userIds)
Promise<Array>
|Add collaborators to a channel. Pass userIds as an Array or multiple arguments.
channel(slug).addCollaborators(123, 456) or
channel(slug).addCollaborators([123, 456]) works.
.deleteCollaborators(...userIds)
Promise<Array>
|Remove collaborators from a channel. Accepts userIds in the same format as addCollaborators.
.createBlock(content\|\|source)
Promise<Object>
|Create a block and add it to the channel. Specify textual content or a source link.
.deleteBlock(blockId)
Promise
|Remove a block from the channel.
// Get first 3 pieces of content from a channel and print their titles
arena
.channel("arena-influences")
.contents({ page: 1, per: 3 })
.then(contents => {
contents.map(content => {
console.log(content.title);
});
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
// Create a new channel called "beautiful foods" that is closed
arena.channel("beautiful foods").create("closed");
// or
arena
.channel()
.create("beautiful foods", "closed")
.then(chan => console.log("Slug: " + chan.slug))
.catch(err => console.log(err));
block([id][, params])
|Method
|Returns
|Description
.get([params])
Promise<Object>
|Get the block specified by id.
.channels([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get a list of the channels a block belongs to.
.create(channelSlug, content \|\| source)
Promise<Object>
|Create a block and add it to the channel. Specify textual content or a source link.
.update({ content, title, description })
Promise
|Update a block. Pass an object with one or more of content, title or description fields to update those fields.
// Get a block, print its title
arena
.block(8693)
.get()
.then(block => console.log(block.title))
.catch(console.error);
// Create a block in the channel 'great-websites'
arena.block().create("great-websites", "https://are.na/");
// Update a block
arena.block("65234").update({
content: "New content",
title: "New title",
description: "New description"
});
user(id || slug[, params])
|Method
|Returns
|Description
.get([params])
Promise<Object>
|Get a user specified by id.
.channels([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get a user's channels, as an array. Supports pagination.
.following([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get a list of users and/or blocks the user is following. Supports pagination.
.followers([params])
Promise<Array>
|Get a list of the user's followers. Supports pagination.
// Get a user, print their name
arena
.user(23484)
.get()
.then(user => console.log(user.full_name));
search(query[, params])
All methods support pagination.
|Method
|Returns
|Description
.all([params])
Promise<Object>
|Search for channels, blocks, and users matching query. (The API currently only seems to return channels and blocks, and the users array will be empty?)
.users([params])
Promise<Array>
|Search for users.
.channels([params])
Promise<Array>
|Search for channels.
.blocks([params])
Promise<Array>
|Search for blocks.
// Get the 2nd page of 3 channel results for 'art',
// print links to them
arena
.search("art")
.channels({ page: 2, per: 3 })
.then(channels => {
channels.map(chan => {
console.log("https://www.are.na/channels/" + chan.slug);
});
});