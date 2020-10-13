are.na API wrapper for JavaScript

Uses Axios, which is Promise-based and compatible with Node.js/io.js or modern browsers. Use it server side, or in your React, Vue or Angular apps.

Installation

Available from npm:

$ npm install are.na $ yarn add are.na

Example

const Arena = require ( "are.na" ); const arena = new Arena(); arena .channel( "arena-influences" ) .get() .then( chan => { chan.contents.map( item => { console .log(item.title); }); }) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Usage

The class is organized hierarchically as nested objects. Emulates the are.na api documentation structure.

- new Arena([config])

Config can optionally be passed as an object: accessToken : Your are.na API access token: Go to https://dev.are.na/oauth/applications/new Create a new application Paste the value listed in Personal Access Token (note: this should never be included on client-side code) baseURL : Base URL to make requests on (default: https://api.are.na/v2/ )



let arena = new Arena({ accessToken : "abcd" });

Methods that resolve with an Array will have an attrs property that contains the other data returned. For example, channel(slug).connections() will resolve with an Array of the channel's block's connections, and an attrs property containing properties like length , total_pages , current_page , etc.

Some methods have pagination available. Pass params as an object, in the form { page: 3, per: 10 } .

Method Returns Description .get([params]) Promise<Object> Get the channel as an Object. Gets a list of public channels if slug/id not specified. Supports pagination. .thumb([params]) Promise<Object> Limited view of the channel. .connections([params]) Promise<Array> Get all of the connections of the channel (channels where this channel is connected). Supports pagination. .channels([params]) Promise<Array> Get all of the channels connected to blocks in the channel. Supports pagination. .contents([params]) Promise<Array> Get the channel's contents only, as an array. Supports pagination. .collaborators([params]) Promise<Array> Get the channel's collaborators. Supports pagination. .create([title \|\| status][, status]) Promise<Object> Creates a new channel. Can be called as channel(title).create([status]) or channel().create(title[, status]) . Title is required, status is optional. .delete([slug]) Promise Delete the channel. Can be called as channel(slug).delete() or channel().delete(slug) . .update(params) Promise<Object> Update the channel's attributes. params should be an object and can include title and/or status . Currently it appears that the are.na API requires both values. If title is not set, an error will occur. If status is not set, it will default to "public". .addCollaborators(...userIds) Promise<Array> Add collaborators to a channel. Pass userIds as an Array or multiple arguments. channel(slug).addCollaborators(123, 456) or channel(slug).addCollaborators([123, 456]) works. .deleteCollaborators(...userIds) Promise<Array> Remove collaborators from a channel. Accepts userIds in the same format as addCollaborators. .createBlock(content\|\|source) Promise<Object> Create a block and add it to the channel. Specify textual content or a source link. .deleteBlock(blockId) Promise Remove a block from the channel.

arena .channel( "arena-influences" ) .contents({ page : 1 , per : 3 }) .then( contents => { contents.map( content => { console .log(content.title); }); }) .catch( err => console .log(err)); arena.channel( "beautiful foods" ).create( "closed" ); arena .channel() .create( "beautiful foods" , "closed" ) .then( chan => console .log( "Slug: " + chan.slug)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Method Returns Description .get([params]) Promise<Object> Get the block specified by id. .channels([params]) Promise<Array> Get a list of the channels a block belongs to. .create(channelSlug, content \|\| source) Promise<Object> Create a block and add it to the channel. Specify textual content or a source link. .update({ content, title, description }) Promise Update a block. Pass an object with one or more of content, title or description fields to update those fields.

arena .block( 8693 ) .get() .then( block => console .log(block.title)) .catch( console .error); arena.block().create( "great-websites" , "https://are.na/" ); arena.block( "65234" ).update({ content : "New content" , title : "New title" , description : "New description" });

Method Returns Description .get([params]) Promise<Object> Get a user specified by id. .channels([params]) Promise<Array> Get a user's channels, as an array. Supports pagination. .following([params]) Promise<Array> Get a list of users and/or blocks the user is following. Supports pagination. .followers([params]) Promise<Array> Get a list of the user's followers. Supports pagination.

arena .user( 23484 ) .get() .then( user => console .log(user.full_name));

All methods support pagination.

Method Returns Description .all([params]) Promise<Object> Search for channels, blocks, and users matching query. (The API currently only seems to return channels and blocks, and the users array will be empty?) .users([params]) Promise<Array> Search for users. .channels([params]) Promise<Array> Search for channels. .blocks([params]) Promise<Array> Search for blocks.