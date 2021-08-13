A package to help you find out which of your
node_modules aren't written in ES5 so you can add them to your Webpack/Rollup/Parcel transpilation steps. This is currently limited to checking the entrypoint scripts only, which might actually be enough of a check to determine if a package should be transpiled or not.
You can install the package globally with
npm install -g are-you-es5
or if you'd rather just run it immediately you can use npx:
npx are-you-es5 check /path/to/some/repo
If you've installed it globally and find it tiresome to type
are-you-es5 a lot, you can alias it to
es5:
alias es5="are-you-es5"
Usage: are-you-es5 check [options] <path>
Checks if all node_modules (including monorepos) at <path> are ES5
Options:
-a, --all Check all node_modules instead of just direct dependencies
-v, --verbose Log all messages (including modules that are ES5)
--no-regex-filtering Stops all filtering on babel-loader exclude regex (does not hide anything)
-r, --regex Get babel-loader exclude regex to ignore all node_modules except non-ES5 ones, by default does not show any babel or webpack modules, use with --no-regex-filtering if you want to see everything
--silent Do not log messages in the console (except regex if --regex is used)
-h, --help output usage information
If you would like to use this package as a NodeJS library instead of a CLI dependency, you may use this snippet:
import {
checkModules,
buildIncludeRegexp,
buildExcludeRegexp
} from 'are-you-es5'
const result = checkModules({
path: '', // Automatically find up package.json from cwd
checkAllNodeModules: true,
ignoreBabelAndWebpackPackages: true
})
/** Returns the regexp including all es6 modules */
const es6IncludeRegExp = buildIncludeRegexp(result.es6Modules)
/** Returns the regexp excluding all es6 modules */
const es6ExcludeRegexp = buildExcludeRegexp(result.es6Modules)
are-you-es5 check /path/to/some/repo -r
❌ @babel/plugin-1 is not ES5
❌ @babel/plugin-2 is not ES5
Babel-loader exclude regex:
/node_modules/(?![plugin-1|plugin-2])/
If you were on version 1.1, the
-a or
-all option used to be for logging all messages, this has now changed to
-v or
--verbose and
-a and
-all are now used as a flag to check all node modules.
1.3 Now by default skips checking anything that has the word
babel or
webpack, or if a string ends with
loader.
To restore previous behavior use the
--no-regex-filtering option.
This upgrade only affects you if you were using the package as a library (instead of just a CLI tool),
checkModules now returns an object that has 3 arrays:
es5Modules,
es6Modules, and
ignored. To preserve previous behavior use
es6Modules, see the Usage as a Library section.
