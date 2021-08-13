A package to help you find out which of your node_modules aren't written in ES5 so you can add them to your Webpack/Rollup/Parcel transpilation steps. This is currently limited to checking the entrypoint scripts only, which might actually be enough of a check to determine if a package should be transpiled or not.

Installing

You can install the package globally with

npm install -g are-you-es5

or if you'd rather just run it immediately you can use npx:

npx are-you-es5 check /path/to/some/repo

Aliasing

If you've installed it globally and find it tiresome to type are-you-es5 a lot, you can alias it to es5 :

alias es5= "are-you-es5"

Usage

Usage : are-you-es5 check [options] <path> Checks if all node_modules (including monorepos) at <path> are ES5 Options: -a, --all Check all node_modules instead of just direct dependencies -v, --verbose Log all messages (including modules that are ES5) --no-regex-filtering Stops all filtering on babel-loader exclude regex (does not hide anything) -r, --regex Get babel-loader exclude regex to ignore all node_modules except non-ES5 ones, by default does not show any babel or webpack modules, use with --no-regex-filtering if you want to see everything --silent Do not log messages in the console (except regex if --regex is used) -h, --help output usage information

Usage as a Library

If you would like to use this package as a NodeJS library instead of a CLI dependency, you may use this snippet:

import { checkModules, buildIncludeRegexp, buildExcludeRegexp } from 'are-you-es5' const result = checkModules({ path : '' , checkAllNodeModules : true , ignoreBabelAndWebpackPackages : true }) const es6IncludeRegExp = buildIncludeRegexp(result.es6Modules) const es6ExcludeRegexp = buildExcludeRegexp(result.es6Modules)

Example

are-you-es5 check /path/to/some/repo -r ❌ @babel/plugin-1 is not ES5 ❌ @babel/plugin-2 is not ES5 Babel-loader exclude regex: /node_modules/(?![plugin-1|plugin-2])/

Upgrading

Upgrading from 1.1

If you were on version 1.1, the -a or -all option used to be for logging all messages, this has now changed to -v or --verbose and -a and -all are now used as a flag to check all node modules.

Upgrading to 1.3

1.3 Now by default skips checking anything that has the word babel or webpack , or if a string ends with loader . To restore previous behavior use the --no-regex-filtering option.

Upgrading from 2.0 to 2.1

This upgrade only affects you if you were using the package as a library (instead of just a CLI tool), checkModules now returns an object that has 3 arrays: es5Modules , es6Modules , and ignored . To preserve previous behavior use es6Modules , see the Usage as a Library section.

Credits

acorn - All the actual ES5 checking happens through acorn, this package wouldn't exist without it.

es-check - This whole package wouldn't have been possible if I hadn't come across es-check and learned from it.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!