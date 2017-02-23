Arda

Meta-Flux framework for real world.

$ npm install arda

Changelog

v0.16: Drop React < v15

Concept

Today's Flux is weak at scene transitions. Arda make it simple by router and context (chunk of flux).

Context has Flux features and its stack is very simple.

Dispatcher is just EventEmitter

View is just React.Component (with mixin)

Store should be covered by typesafe steps with promise

I need to develop to make my company's react project simple. Arda is started from extraction of my works and well dogfooded. Thx Increments Inc.

Goals

Transition with Promise

Loose coupling and testable

TypeScript, CoffeeScript, and ES6 friendly

Protect mutable state and make it atomic.

Intro

Context, it extends way of react, is just one flux loop and has data flow, Props => State => ComponentProps

simple example

window .React = require ( 'react' ); var Arda = require ( 'arda' ); var Clicker = React.createClass({ mixins : [Arda.mixin], render() { return React.createElement( 'button' , { onClick : this .onClick.bind( this )}, this .props.cnt); }, onClick() { this .dispatch( 'hello:++' ); } }); class ClickerContext extends Arda . Context { get component() { return Clicker; } initState() { return { cnt : 0 }; } expandComponentProps(props, state) { return { cnt : state.cnt}; } delegate(subscribe) { super .delegate(); subscribe( 'context:created' , () => console .log( 'created' )); subscribe( 'hello:++' , () => this .update( ( s ) => { return { cnt : s.cnt+ 1 }; }) ); } }; window .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { var router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document .body); router.pushContext(ClickerContext, {}); });

Transition

Arda.Router has pushContext , popContext and replaceContext and return promise object.

(coffeescript)

router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document .body) router.pushContext(MainContext, {}) . then => router.pushContext(SubContext, {}) . then => router.pushContext(MainContext, {}) . then => router.popContext() . then => router.replaceContext(MainContext, {}) . then => console .log router.history

pushContext and replaceContext 's second argument is to be context.props as immutable object.

LifeCycle

(coffeescript)

subscriber = (context, subscribe) -> subscribe 'context:created' , -> console .log 'created' subscribe 'context:started' , -> console .log 'started' subscribe 'context:paused' , -> console .log 'paused' subscribe 'context:resumed' , -> console .log 'resumed' subscribe 'context:disposed' , -> console .log 'disposed' class MyContext extends Arda . Context component: MyComponent subscribers: [subscriber]

static subscribers is automatic delegator on instantiate.

DispatcherButton

This is just utility ReactElement.

(coffeescript)

{DispatcherButton} = arda React.createClass mixins: [Arda.mixin] render: -> React.createElement 'div' , {}, [ React.createElement DispatcherButton, { event: 'foo-event' args: [ 'foo-id-12345' ] }, 'foo' React.createElement DispatcherButton, { event: 'foo-event' args: [ 'foo-id-**' ] className: 'custome-button' }, [ React.createElement 'span' , {}, 'text' ] ]

with TypeScript

To achive purpose to make mutable state typesafe, Arda with TypeScript is better than other AltJS.

interface Props { firstName : string; lastName: string;} interface State { age : number;} interface ComponentProps { greeting : string;} class MyContext extends Arda . Context < Props , State , ComponentProps > { get component() { return React.createClass({ mixins : [Arda.mixin], render : function ( ) { return React.createElement( 'h1' , {}, this .props.greeting);} }); } initState(props){ return new Promise <State>( done => { setTimeout(done({ age : 10 }), 1000 ) }) } expandComponentProps(props, state) { return { greeting : 'Hello, ' +props.firstName+ ', ' +state.age+ ' years old' } } } var router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document .body); router.pushContext(MyContext, { firstName : 'Jonh' , lastName : 'Doe' }) .then( context => { setInterval( () => { context.state( state => { age : state.age+ 1 }) }, 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 360 ) });

See typescript working example

Or see mizchi's starter projectmizchi-sandbox/arda-starter-project

Custom Layout (Advanced)

Arda provide default layout to use. It can resolve most cases.

But occasionally you need custom layout.

example.

const Layout = React.createClass({ childContextTypes : { shared : React.PropTypes.object }, contextTypes : { ctx : React.PropTypes.object }, getChildContext() { return { shared : this .getContext()}; }, getContext() { return this .state.activeContext || this .context.shared; }, getInitialState() { return { activeContext : null , templateProps : {} }; }, render() { if ( this .state.activeContext != null ) { this .state.templateProps.ref = 'root' ; return React.createElement( this .state.activeContext.component, this .state.templateProps ); } else { return < div /> } } }) const router = new Arda.Router(Layout, document .body);

Custom layout is required some implementations.

implement contextTypes.shared

implement childContextTypes.ctx

implement getChildContext() to return contextTypes.shared

implement getInitialState() to fill contextTypes.

optional: render initial case and use context propeties

This implement resolve dispatch mixin behaviour.

Perhaps you can resolve by Copy and Paste and edit manually.

Custom Renderer (Advanced)

Initialize in node.js to use custom renderer.

const React = require ( 'react' ) const Arda = require ( 'arda/node' )(React); const {render} from '@mizchi/react-blessed' ; const router = new Arda.Router(Layout, layout => { const screen = render(layout, { autoPadding : true , smartCSR : true , title : 'react-blessed hello world' }); screen.key([ 'escape' ], () => process.exit( 0 )); return screen._component; });

custom layout hs to fill contextTypes specs. See example with react-blessed

Dependencies

React v0.14.0-beta3 >=

Promise or its poryfill

API

See detail at index.d.ts

LICENSE

MIT