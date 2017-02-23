Meta-Flux framework for real world.
$ npm install arda --save
Today's Flux is weak at scene transitions. Arda make it simple by
router and
context(chunk of flux).
Context has Flux features and its stack is very simple.
I need to develop to make my company's react project simple. Arda is started from extraction of my works and well dogfooded. Thx Increments Inc.
Context, it extends way of react, is just one flux loop and has data flow,
Props => State => ComponentProps
simple example
window.React = require('react');
var Arda = require('arda');
var Clicker = React.createClass({
mixins: [Arda.mixin],
render() {
return React.createElement('button', {onClick: this.onClick.bind(this)}, this.props.cnt);
},
onClick() {
this.dispatch('hello:++');
}
});
class ClickerContext extends Arda.Context {
get component() {
return Clicker;
}
initState() {
return {cnt: 0};
}
expandComponentProps(props, state) {
return {cnt: state.cnt};
}
delegate(subscribe) {
super.delegate();
subscribe('context:created', () => console.log('created'));
subscribe('hello:++', () =>
this.update((s) => { return {cnt: s.cnt+1}; })
);
}
};
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
var router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document.body);
router.pushContext(ClickerContext, {});
});
Arda.Router has
pushContext,
popContext and
replaceContext and return promise object.
(coffeescript)
router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document.body)
router.pushContext(MainContext, {}) # Main
.then => router.pushContext(SubContext, {}) # Main, Sub
.then => router.pushContext(MainContext, {}) # Main, Sub, Main
.then => router.popContext() # Main, Sub
.then => router.replaceContext(MainContext, {}) # Main, Main
.then => console.log router.history
pushContext and
replaceContext's second argument is to be context.props as immutable object.
(coffeescript)
subscriber = (context, subscribe) ->
subscribe 'context:created', -> console.log 'created'
subscribe 'context:started', -> console.log 'started'
subscribe 'context:paused', -> console.log 'paused'
subscribe 'context:resumed', -> console.log 'resumed'
subscribe 'context:disposed', -> console.log 'disposed'
class MyContext extends Arda.Context
component: MyComponent
subscribers: [subscriber]
static
subscribers is automatic delegator on instantiate.
This is just utility ReactElement.
(coffeescript)
{DispatcherButton} = arda
React.createClass
mixins: [Arda.mixin]
render: ->
React.createElement 'div', {}, [
React.createElement DispatcherButton, {
event: 'foo-event'
args: ['foo-id-12345']
}, 'foo' # => button foo
React.createElement DispatcherButton, {
event: 'foo-event'
args: ['foo-id-**']
className: 'custome-button'
}, [
React.createElement 'span', {}, 'text'
] # => span.custome-button > span text
]
To achive purpose to make mutable state typesafe, Arda with TypeScript is better than other AltJS.
interface Props {firstName: string; lastName: string;}
interface State {age: number;}
interface ComponentProps {greeting: string;}
class MyContext extends Arda.Context<Props, State, ComponentProps> {
get component() {
return React.createClass({
mixins: [Arda.mixin],
render: function(){return React.createElement('h1', {}, this.props.greeting);}
});
}
initState(props){
// Can use promise (State | Promise<State>)
return new Promise<State>(done => {
setTimeout(done({age:10}), 1000)
})
}
expandComponentProps(props, state) {
// Can use promise (ComponentProps | Promise<ComponentProps>)
return {greeting: 'Hello, '+props.firstName+', '+state.age+' years old'}
}
}
var router = new Arda.Router(Arda.DefaultLayout, document.body);
// Unfortunately, initial props by router are not validated yet
// If you want, you can create your original router wrapper
router.pushContext(MyContext, {firstName: 'Jonh', lastName: 'Doe'})
.then(context => {
setInterval(() => {
context.state(state => {age: state.age+1}) // this is validated
}, 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 360) // fire once by each year haha:)
});
See typescript working example
Or see mizchi's starter projectmizchi-sandbox/arda-starter-project
Arda provide default layout to use. It can resolve most cases.
But occasionally you need custom layout.
example.
const Layout = React.createClass({
childContextTypes: {
shared: React.PropTypes.object
},
contextTypes: {
ctx: React.PropTypes.object
},
getChildContext() {
return {shared: this.getContext()};
},
getContext() {
return this.state.activeContext || this.context.shared;
},
getInitialState() {
return {
activeContext: null,
templateProps: {}
};
},
render() {
if (this.state.activeContext != null) {
this.state.templateProps.ref = 'root';
return React.createElement(
this.state.activeContext.component,
this.state.templateProps
);
} else {
return <div/>
}
}
})
// use it!
const router = new Arda.Router(Layout, document.body);
Custom layout is required some implementations.
This implement resolve dispatch mixin behaviour.
Perhaps you can resolve by Copy and Paste and edit manually.
Initialize in node.js to use custom renderer.
const React = require('react')
const Arda = require('arda/node')(React);
const {render} from '@mizchi/react-blessed';
// you should prepare custom layout for its environment
// and function to get root component
// (el: ReactElement) => ReactComponent
const router = new Arda.Router(Layout, layout => {
const screen = render(layout, {
autoPadding: true,
smartCSR: true,
title: 'react-blessed hello world'
});
screen.key(['escape'], () => process.exit(0));
return screen._component;
});
custom layout hs to fill contextTypes specs. See example with react-blessed
See detail at index.d.ts
MIT