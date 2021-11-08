Simple theme for ActiveAdmin 👌
Complete demo here : https://arctic-admin.herokuapp.com/
admin user : admin@example.com / password
⚠️ If you are using webpacker (Standard with Rails 6) look below
gem 'arctic_admin'
Run
bundle install.
Add this line to the file
config/initializers/active_admin.rb
meta_tags_options = { viewport: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' }
config.meta_tags = meta_tags_options
config.meta_tags_for_logged_out_pages = meta_tags_options
In your
active_admin.css, include the css file:
/*
*= require arctic_admin/base
*/
Remove the line
*= require active_admin/base
Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.
❗ Remove the line
@import "active_admin/base"
If you prefer SCSS, add this to your
active_admin.scss file:
@import "arctic_admin/base";
If you use the
Sass indented syntax,
add this to your
active_admin.sass file:
@import arctic_admin/base
In your
active_admin.js, include the js file:
//= require arctic_admin/base
❗ Remove the line
//= require active_admin/base
Install the needed assets with npm or yarn:
yarn add arctic_admin @fortawesome/fontawesome-free
In your
app/javascript/stylesheets/active_admin.scss, add the line:
@import '~arctic_admin/src/scss/main';
Remove:
@import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/mixins";
@import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/base";
Search for
app/javascript/packs/active_admin.js in your rails project and add the following lines:
import "@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/css/all.css";
import 'arctic_admin'
For this, you need to use SASS to customize the theming.
Right now you can change the primary color of the theme by placing the following variable in your
active_admin.scss file:
$primary-color: #2dbb43;
@import "~arctic_admin/src/scss/main";
If you use the
Sass indented syntax,
add this to your
active_admin.sass file:
$primary-color: #2dbb43
@import ~arctic_admin/src/scss/main
Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.
