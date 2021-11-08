openbase logo
arctic_admin

by Clément Prod'homme
4.0.2 (see all)

Responsive Theme for ActiveAdmin

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ArcticAdmin

Gem Version Gem Downloads Gem Version Gem Downloads

Simple theme for ActiveAdmin 👌

Complete demo here : https://arctic-admin.herokuapp.com/

admin user : admin@example.com / password

Screenshot

Installation

⚠️ If you are using webpacker (Standard with Rails 6) look below

  • Add this to your Gemfile:
gem 'arctic_admin'

  • Run bundle install.

  • Add this line to the file config/initializers/active_admin.rb

meta_tags_options = { viewport: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' }
config.meta_tags = meta_tags_options
config.meta_tags_for_logged_out_pages = meta_tags_options

Usage

CSS

In your active_admin.css, include the css file:

/*
 *= require arctic_admin/base
 */

Remove the line *= require active_admin/base

Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.

Sass Support

Remove the line @import "active_admin/base"

If you prefer SCSS, add this to your active_admin.scss file:

@import "arctic_admin/base";

If you use the Sass indented syntax, add this to your active_admin.sass file:

@import arctic_admin/base

JS

In your active_admin.js, include the js file:

//= require arctic_admin/base

Remove the line //= require active_admin/base

Use with webpacker

1 - Preparation

Install the needed assets with npm or yarn:

yarn add arctic_admin @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

2 - CSS

In your app/javascript/stylesheets/active_admin.scss, add the line:

@import '~arctic_admin/src/scss/main';

Remove:

@import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/mixins";
@import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/base";

3 - JS

Search for app/javascript/packs/active_admin.js in your rails project and add the following lines: 

import "@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/css/all.css";
import 'arctic_admin'

Customization

For this, you need to use SASS to customize the theming.

Right now you can change the primary color of the theme by placing the following variable in your active_admin.scss file:

$primary-color: #2dbb43;

@import "~arctic_admin/src/scss/main";

If you use the Sass indented syntax, add this to your active_admin.sass file:

$primary-color: #2dbb43

@import ~arctic_admin/src/scss/main

Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.

Contributing

  1. Fork it ( https://github.com/cprodhomme/arctic_admin/fork )
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

