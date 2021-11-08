ArcticAdmin

Simple theme for ActiveAdmin 👌

Complete demo here : https://arctic-admin.herokuapp.com/ admin user : admin@example.com / password

Installation

⚠️ If you are using webpacker (Standard with Rails 6) look below

Add this to your Gemfile:

gem 'arctic_admin'

Run bundle install .

Add this line to the file config/initializers/active_admin.rb

meta_tags_options = { viewport: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' } config.meta_tags = meta_tags_options config.meta_tags_for_logged_out_pages = meta_tags_options

Usage

CSS

In your active_admin.css , include the css file:

Remove the line *= require active_admin/base

Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.

Sass Support

❗ Remove the line @import "active_admin/base"

If you prefer SCSS, add this to your active_admin.scss file:

@ import "arctic_admin/base" ;

If you use the Sass indented syntax, add this to your active_admin.sass file:

@import arctic_admin/base

JS

In your active_admin.js , include the js file:

❗ Remove the line //= require active_admin/base

Use with webpacker

1 - Preparation

Install the needed assets with npm or yarn:

yarn add arctic_admin @ fortawesome / fontawesome - free

2 - CSS

In your app/javascript/stylesheets/active_admin.scss , add the line:

@ import '~arctic_admin/src/scss/main' ;

Remove:

@ import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/mixins" ; @ import "~@activeadmin/activeadmin/src/scss/base" ;

3 - JS

Search for app/javascript/packs/active_admin.js in your rails project and add the following lines:

import "@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/css/all.css" ; import 'arctic_admin'

Customization

For this, you need to use SASS to customize the theming.

Right now you can change the primary color of the theme by placing the following variable in your active_admin.scss file:

$primary-color : #2dbb43 ; @ import "~arctic_admin/src/scss/main" ;

If you use the Sass indented syntax, add this to your active_admin.sass file:

$primary-color: #2dbb43 @import ~arctic_admin/src/scss/main

Then restart your webserver if it was previously running.

Contributing