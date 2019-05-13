Goal

Provide a Data Viewer (ArcticView) based on Web technologies and relying on the user browser to navigate and explore data generated InSitu or in batch mode.

Installation

npm install -g arctic-viewer

After installing the package you will get one executable ArcticViewer with the following set of options.

$ ArcticViewer Usage: ArcticViewer [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - p, --port [ 3000 ] Start web server with given port - d, --data [directory/http] Data directory to serve - s, --server-only Do not open the web browser - o, --output-pattern [path/pattern] Provide a path/pattern for the exported images - -download-sample-data Choose data to download inside current directory - -download [ http: / /remote-host/data ] Download remote data inside current directory - M, --magic-lens Enable MagicLens inside client configuration - S, --single-view Enable SingleView inside client configuration - R, --recording Enable Recording inside client configuration - D, --development Enable Development inside client configuration

In order to try it out, you should download some sample datasets (unless you already have some ;-) and run the data viewer on them.

Here is an example on how to download some sample data:

$ mkdir sample-data && cd $_ $ ArcticViewer --download-sample-data | Available datasets for download (path: /tmp) | (1) 40.0 MB - diskout-composite | (2) 94.2 MB - ensemble | (3) 292 KB - garfield | (4) 13.7 MB - head_ct_3_features | (5) 13.1 MB - head_ct_4_features | (6) 50.8 MB - hydra-image-fluid-velocity | (7) 162.3 MB - mpas-composite-earth | (8) 37.5 MB - mpas-flat-earth-prober | (9) 552.5 MB - mpas-hd-500-7t | | Press Enter to quit or the dataset number to download: 1 | Press Enter to quit or the dataset number to download: 5 | Press Enter to quit or the dataset number to download: 8 | Press Enter to quit or the dataset number to download: | | => You will be able to try ArcticViewer with these commands: | | $ ArcticViewer -d /tmp/head_ct_4_features | $ ArcticViewer -d /tmp/diskout-composite | $ ArcticViewer -d /tmp/mpas-flat-earth-prober | | Thank you for trying this out...

Then you can view them using the provided feedback or by running the following command lines:

$ ArcticViewer -d ./sample-data/mpas-probe-flat-earth

This will load a MPAS oceanic simulation data that represent a 3D volume of a flattened version of the Earth with temperature and salinity information on the oceans.

From that data you can look at a slice of the data along any axis and move the slice back and forth using the scroll of your input device.

If you want to zoom or pan, you will have to scroll+[any modifier key] or drag+[any modifier key].

$ ArcticViewer -d ./sample-data/hydra-image-fluid-velocity

This will load an Hydra CFD simulation data that represent the fluid velocity using some volume rendering techniques.

Documentation

See the documentation for a getting started guide, advanced documentation, and API descriptions.

Licensing

arctic-viewer aka ArcticViewer is licensed under BSD Clause 3.

Getting Involved

Fork our repository and do great things. At Kitware, we've been contributing to open-source software for 15 years and counting, and want to make arctic-viewer useful to as many people as possible.