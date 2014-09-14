openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
arc

archy

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

render nested hierarchies `npm ls` style with unicode pipes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4M

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

archy

Render nested hierarchies npm ls style with unicode pipes.

browser support

build status

example

var archy = require('archy');
var s = archy({
  label : 'beep',
  nodes : [
    'ity',
    {
      label : 'boop',
      nodes : [
        {
          label : 'o_O',
          nodes : [
            {
              label : 'oh',
              nodes : [ 'hello', 'puny' ]
            },
            'human'
          ]
        },
        'party\ntime!'
      ]
    }
  ]
});
console.log(s);

output

beep
├── ity
└─┬ boop
  ├─┬ o_O
  │ ├─┬ oh
  │ │ ├── hello
  │ │ └── puny
  │ └── human
  └── party
      time!

methods

var archy = require('archy')

archy(obj, prefix='', opts={})

Return a string representation of obj with unicode pipe characters like how npm ls looks.

obj should be a tree of nested objects with 'label' and 'nodes' fields. 'label' is a string of text to display at a node level and 'nodes' is an array of the descendents of the current node.

If a node is a string, that string will be used as the 'label' and an empty array of 'nodes' will be used.

prefix gets prepended to all the lines and is used by the algorithm to recursively update.

If 'label' has newlines they will be indented at the present indentation level with the current prefix.

To disable unicode results in favor of all-ansi output set opts.unicode to false.

install

With npm do:

npm install archy

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial