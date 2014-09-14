Render nested hierarchies
npm ls style with unicode pipes.
var archy = require('archy');
var s = archy({
label : 'beep',
nodes : [
'ity',
{
label : 'boop',
nodes : [
{
label : 'o_O',
nodes : [
{
label : 'oh',
nodes : [ 'hello', 'puny' ]
},
'human'
]
},
'party\ntime!'
]
}
]
});
console.log(s);
output
beep
├── ity
└─┬ boop
├─┬ o_O
│ ├─┬ oh
│ │ ├── hello
│ │ └── puny
│ └── human
└── party
time!
var archy = require('archy')
Return a string representation of
obj with unicode pipe characters like how
npm ls looks.
obj should be a tree of nested objects with
'label' and
'nodes' fields.
'label' is a string of text to display at a node level and
'nodes' is an
array of the descendents of the current node.
If a node is a string, that string will be used as the
'label' and an empty
array of
'nodes' will be used.
prefix gets prepended to all the lines and is used by the algorithm to
recursively update.
If
'label' has newlines they will be indented at the present indentation level
with the current prefix.
To disable unicode results in favor of all-ansi output set
opts.unicode to
false.
With npm do:
npm install archy
MIT