Archiver

A streaming interface for archive generation

Visit the API documentation for a list of all methods available.

Install

npm install archiver --save

Quick Start

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const archiver = require ( 'archiver' ); const output = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/example.zip' ); const archive = archiver( 'zip' , { zlib : { level : 9 } }); output.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log(archive.pointer() + ' total bytes' ); console .log( 'archiver has been finalized and the output file descriptor has closed.' ); }); output.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Data has been drained' ); }); archive.on( 'warning' , function ( err ) { if (err.code === 'ENOENT' ) { } else { throw err; } }); archive.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); archive.pipe(output); const file1 = __dirname + '/file1.txt' ; archive.append(fs.createReadStream(file1), { name : 'file1.txt' }); archive.append( 'string cheese!' , { name : 'file2.txt' }); const buffer3 = Buffer.from( 'buff it!' ); archive.append(buffer3, { name : 'file3.txt' }); archive.file( 'file1.txt' , { name : 'file4.txt' }); archive.directory( 'subdir/' , 'new-subdir' ); archive.directory( 'subdir/' , false ); archive.glob( 'file*.txt' , { cwd :__dirname}); archive.finalize();

Formats

Archiver ships with out of the box support for TAR and ZIP archives.

You can register additional formats with registerFormat .

You can check if format already exists before to register a new one with isRegisteredFormat .

Formats will be changing in the future to implement a middleware approach.