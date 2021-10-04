archetype

Archetype is a library for casting and validating objects. It has exceptional support for deeply nested objects, type composition, custom types, and geoJSON.

const { ObjectId } = require ( 'mongodb' ); const moment = require ( 'moment' ); const Person = new Archetype({ name : 'string' , bandId : { $type : ObjectId, $required : true }, createdAt : { $type : moment, $default : () => moment() } }).compile( 'Person' ); const test = new Person({ name : 'test' , bandId : '507f191e810c19729de860ea' }); test.bandId; test.createdAt;

If casting fails, archetype throws a nice clean exception:

try { new Person({ name : 'test' , bandId : 'ImNotAValidObjectId' }); } catch (error) { error.errors[ 'bandId' ].message; }

Archetypes are composable, inspectable, and extendable via extends .

