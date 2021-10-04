Archetype is a library for casting and validating objects. It has exceptional support for deeply nested objects, type composition, custom types, and geoJSON.
const { ObjectId } = require('mongodb');
const moment = require('moment');
// `Person` is now a constructor
const Person = new Archetype({
name: 'string',
bandId: {
$type: ObjectId,
$required: true
},
createdAt: {
$type: moment,
$default: () => moment()
}
}).compile('Person');
const test = new Person({
name: 'test',
bandId: '507f191e810c19729de860ea'
});
test.bandId; // Now a mongodb ObjectId
test.createdAt; // moment representing now
If casting fails, archetype throws a nice clean exception:
try {
new Person({
name: 'test',
bandId: 'ImNotAValidObjectId'
});
} catch(error) {
error.errors['bandId'].message; // Mongodb ObjectId error
}
Archetypes are composable, inspectable, and extendable via
extends.
