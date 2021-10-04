openbase logo
archetype-js

by boosterfuels
0.6.1 (see all)

Isomorphic mongoose-like schemas

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

archetype

Archetype is a library for casting and validating objects. It has exceptional support for deeply nested objects, type composition, custom types, and geoJSON.

CircleCI

const { ObjectId } = require('mongodb');
const moment = require('moment');

// `Person` is now a constructor
const Person = new Archetype({
  name: 'string',
  bandId: {
    $type: ObjectId,
    $required: true
  },
  createdAt: {
    $type: moment,
    $default: () => moment()
  }
}).compile('Person');

const test = new Person({
  name: 'test',
  bandId: '507f191e810c19729de860ea'
});

test.bandId; // Now a mongodb ObjectId
test.createdAt; // moment representing now

If casting fails, archetype throws a nice clean exception:

try {
  new Person({
    name: 'test',
    bandId: 'ImNotAValidObjectId'
  });
} catch(error) {
  error.errors['bandId'].message; // Mongodb ObjectId error
}

Archetypes are composable, inspectable, and extendable via extends.

