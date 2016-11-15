A tool to browse and search a constantly updated local copy of the entire Arch Wiki on the command line using
man.
With colors (this depends on your own configuration) and showing off language support:
npm install -g arch-wiki-man
Or install it through the AUR. For example, using yaourt:
yaourt -S arch-wiki-man
awman-update
Updates are pushed automatically every two days to
https://github.com/greg-js/arch-wiki-md-repo, a dependency for this project.
Fetch all changes with the
awman-update script:
awman-update
Even when there are no new changes since the last update, running
awman-update will actually reinstall the underlying repo, so you can use it in case something somehow goes wrong.
awman-update is faster and more convenient, but you can also get the latest changes simply by reinstalling this global package:
npm install -g arch-wiki-man # for npm users
yaourt -S arch-wiki-man # for AUR users (yaourt is just an example, use any helper you want)
awman beginners guide
Just one match for
beginners guide so the article will open with
man. By the way,
awman stands for arch wiki man.
awman guide
There are multiple matches for
guide so a selection menu will be displayed. Use the arrow keys or vim-style keybindings (j/k) to select the one to read.
awman -d i3
The
-d or
--desc-search option causes searches to scan both the titles and the descriptions for a match.
awman -k wayland
The familiar
-k or
--apropos option causes searches to scan the contents for a match as well. It's worth noting that this option makes searches run significantly slower.
awman -w tmux
The
-w or
--web option opens the resulting match in a web browser rather than with
man. It uses
xdg-open to open the relevant url in your default browser.
(sorry for the bad resolution in this screenshot)
awman -l spanish openbox
The default is English and you can get a list of available language options with
awman --list-languages. For now though, only the articles that are hosted on the same domain as the English Arch Wiki have been added to the database.
If your search fails to find any results,
awman will automatically fall back to an English-language search.
Simply do a
ctrl-c to exit the selection menu without entering
man. To exit
man, press
q.
Licensed under GPLv3