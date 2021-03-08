arcgis-to-geojson-utils is no longer maintained. It is recommended to migrate to https://github.com/terraformer-js/terraformer/blob/master/packages/arcgis/README.md.
Tools to convert ArcGIS JSON geometries to GeoJSON geometries and vice versa.
npm install @esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils
This package is distributed as a UMD module and can also be used in AMD based systems or as a global under the
ArcgisToGeojsonUtils namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils"></script>
ArcgisToGeojsonUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON({
"x":-122.6764,
"y":45.5165,
"spatialReference": {
"wkid": 4326
}
});
import { arcgisToGeoJSON } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils';
import { geojsonToArcGIS } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils';
// parse ArcGIS JSON, convert it to GeoJSON
const geojson = arcgisToGeoJSON({
"x":-122.6764,
"y":45.5165,
"spatialReference": {
"wkid": 4326
}
});
// take GeoJSON and convert it to ArcGIS JSON
const arcgis = geojsonToArcGIS({
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [45.5165, -122.6764]
});
const esriUtils = require('@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils');
esriUtils.geojsonToArcGIS(/* ... */);
esriUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON(/* ... */);
Thanks to @JeffJacobson, TypeScript typings and tests can be found on npm.
We recommend using
--moduleResolution Node to ensure the compiler recognizes the types.
|Project
|Language
|Status
|Maintainer
arcgis2geojson
|Python
|Incomplete
|@chris48s
