Important

arcgis-to-geojson-utils is no longer maintained. It is recommended to migrate to https://github.com/terraformer-js/terraformer/blob/master/packages/arcgis/README.md.

Tools to convert ArcGIS JSON geometries to GeoJSON geometries and vice versa.

Install

npm install @ esri / arcgis - to - geojson - utils

Usage

Browser (from CDN)

This package is distributed as a UMD module and can also be used in AMD based systems or as a global under the ArcgisToGeojsonUtils namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils" > </ script >

ArcgisToGeojsonUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON({ "x" : -122.6764 , "y" : 45.5165 , "spatialReference" : { "wkid" : 4326 } });

ES6

import { arcgisToGeoJSON } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils' ; import { geojsonToArcGIS } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils' ; const geojson = arcgisToGeoJSON({ "x" : -122.6764 , "y" : 45.5165 , "spatialReference" : { "wkid" : 4326 } }); const arcgis = geojsonToArcGIS({ "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ 45.5165 , -122.6764 ] });

const esriUtils = require ( '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils' ); esriUtils.geojsonToArcGIS( ); esriUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON( );

Thanks to @JeffJacobson, TypeScript typings and tests can be found on npm.

We recommend using --moduleResolution Node to ensure the compiler recognizes the types.

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Ports

Project Language Status Maintainer arcgis2geojson Python Incomplete @chris48s

Licensing

Copyright © 2015-2018 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.