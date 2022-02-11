openbase logo
arb-ts

by OffchainLabs
1.0.2 (see all)

Powers fast, private, decentralized applications

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

710

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Arbitrum Monorepo

Arbitrum is a Layer 2 cryptocurrency platform that makes smart contracts scalable, fast, and private. Arbitrum interoperates closely with Ethereum, so Ethereum developers can easily cross-compile their contracts to run on Arbitrum. Arbitrum achieves these goals through a unique combination of incentives, network protocol design, and virtual machine architecture. Arbitrum has three modes: channels, AnyTrust sidechains, and rollup. Channels and sidechains provide the AnyTrust Guarantee which ensures that the code will run correctly as long as any validator is honest.

Want to learn more? Join the team on Discord, follow the developer guide, and read the white paper!

This repository is offered under the Apache 2.0 license. See LICENSE for details.

Quickstart

Follow the guide on our developer site to build a demo dapp on Arbitrum.

