Network infrastructure for collaborative studies across disparate data nodes and researches
ArachneUI is the web application which can be assembled in the Arachne Central or Datanode mode.
Checkout ArachneUI repository:
git clone https://github.com/OHDSI/ArachneUI.git
After getting the sources please execute following commands:
cd ArachneUI
npm install
In order to assemble Arachne Central web application please run:
npm run build
In order to assemble ArachneNode web application please run:
npm run build-node
In order to start portal web app please start ArachneCentralAPI backend and execute following command:
npm run portal
Webpack dev server should start at localhost:8010
In order to start datanode web app please start ArachneNodeAPI backend run following command:
npm run node
Webpack dev server should start at localhost:8020