Arachne

Network infrastructure for collaborative studies across disparate data nodes and researches

ArachneUI is the web application which can be assembled in the Arachne Central or Datanode mode.

Build Web Applications

Get sources

Checkout ArachneUI repository:

git clone https://github.com/OHDSI/ArachneUI.git

Install npm packages

After getting the sources please execute following commands:

cd ArachneUI npm install

Build

In order to assemble Arachne Central web application please run:

npm run build

In order to assemble ArachneNode web application please run:

npm run build-node

Development guide

Run in development mode

In order to start portal web app please start ArachneCentralAPI backend and execute following command:

npm run portal

Webpack dev server should start at localhost:8010

In order to start datanode web app please start ArachneNodeAPI backend run following command:

npm run node

Webpack dev server should start at localhost:8020

Module structure