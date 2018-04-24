openbase logo
apsl-react-native-button

by APSL
3.1.1 (see all)

A React Native button component customizable via props

Downloads/wk

558

GitHub Stars

746

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Button

Readme

apsl-react-native-button

A React Native button component customizable via style props.

Button component screenshot Android Button component screenshot

Renders a TouchableOpacity under iOS and a TouchableNativeFeedback under Android.

Install

apsl-react-native-button>=2.6.0 needs React Native 0.28 or higher. apsl-react-native-button>=2.5.0 needs React Native 0.25 or higher. apsl-react-native-button<=2.4.2 needs React Native 0.16 or higher.

Install the package:

$ npm i apsl-react-native-button --save

Import the Button component:

import Button from 'apsl-react-native-button'

Usage

Provide TouchableWithoutFeedback' props to the component (including style), textStyle's StyleSheet to customize the inner text and a children node to render. You can also provide the isLoading prop that will dim the button and disable it to prevent accidental taps.

<Button style={{backgroundColor: 'red'}} textStyle={{fontSize: 18}}>
  Hello!
</Button>

You can also provide a <Button> element with nested children that are not strings or <Text> elements as long as they are valid React elements or numbers. This helps if your project is using another library that provides easy icon integration utilizing the <i> tag, for instance, as well as various other cases where you are creating visually complex buttons. You may omit the textStyle property and apply your own styles to your child elements as you see fit. Multiple children are allowed.

<Button style={{backgroundColor: 'blue'}}>
  <View style={styles.nestedViewStyle}>
    <Text style={styles.nestedTextStyle}>Nested views!</Text>
  </View>
</Button>

API

PropTypeDescription
onPressfuncFunction to execute when the onPress event is triggered.
onPressInfuncFunction to execute when the onPressIn event is triggered.
onPressOutfuncFunction to execute when the onPressOut event is triggered.
onLongPressfuncFunction to execute when the onLongPress event is triggered.
textStyleTextStylePropTypesThe StyleSheet to apply to the inner button text.
disabledStyleTextStylePropTypesThe StyleSheet to apply when disabled.
childrenstring, number, React.Element,or arrayThe child nodes to render inside the button. If child is string or number, it will be rendered inside of a <Text> element with textStyle applied if present. Multiple children are allowed (array).
isLoadingboolRenders an inactive state dimmed button with a spinner if true.
isDisabledboolRenders an inactive state dimmed button if true.
activeOpacityNumberThe button onpressing transparency (Usually with a point value between 0 and 1).
activityIndicatorColorstringSets the button of the ActivityIndicatorIOS or ProgressBarAndroid in the loading state.
backgroundTouchableNativeFeedback.propTypes.backgroundAndroid only. The background prop of TouchableNativeFeedback.

Check the included example for more options.

Similar projects

James Ide's react-native-button https://github.com/ide/react-native-button/

License

MIT.

