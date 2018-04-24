A React Native button component customizable via
style props.
Renders a
TouchableOpacity under iOS and a
TouchableNativeFeedback under Android.
apsl-react-native-button>=2.6.0 needs React Native 0.28 or higher.
apsl-react-native-button>=2.5.0 needs React Native 0.25 or higher.
apsl-react-native-button<=2.4.2 needs React Native 0.16 or higher.
Install the package:
$ npm i apsl-react-native-button --save
Import the
Button component:
import Button from 'apsl-react-native-button'
Provide
TouchableWithoutFeedback' props to the component (including
style),
textStyle's
StyleSheet to customize the inner text and a children node
to render. You can also provide the
isLoading prop that will dim the button
and disable it to prevent accidental taps.
<Button style={{backgroundColor: 'red'}} textStyle={{fontSize: 18}}>
Hello!
</Button>
You can also provide a
<Button> element with nested children that are not strings
or
<Text> elements as long as they are valid React elements or numbers. This helps
if your project is using another library that provides easy icon integration
utilizing the
<i> tag, for instance, as well as various other cases where you are
creating visually complex buttons. You may omit the
textStyle property and apply
your own styles to your child elements as you see fit. Multiple children are allowed.
<Button style={{backgroundColor: 'blue'}}>
<View style={styles.nestedViewStyle}>
<Text style={styles.nestedTextStyle}>Nested views!</Text>
</View>
</Button>
|Prop
|Type
|Description
onPress
func
|Function to execute when the
onPress event is triggered.
onPressIn
func
|Function to execute when the
onPressIn event is triggered.
onPressOut
func
|Function to execute when the
onPressOut event is triggered.
onLongPress
func
|Function to execute when the
onLongPress event is triggered.
textStyle
TextStylePropTypes
|The StyleSheet to apply to the inner button text.
disabledStyle
TextStylePropTypes
|The StyleSheet to apply when disabled.
children
string,
number,
React.Element,or
array
|The child nodes to render inside the button. If child is
string or
number, it will be rendered inside of a
<Text> element with
textStyle applied if present. Multiple children are allowed (
array).
isLoading
bool
|Renders an inactive state dimmed button with a spinner if
true.
isDisabled
bool
|Renders an inactive state dimmed button if
true.
activeOpacity
Number
|The button onpressing transparency (Usually with a point value between 0 and 1).
activityIndicatorColor
string
|Sets the button of the
ActivityIndicatorIOS or
ProgressBarAndroid in the loading state.
background
TouchableNativeFeedback.propTypes.background
|Android only. The background prop of
TouchableNativeFeedback.
Check the included example for more options.
James Ide's
react-native-button https://github.com/ide/react-native-button/
MIT.