A ridiculously light-weight function argument validator
var validate = require("aproba")
function myfunc(a, b, c) {
// `a` must be a string, `b` a number, `c` a function
validate('SNF', arguments) // [a,b,c] is also valid
}
myfunc('test', 23, function () {}) // ok
myfunc(123, 23, function () {}) // type error
myfunc('test', 23) // missing arg error
myfunc('test', 23, function () {}, true) // too many args error
Valid types are:
|type
|description
|*
|matches any type
|A
Array.isArray OR an
arguments object
|S
|typeof == string
|N
|typeof == number
|F
|typeof == function
|O
|typeof == object and not type A and not type E
|B
|typeof == boolean
|E
instanceof Error OR
null (special: see below)
|Z
|==
null
Validation failures throw one of three exception types, distinguished by a
code property of
EMISSINGARG,
EINVALIDTYPE or
ETOOMANYARGS.
If you pass in an invalid type then it will throw with a code of
EUNKNOWNTYPE.
If an error argument is found and is not null then the remaining
arguments are optional. That is, if you say
ESO then that's like using a
non-magical
E in:
E|ESO|ZSO.
You can provide more than one signature by separating them with pipes
|.
If any signature matches the arguments then they'll be considered valid.
So for example, say you wanted to write a signature for
fs.createWriteStream. The docs for it describe it thusly:
fs.createWriteStream(path[, options])
This would be a signature of
SO|S. That is, a string and and object, or
just a string.
Now, if you read the full
fs docs, you'll see that actually path can ALSO
be a buffer. And options can be a string, that is:
path <String> | <Buffer>
options <String> | <Object>
To reproduce this you have to fully enumerate all of the possible
combinations and that implies a signature of
SO|SS|OO|OS|S|O. The
awkwardness is a feature: It reminds you of the complexity you're adding to
your API when you do this sort of thing.
This has no dependencies and should work in browsers, though you'll have noisier stack traces.
I wanted a very simple argument validator. It needed to do two things:
Be more concise and easier to use than assertions
Not encourage an infinite bikeshed of DSLs
This is why types are specified by a single character and there's no such thing as an optional argument.
This is not intended to validate user data. This is specifically about asserting the interface of your functions.
If you need greater validation, I encourage you to write them by hand or look elsewhere.