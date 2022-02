parallel

Run the tasks collection of functions in parallel, without waiting until the previous function has completed.

Parameters

tasks (Array<Promise> | Object)

Examples

import parallel from 'apr-parallel' ; const then = ( v ) => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => resolve(v)); const withArray = await parallel([ async () => await then( 1 ), async () => await then( 2 ) ]); const withObject = await parallel({ one : async () => await then( 1 ), two : async () => await then( 2 ) });

Returns Promise