This SDK is compatible with Appwrite server version 0.12.x. For older versions, please check previous releases.
Appwrite is an open-source backend as a service server that abstract and simplify complex and repetitive development tasks behind a very simple to use REST API. Appwrite aims to help you develop your apps faster and in a more secure way. Use the Web SDK to integrate your app with the Appwrite server to easily start interacting with all of Appwrite backend APIs and tools. For full API documentation and tutorials go to https://appwrite.io/docs
To install via NPM:
npm install appwrite --save
If you're using a bundler (like Rollup or webpack), you can import the Appwrite module when you need it:
import { Appwrite } from "appwrite";
To install with a CDN (content delivery network) add the following scripts to the bottom of your tag, but before you use any Appwrite services:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/appwrite@6.0.1"></script>
For you to init your SDK and interact with Appwrite services you need to add a web platform to your project. To add a new platform, go to your Appwrite console, choose the project you created in the step before and click the 'Add Platform' button.
From the options, choose to add a Web platform and add your client app hostname. By adding your hostname to your project platform you are allowing cross-domain communication between your project and the Appwrite API.
Initialize your SDK with your Appwrite server API endpoint and project ID which can be found in your project settings page.
// Init your Web SDK
const sdk = new Appwrite();
sdk
.setEndpoint('http://localhost/v1') // Your Appwrite Endpoint
.setProject('455x34dfkj') // Your project ID
;
Once your SDK object is set, access any of the Appwrite services and choose any request to send. Full documentation for any service method you would like to use can be found in your SDK documentation or in the API References section.
// Register User
sdk.account.create('[USER_ID]', 'me@example.com', 'password', 'Jane Doe')
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
}, function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
You can use the following resources to learn more and get help
This library is auto-generated by Appwrite custom SDK Generator. To learn more about how you can help us improve this SDK, please check the contribution guide before sending a pull-request.
Please see the BSD-3-Clause license file for more information.
ive used appwrite in the last october to develop a simple fullstack app . it is pretty easy to get started with , offering a docker container and honestly it saves a lot of time , i still would not use it in a production environment because of the beta nature of the project.