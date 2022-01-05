Appwrite Web SDK

This SDK is compatible with Appwrite server version 0.12.x. For older versions, please check previous releases.

Appwrite is an open-source backend as a service server that abstract and simplify complex and repetitive development tasks behind a very simple to use REST API. Appwrite aims to help you develop your apps faster and in a more secure way. Use the Web SDK to integrate your app with the Appwrite server to easily start interacting with all of Appwrite backend APIs and tools. For full API documentation and tutorials go to https://appwrite.io/docs

Installation

NPM

To install via NPM:

npm install appwrite --save

If you're using a bundler (like Rollup or webpack), you can import the Appwrite module when you need it:

import { Appwrite } from "appwrite" ;

CDN

To install with a CDN (content delivery network) add the following scripts to the bottom of your tag, but before you use any Appwrite services:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/appwrite@6.0.1" > </ script >

Getting Started

Add your Web Platform

For you to init your SDK and interact with Appwrite services you need to add a web platform to your project. To add a new platform, go to your Appwrite console, choose the project you created in the step before and click the 'Add Platform' button.

From the options, choose to add a Web platform and add your client app hostname. By adding your hostname to your project platform you are allowing cross-domain communication between your project and the Appwrite API.

Init your SDK

Initialize your SDK with your Appwrite server API endpoint and project ID which can be found in your project settings page.

const sdk = new Appwrite(); sdk .setEndpoint( 'http://localhost/v1' ) .setProject( '455x34dfkj' ) ;

Make Your First Request

Once your SDK object is set, access any of the Appwrite services and choose any request to send. Full documentation for any service method you would like to use can be found in your SDK documentation or in the API References section.

sdk.account.create( '[USER_ID]' , 'me@example.com' , 'password' , 'Jane Doe' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Full Example

const sdk = new Appwrite(); sdk .setEndpoint( 'http://localhost/v1' ) .setProject( '455x34dfkj' ) ; sdk.account.create( '[USER_ID]' , 'me@example.com' , 'password' , 'Jane Doe' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Learn more

You can use the following resources to learn more and get help

Contribution

This library is auto-generated by Appwrite custom SDK Generator. To learn more about how you can help us improve this SDK, please check the contribution guide before sending a pull-request.

License

Please see the BSD-3-Clause license file for more information.