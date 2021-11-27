Unit test AppSync VTL resolvers, with popular frameworks such as Jest.

Use

Example

yarn add appsync-template-tester --dev

import Parser from 'appsync-template-tester' ; import { readFileSync } from 'fs' ; import { join } from 'path' ; const templateFilePath = join(__dirname, './pathToFile.vtl' ); const template = readFileSync(templateFilePath, { encoding: 'utf8' , }); const parser = new Parser(template); test( 'Test the resolver' , () => { const context = { result: { id: 'testId' , }, }; const response = parser.resolve(context); expect(response.id).toBe( 'testId' ); });

Util helpers supported

This module supports all the provided core, map & time \$util methods, and most of the dynamodb methods. The underlying methods can be seen in the Resolver Mapping Template Utility Reference docs.

Note: The errors list is also not returned (but \$util.error will throw an error).

Built by Skyhook

This module is contributed by the team at Skyhook.