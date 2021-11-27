openbase logo
appsync-template-tester

by skyhookadventure
1.1.9

Unit test AppSync VTL resolvers, with popular frameworks such as Jest

Downloads/wk

1.1K

1.1K

27

27

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

appsync-template-tester

Built with typescript version dependants license

Unit test AppSync VTL resolvers, with popular frameworks such as Jest.

Use

Example

yarn add appsync-template-tester --dev

import Parser from 'appsync-template-tester';
import { readFileSync } from 'fs';
import { join } from 'path';

// Load from a file (if not in a string already)
const templateFilePath = join(__dirname, './pathToFile.vtl');
const template = readFileSync(templateFilePath, {
  encoding: 'utf8',
});

// Create the resolver
const parser = new Parser(template);

test('Test the resolver', () => {
  // The Appsync Context (ctx) object
  const context = {
    // For example with a dynamoDB response resolver:
    result: {
      id: 'testId',
      // ...
    },
  };

  // parser.resolve() automatically typecasts (note JSON becomes a JS object for ease of testing)
  const response = parser.resolve(context);

  // For convenience, the response is returned as a JS object rather than JSON
  expect(response.id).toBe('testId');
});

Util helpers supported

This module supports all the provided core, map & time \$util methods, and most of the dynamodb methods. The underlying methods can be seen in the Resolver Mapping Template Utility Reference docs.

Note: The errors list is also not returned (but \$util.error will throw an error).

Built by Skyhook

This module is contributed by the team at Skyhook.

