app.json is a manifest format for describing web apps. It's a file in the root
directory of your app that describes build requirements, environment variables, addons,
and other information.
This repository contains the source for an npm module called app.json, which has many facets:
For more info about
app.json, see
To use the command line tool, install it globally using npm:
npm install app.json --global
Now you can run
app.json (or simply
app) on the command line.
You can use the CLI to create new Heroku apps from publicly-accessible
.tar.gz
or
.tgz files (colloquially known as "tarballs"), or from GitHub and Bitbucket URLs. The general form is:
app.json clone <repo> [new-app-name]
repo is required.
new-app-name is optional.
Here are some examples:
# GitHub shorthand URL
app.json clone github:zeke/slideshow
# GitHub shorthand URL with branch
app.json clone github:zeke/slideshow#master
# Bitbucket shorthand URL
app.json clone bitbucket:sikelianos/slideshow
# Bitbucket shorthand URL with branch
app.json clone bitbucket:sikelianos/slideshow#master
# GitHub full URL
app.json clone https://github.com/zeke/slideshow.git my-slideshow
# Tarball URL
app.json clone http://app.json.s3.amazonaws.com/zeke-slideshow-a95e802.tar.gz
The
init command will create a new
app.json file in your current
working directory. If the directory already has a Heroku git remote in
.git/config,
the CLI will attempt to populate the
env and
addons properties of the new
app.json file with live data from your running Heroku app.
app.json init
Use the
validate command to ensure that your
app.json file conforms to the
schema.
app.json validate
Use the
update command to fetch the latest
addons and
env properties from
a running Heroku app.
app.json update
Download the module from npm and save it to your package.json:
npm install app.json --save
Require it in your script:
var App = require("app.json")
If browserify isn't your thing, use the pre-compiled browser-ready bundle in
dist/app.json.js. Include this file in your html page and it will create
window.App for you.
You can also use Bower if that's your thing:
bower install app.json
The app.json schema is defined using the JSON Schema specification and is validated with the revalidator node module. View the raw schema or the auto-generated app.json Schema Documentation on Heroku Dev Center.
Instantiate with a JSON filename:
var app = App.new(__dirname + "/path/to/app.json")
Instantiate with a JSON string:
var json = "{name: \"small-sharp-tool\", description: \"This app does one little thing, and does it well.\"}"
var app = App.new(json)
Instantiate with a JavaScript object:
var app = App.new({
name: "small-sharp-tool",
description: "This app does one little thing, and does it well."
})
You can fetch app manifests straight from GitHub or Bitbucket. The
app-json-fetcher service is used
to make the
app.json file downloadable from browsers.
url can be a fully qualified repository URL or a shorthand string in the form
github:user/repo or
bitbucket:user/repo
App.fetch("github:zeke/slideshow", function(err, manifest) {
console.log(err, manifest)
})
Generates an example manifest from
example properties in the schema.
App.example
A getter method that validates the app manifest and returns
true or
false
Returns an array of error objects:
[
{property: "name", message: "is required"},
{property: "website", message: "is not a valid url"}
]
If the manifest is valid, an empty array is returned.
Returns a pretty JSON string of the manifest, minus any undocumented properties.
Fetch pricing data about the app's required addons by hitting the Heroku Platform API.
See CONTRIBUTING.md
MIT