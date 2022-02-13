AppRun

AppRun is a JavaScript library for building reliable, high-performance web applications using the Elm-inspired architecture, events, and components.

All the Ways to Make a Web Component - May 2021 Update compares the coding style, bundle size, and performance of 55 different ways to make a Web Component. It put AppRun on the top 1/3 of the list of bundle size and performance.

AppRun Benefits

Write less code

No proprietary syntax to learn

Compiler/transpiler is optional

State management and routing included

Run side-by-side with jQuery, chartjs, D3, lit-html ...

AppRun is distributed on npm.

npm install apprun

You can also load AppRun directly from the unpkg.com CDN:

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/apprun/dist/apprun-html.js" > </ script >

Or use it as ES module from unpkg.com:

<script type= "module" > import { app, Component } from 'https://unpkg.com/apprun/esm/apprun-html?module' ; </ script >

Architecture Concept

AppRun architecure has state, view, and update.

AppRun is event-driven.

AppRun apps can be global or Component based.

You can get started with AppRun Docs and the AppRun Playground.

AppRun Book from Apress

Create AppRun Apps

Use the AppRun CLI to initialize an esbuild configured project:

npx apprun --init --spa --esbuild

Use the AppRun CLI to initialize a TypeScript and webpack configured project:

npx apprun --init --spa

To initialize a project that targets ES5, use the AppRun CLI with the --es5 flag:

npx apprun --init --spa --es5

AppRun Dev Server

AppRun now has a dev server. It is base on the live-server and supports ES Modules. apprun-dev-server is install by AppRun CLI when using esbuild. Or you can use it directly.

npx apprun-dev-server

See the announcement: A Dev Server Supports ESM

To use the AppRun dev-tools, include the dev-tools script.

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/apprun/dist/apprun-dev-tools.js" > </ script >

See the annoucement: AppRun Dev Tools

AppRun Dev Tools connects to the Redux DevTools Extension. To use the dev-tools, install the Redux DevTools Extension. You can monitor the events and states.

Contribute

You can launch the webpack dev-server and the demo app from the demo folder with the following npm commands:

npm install npm start

You can run the unit tests from the tests folder.

npm test

Unit tests can serve as functional specifications.

Finally, to build optimized js files to the dist folder, just run:

npm run build

Have fun and send pull requests.

Support

AppRun is an MIT-licensed open source project. Please consider supporting the project on Patreon. 👍❤️🙏

Thank you for your support

Athkahden Asura

Alfred Nerstu

Gyuri Lajos

Lorenz Glißmann

Kevin Shi

Chancy Kennedy

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Yiyi Sun