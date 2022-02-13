AppRun is a JavaScript library for building reliable, high-performance web applications using the Elm-inspired architecture, events, and components.
All the Ways to Make a Web Component - May 2021 Update compares the coding style, bundle size, and performance of 55 different ways to make a Web Component. It put AppRun on the top 1/3 of the list of bundle size and performance.
AppRun is distributed on npm.
npm install apprun
You can also load AppRun directly from the unpkg.com CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/apprun/dist/apprun-html.js"></script>
Or use it as ES module from unpkg.com:
<script type="module">
import { app, Component } from 'https://unpkg.com/apprun/esm/apprun-html?module';
</script>
You can get started with AppRun Docs and the AppRun Playground.
Use the AppRun CLI to initialize an esbuild configured project:
npx apprun --init --spa --esbuild
Use the AppRun CLI to initialize a TypeScript and webpack configured project:
npx apprun --init --spa
To initialize a project that targets ES5, use the AppRun CLI with the --es5 flag:
npx apprun --init --spa --es5
AppRun now has a dev server. It is base on the live-server and supports ES Modules. apprun-dev-server is install by AppRun CLI when using esbuild. Or you can use it directly.
npx apprun-dev-server
See the announcement: A Dev Server Supports ESM
To use the AppRun dev-tools, include the dev-tools script.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/apprun/dist/apprun-dev-tools.js"></script>
See the annoucement: AppRun Dev Tools
AppRun Dev Tools connects to the Redux DevTools Extension. To use the dev-tools, install the Redux DevTools Extension. You can monitor the events and states.
You can launch the webpack dev-server and the demo app from the demo folder with the following npm commands:
npm install
npm start
You can run the unit tests from the tests folder.
npm test
Unit tests can serve as functional specifications.
Finally, to build optimized js files to the dist folder, just run:
npm run build
Have fun and send pull requests.
AppRun is an MIT-licensed open source project. Please consider supporting the project on Patreon. 👍❤️🙏
MIT
Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Yiyi Sun