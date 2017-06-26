ApproveJs

A simple validation library that doesn't interfere

ApproveJs doesn't automatically attach itself to input change events or form submit events. It also doesn't manipulate the DOM for you by automatically displaying errors. This allows you to automate validation how you want.

With a single method ( approve.value() ), you can decide how to handle validation.

If you like to be in control or have a little OCD like me, ApproveJs is for you.

ApproveJs is also easily extended with custom tests.

Installation

Standalone

Download Latest Release

Unzip master.zip into your desired folder and add a script tag to the library before the end of your closing <body> tag

< script src = "path/to/approve.min.js" > </ script >

Bower

In your terminal run:

bower install approvejs

Add a script tag to the library before the end of your closing <body> tag

< script src = "path/to/bower_components/approvejs/dist/approve.min.js" > </ script >

cdnjs

Add a script tag to the library CDN url before the end of your closing <body> tag

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/approvejs/[version]/approve.min.js" > </ script >

Get the cdn urls from here

Many thanks to cdnjs who kindly hosts ApproveJS through a reliable CDN

Node

In your terminal run:

npm install approvejs

or if you're using Yarn

$ yarn add approvejs

Require approvejs .

var approve = require ( 'approvejs' );

Usage

ApproveJS exposes a single method value that takes two parameters.

The first parameter is the value to validate and the second is the set of rules to test against.

var rules = { required : true , email : true }; var result = approve.value( 'user@domain.com' , rules);

The returned result contains two properties:

{ approved : boolean, errors : [] }

Accessing Errors

You can access errors returned by the result in one of two ways:

Errors Property

var i = result.errors.length; while (i--) { console .log(result.errors[i]); }

.each Method

The result object exposes an each() method for easily getting to errors.

result.each( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Read documentation here.

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read contributing.