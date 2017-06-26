ApproveJs doesn't automatically attach itself to input change events or form submit events. It also doesn't manipulate the DOM for you by automatically displaying errors. This allows you to automate validation how you want.
With a single method (
approve.value()), you can decide how to handle validation.
If you like to be in control or have a little OCD like me, ApproveJs is for you.
ApproveJs is also easily extended with custom tests.
Unzip
master.zip into your desired folder and add a
script tag to the library before the end of your closing
<body> tag
<script src="path/to/approve.min.js"></script>
In your terminal run:
$ bower install approvejs
Add a
script tag to the library before the end of your closing
<body> tag
<script src="path/to/bower_components/approvejs/dist/approve.min.js"></script>
Add a
script tag to the library CDN url before the end of your closing
<body> tag
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/approvejs/[version]/approve.min.js"></script>
Get the cdn urls from here
Many thanks to cdnjs who kindly hosts ApproveJS through a reliable CDN
In your terminal run:
$ npm install approvejs
or if you're using Yarn
$ yarn add approvejs
Require
approvejs.
var approve = require('approvejs');
ApproveJS exposes a single method
value that takes two parameters.
The first parameter is the value to validate and the second is the set of rules to test against.
var rules = {
required: true,
email: true
};
var result = approve.value('user@domain.com', rules);
The returned
result contains two properties:
{
approved: boolean,
errors: []
}
You can access errors returned by the result in one of two ways:
var i = result.errors.length;
while(i--) {
console.log(result.errors[i]);
}
.each Method
The result object exposes an
each() method for easily getting to errors.
result.each(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
Read documentation here.
If you would like to contribute to the project, please read contributing.