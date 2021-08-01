Approvals (Approval Tests for Node.js)

Intro

Approval Tests Library - Capturing Human Intelligence

What is an approval test? Check out a brief overview here or learn more about Approvals at approvaltests.com.

Integrations

Getting Started

Below is a simple getting started using Mocha.

Create a project (folder) mkdir MyProject cd MyProject` Install approvals npm install --save-dev approvals Install Mocha globally to execute our tests npm install -g mocha Create a sample Mocha test file called test.js . require ( 'approvals' ) .mocha(); describe( 'When running some tests' , function ( ) { it( 'should be able to use Approvals' , function ( ) { var data = "Hello World!" ; this .verify(data); }); }); Test the file with mocha. mocha test.js You should be presented with a diff tool. (if not, you may need to install one?)

CLI

Approvals.NodeJS has a version that can be run as a command line tool.

You can check out the Examples section of the below CLI help. Or a blog post introducing the tool here: Approval Tests - Command Line Tool (CLI).

Install Approvals CLI

npm install -g approvals

CLI Help

By running approvals --help

`approvals testName [options]` [-f | --forceapproveall] : Skip the approve step and apply the results to the .approved.txt file (good for a first time run) [--reporter difftool] : supports multiple EX: `--reporter opendiff --reporter gitdiff` [--outdir] : dir to place approval file - defaults to current directory [--verbose] : extra debug info TODO: : We need to extend the supported args to include other approval options. (file an [issue](https: echo 'Hello World!' | approvals helloWorldTest echo 'Hello World!' | approvals helloWorldTest --reporter gitdiff echo 'Hello World!' | approvals helloWorldTest --reporter gitdiff --reporter p4merge

Reporters

Built-In Reporters

Any of the following reporter may suite your needs. Some support images, some only diffing text, some on mac and linux, some only on windows... Feel free to configure the system to automatically choose your favorite.

Custom Reporter

Along with the built-in reporters, you can create your own custom reporter just by taking this sample and filling out the interface with your custom reporters desired behavior.

{ canReportOn(receivedFilePath) { return true ; } report(approvedFilePath, receivedFilePath) { } }

Configuration

Or more, controlling the behavior of approvals through various tweaks to configuration.

Approvals uses the below configuration to drive its behavior. How you communicate that configuration to approvals can happen in several ways.

The default configuration as defined below can be overridden by using the following strategy.

NOTE: Priority/order of config selection comes from the below list where the first item have the defined defaults and each next step having a potential to override the previous if a configuration value is specified.

Here's an example of using a single reporter p4merge , and overriding whatever is configured. This will only override this specific test.

it( "should use a specific reporter" , function ( ) { this .verify( 'some data' , { reporters : [ 'p4merge' ] }); });

If you have the need to execute multiple reporters on a single failure.

Say you made an "awesomeDiffReporter" and wanted it to run that in combination with a "notifyTheBossViaEmailReporter" you can use the MultiReporter like below.

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); var MultiReporter = approvals.reporters.MultiReporter it( "should use a multiple reporters" , function ( ) { this .verify( 'some data' , { reporters : [ new MultiReporter([ 'p4merge' , 'copycommand' ]) ] }); });

var defaultConfig = { reporters : [ "opendiff" , "p4merge" , "tortoisemerge" , "nodediff" , "gitdiff" , ], normalizeLineEndingsTo : false , failOnLineEndingDifferences : false , appendEOL : true , EOL : require ( 'os' ).EOL, errorOnStaleApprovedFiles : true , shouldIgnoreStaleApprovedFile : function ( /*fileName*/ ) { return false ; }, stripBOM : false , forceApproveAll : false , blockUntilReporterExits : false , maxLaunches : 10 };

API

approvals

Approvals module.

Allows you to provide overrides to the default configuration.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type overrideOptions *

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); approvals.configure({ reporters : [ 'p4merge' ] });

approvals.getConfig ⇒ Object

Allows the creation of an approvals configuration object using any passed in options to override the defaults.

Kind: static property of approvals Returns: Object - approvals config object with any options overridden.

Param Type overrideOptions Object

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type Description dirName string Typically __dirname but could be the base-directory (anywhere) to store both approved and received files. testName string A file name save string to call the file associated with this test. data string | Buffer Either the string to save as a text file or a Buffer that represents an image optionsOverride * An object that can contain configurational overrides as defined in the approvals configuration object.

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); approvals.verify(__dirname, 'sample-approval-test' , "some text to verify" );

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); approvals.verify(__dirname, 'sample-approval-test' , "some text to verify" , { normalizeLineEndingsTo : true });

Use this to apply the scrubber function to any data before running verify.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type Description dirName string Typically __dirname but could be the base-directory (anywhere) to store both approved and received files. testName string A file name safe string to call the file associated with this test. data string | Buffer Either the string to save as a text file or a Buffer that represents an image scrubber * A function that takes a string and returns a string. Approvals will call this if it exists to scrub the "data" before writing to any files. optionsOverride * An object that can contain configurational overrides as defined in the approvals configuration object.

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); var scrubber = approvals.scrubbers.multiScrubber([ function ( data ) { return (data || '' ).replace( "some text" , "some other text" ); }, approvals.scrubbers.guidScrubber }); approvals.verifyAndScrub(__dirname, 'sample-approval-test' , "some text to verify" , scrubber);

You can pass as "data" any javascript object to be JSON.stringified and run verify against.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type Description dirName string Typically __dirname but could be the base-directory (anywhere) to store both approved and received files. testName string A file name safe string to call the file associated with this test. data string | Buffer This can be any JavaScript object/array that will be JSON.stringified before running verify optionsOverride * An object that can contain configurational overrides as defined in the approvals configuration object.

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); approvals.verifyAndScrub(__dirname, 'sample-approval-test' , { a : "some text in an object" });

You can pass as "data" any javascript object to be JSON.stringified. Before we run verify the scrubber will be run against the complete string before running verify against it.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type Description dirName string Typically __dirname but could be the base-directory (anywhere) to store both approved and received files. testName string A file name safe string to call the file associated with this test. data string | Buffer This can be any JavaScript object/array that will be JSON.stringified before running verify scrubber * A function that takes a string and returns a string. Approvals will call this if it exists to scrub the "data" before writing to any files. optionsOverride * An object that can contain configurational overrides as defined in the approvals configuration object.

Example

var approvals = require ( 'approvals' ); var scrubber = approvals.scrubbers.multiScrubber([ function ( data ) { return (data || '' ).replace( "some text" , "some other text" ); }, approvals.scrubbers.guidScrubber }); approvals.verifyAndScrub(__dirname, 'sample-approval-test' , { a : "some text in an object" }, scrubber);

This allows you to take full control of naming and writing files before verifying.

For an example that we use to generate the docs within the readme, check out the test/readmeTests.js in this project.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type namer Object writer Object [reporterFactory] function [optionsOverride] Object

Configure approvals to hook into Mocha tests.

Kind: static property of approvals

Param Type Description optionalBaseDir * An optional folder to save approval files to.

reporters gives access to the MultiReporter

Kind: static property of approvals Example

var MultiReporter = approvals.reporters.MultiReporter

Contains some helpful and util scrubbers that can be used for scrubbing data before saving to a received file.

Kind: static property of approvals

Source Control

The approvals tool generates 2 files and you likely want to ignore one and check in the other.

*.received.* files should be IGNORED .

files should be . *.approved.* You'll likely want to keep the approved files in source control.

Git

If you're using Git add this to your .gitignore :

*.received.*

Another issue that can crop up is the line-endings as git can change the files depending on checking out the file on linux/mac vs windows.

A possible fix for this is to add *.approved.* binary to your .gitattributes (but that makes viewing diffs as you check in a pain).

Contributing

Check out the guidelines!

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2017 Llewellyn Falco, Jason Jarrett Licensed under the Apache license.