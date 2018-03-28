Appolo Express is an MVC Framework for Node.js build on top expressjs 4.
Build with appolo-class class system and appolo-inject dependency injection system.
Appolo architecture follows common patten of MVC and dependency injection which makes it easy to build better performance, flexibility and easy maintenance server side in nodejs.
please use appolo-http
appolo-express
socket.io and
redis.
appolo-express
socket.io and
angularjs.
appolo-express
mongoDB and
angularjs.
npm install appolo-express --save
in your app.js file
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
appolo.launcher.launch();
small example project to get you started with appolo.
source code : https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-boilerplate
git clone https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-boilerplate.git
##Recommended Directory Structure ## the environments folder must to exist every thing else is optional appolo will require all files in the config and server folders but the environments folder will be loaded first.
|- config
|- environments
|- all.js
|- development.js
|- production.js
|- express
|- express.js
|- modules
|- logger.js
|- redis.js
|- mongo.js
|- modules.js
|- routes
|- routes.js
...
|- public_folder
|- server
|- controllers
|- managers
|- middleware
|- services
|- views
|- bootstrap.js
...
|- app.js
appolo launch configuration options
Type :
array, Default:
['config', 'server']
The folder will be required and loaded on appolo launch
Type :
string, Default: process.cwd()
the root folder of the paths option
Type :
string, Default:
(process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development')
environment file name that will override the environment all.js file
default is the NODE_ENV or if not defined it will be
development
Type :
string, Default:
appolo-bootstrap
appolo will try to find the bootstrap class after it launched and run it.
this is optional if the class is not defined nothing will happen.
Type :
string, Default: 'swig'
the template engine that will used to render the views
the template engine using the consolidate module
Type :
string, Default: '/server/views'
the folder where your view templates located
Type :
string, Default: 'public'
the public folder where all your assets and static files will be located
Type :
boolean, Default: 'true'
true to load all express default middleware and express options. false to load custom middleware by yourself
app.locals.pretty = true;
app.locals.cache = 'memory';
app.set('showStackError', true);
app.use(compression({ level: 9 }));
app.enable('jsonp callback');
app.use(expressValidator());
app.use(bodyParser());
app.use(multer({ dest: './uploads/'}));
app.use(methodOverride());
app.use(cookieParser());
app.use(flash());
app.use(favicon());
app.use(express.static);
Type :
string, Default: 'Appolo Server listening on port: {port} version:{version} environment: {environment}'
the message that will be written to console log the the server starts
Type :
boolean, Default: 'true'
if true the server will start immediately to listen to port else you will have to start in manually.
Type :
number, Default:
process.env.PORT || this._options.port || appolo.environment.port || 8080)
the port that the app will listen to.
the port will be determined in the following order if defined:
process.env.PORT,
options.port,
appolo.environment.port,
8080
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
appolo.launcher.launch( {
paths:['config', 'server'],
root : process.cwd()+'/app',
environment : 'testing',
port:8182,
templateEngine:'ejs'
});
With environments you can define different set of configurations depending on the environment type your app is currently running.
it is recommended to have 4 types of environments :
development,
testing,
staging,
production.
after
appolo.launch you can always to access to current environment vars via
appolo.environment.
//all.js
module.exports = {
name:'all'
someVar:'someVar'
}
//development.js
module.exports = {
name:'develpment'
db:'monog://development-url'
}
//development.js
module.exports = {
name:'testing'
db:'monog://testing-url'
}
if we launch our app.js with
NODE_ENV = testing
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
appolo.launcher.launch();
var env = appolo.environment;
console.log(env.name,env.someVar,env.db) // 'testing someVar monog:://testing-url'
you can configure express app and add custom middleware by adding configuration file to the express folder.
the express configuration file is called after the default express configurations loaded if your want to load your own custom express configurations set
loadDefaultConfigurations : false in the appolo launch
var favicon = require('static-favicon');
module.exports = function (app) {
app.all('/*', function (req, res, next) {
res.setHeader("Access-Control-Allow-Origin", "*");
next();
}
app.use(favicon());
}
you can easy define your app routes in the
config/routes folder
the routes are the same as you defined in expressjs router
module.exports = [
{
path: '/login/',
method: 'post',
controller: 'login',
action: 'loginUser',
middleware:[]
locals:{}
},
{
path: '/users/:id',
method: 'get',
controller: 'user',
action: 'getUser',
middleware:[function(res,req,next){
//do something
next();
}]
locals:{}
}
];
each route have the following params:
path - same as you define in expressjs
method - one of
get,
post,
patch,
delete,
put. default
get
controller - the name of the controller that will be crated to handle the route the controller id must have
Controller postfix
action - the action function the will be invoked to handle the route
middleware - array of middleware function the will be invoked be before the controller if the next function is not called or called with error the controller won`t be created.
locals - locals object the will extend res.locals
you can also define the route in the controller
config.
you can omit the controller name it will be set to the current controller id
var appolo = require('appolo-express')
module.exports = class TestController extends appolo.Controller{
static get $config() {
return {
id: 'testController',
inject:['dataManager']
}
}
static get $routes{
return [{
path: '/test/',
method: 'get',
action: 'test'
}]
}
test (req, res) {
res.json(this.dataManager.getData());
}
}
or using
appolo.define
var appolo = require('appolo-express')
class TestController extends appolo.Controller{
test (req, res) {
res.json(this.dataManager.getData());
}
}
appolo.define('testController')
type(TestController)
.inject('dataManager')
.routes({
path: '/test/',
method: 'get',
action: 'test'
})
you can add validations to your routes the action controller will be called only if the route params are valid.
validations syntax is done by using joi module .
the validator takes request params from
req.param ,
req.query and
req.body, after validation the request params will be on
req.model.
var appolo = require('appolo-express'),
validator = appolo.validator;
module.exports = class TestController extends appolo.Controller{
static get $config() {
return {
id: 'testController',
inject:['dataManager']
}
}
static get $routes(){
return [{
path: '/search/',
method: 'get',
action: 'search',
validations:{
search:validator.string().required(),
pageSize:validator.number().default(20),
page:validator.number().default(1)
}
}]
}
search (req, res) {
var model = req.model;
this.dataManager.getSearchResults(model.search,model.page,model.pageSize)
.then(this.sendOk.bind(this))
.fail(this.sendServerError.bind(this));
}
}
if the request params are not valid
400 Bad Request will be sent and json with validation error.
{
status: 400,
statusText: "Bad Request",
error: {
symbol: [
"symbol is required"
]
}
}
Controllers are classes that handled the routes request.
for every request an new controller will be created, it can not be singleton.
in order the router will be able to handle to request the controller class must inherit from
appolo.Controller
each controller action will be called with request and response objects.
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
module.exports = class LoginController extends appolo.Controller{
static get $config(){
return {
id:'loginController',
inject:['authManager']
}
}
loginUser(req,res){
this.authManager.validateUser(req.body.username,req.body.password)
.then(this.sendOk.bind(this))
.fail(this.sendServerError.bind(this));
}
}
or using
appolo.define
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
class LoginController extends appolo.Controller{
loginUser(req,res){
this.authManager.validateUser(req.body.username,req.body.password)
.then(this.sendOk.bind(this))
.fail(this.sendServerError.bind(this));
}
}
appolo.define('loginController')
.type(LoginController)
.inject('authManager')
this.req - express request object
this.res - express response object
this.route - the route object of the current action
controller.render([view,model])
view render helper function will try to find and render the view file in view folder according to the controller name and action
view - the view name if different from the controller action
model - the model that will be passed to the view
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
module.exports = class LoginController extends appolo.Controller{
static get $config(){
return {
id:'loginController',
inject:['dataManager']
}
}
index(req,res){
this.render({someData:'someData'})
//the will render the view from viewFolder/login/index
}
}
controller.send([statusCode,data])
controller.sendOk([data])
controller.sendCreated([data])
controller.sendNoContent()
send json success response
data - the data object will be passed to the response
var appolo = require('appolo-express'),
validator = appolo.validator;
module.exports = class LoginController extends appolo.Controller{
static get $config() {
return {
id: 'loginController',
inject:['authManager']
}
}
static get $routes(){
return [{
path: '/login/',
method: 'post',
action: 'loginUser',
validations:{
username:validator.string().required(),
password:validator.number().required()
}
}]
}
loginUser (req, res) {
var model = req.model;
this.authManager.login(model.username,model.password)
.then(_prepareDto.bind(this))
.then(this.sendOk.bind(this))
.fail(this.sendServerError.bind(this));
},
_prepareDto(user){
return {userId:user.id}
}
}
//or using appolo.define
appolo.define('loginController')
.type(LoginController)
.inject('authManager')
.routes({
path: '/login/',
method: 'post',
action: 'loginUser',
validations:{
username:validator.string().required(),
password:validator.number().required()
}
})
{"userId":1} //status code 200
controller.sendServerError([error,code])
controller.sendBadRequest([error,code])
controller.sendUnauthorized([error,code])
controller.sendNotFound([error,code])
send json error response with optional message
error - the error object that will be passed to the response
code - the error code object that will be passed to the response
{
"status": 500,
"statusText": "Internal Server Error",
"error":"something is wrong",
"code":1001
}
middleware class will run before the action of the controller is invoked.
you must and declare the middleware
id in the route and call
next function in order to continue the request.
the middleware must implement the
run method and inherit from
appolo.Middleware
example : in routes file
module.exports = [
{
path: '/someRoute',
method: 'get',
controller: 'someName',
action: 'someAction',
middleware: ['authMiddleware']
}
in middleware file
var appolo = require('appolo-express');
module.exports = class authMiddleware extends appolo.Middleware {
static get $config(){
return {
id:'authMiddleware',
inject:['authManager']
}
}
run(req,res,next,route){
this.authManager.validateToken(req.headers.authorization)
.then(this._onSuccess.bind(this))
.fail(this._onError.bind(this))
},
_onSuccess(user){
this.req.user = user;
this.next();
}
_onError(){
this.res.send("401")
}
})
appolo have powerful Dependency Injection system based on appolo-inject.
enables you to organize your code in loose coupling classes.
you can always access to injector via
appolo.inject.
//dataManager.js
var appolo = require('appolo');
module.exports = class DataManager {
static get $config(){
return{
id:'dataManager',
singleton: true
}
}
getData(){
...
}
}
//fooController.js
module.exports = class FooController{
static get $config() {
return {
id:'fooController',
singleton: false,
initMethod:'initialize',
inject:['dataManager']
}
}
constructor() {
this.data = null
}
initialize(){
this.data = this.dataManager.getData();
//do something
}
}
//app.js
var fooController = appolo.inject.getObject('fooController');
console.log(fooController.data)
you can also
use appolo.define
var appolo = require('appolo');
class DataManager {
getData(){
...
}
}
appolo.define({
id:'dataManager',
singleton: true,
type:DataManager
})
//or
appolo.define('dataManager')
.type(DataManager)
.singleton()
class FooController{
constructor() {
this.data = null
}
initialize(){
this.data = this.dataManager.getData();
//do something
}
}
appolo.define({
id:'fooController',
singleton: false,
initMethod:'initialize',
type:FooController
inject:['dataManager']
});
//or
appolo.define('fooController')
.type(FooController)
.singleton()
.initMethod('initialize')
.inject('dataManager');
var fooController = appolo.inject.getObject('fooController');
console.log(fooController.data)
you can also use constructor injection
var appolo = require('appolo');
class DataManager {
getData(){
...
}
}
appolo.define('dataManager')
.type(DataManager)
.singleton();
class FooController{
constructor(dataManager) {
this.dataManager = dataManager;
}
initialize(){
this.data = this.dataManager.getData();
}
}
appolo.define('fooController')
.type(FooController)
.singleton()
.initMethod('initialize');
you can define global class namespace and use it without require
class Person{
}
appolo.define(Person).namespace("Foo.Person");
var person = new Foo.Person()
you can define statics value both on the class prototype and class instance
class Person{
get name(){
return this.Foo
}
}
appolo.define(Person)
.namespace("Foo.Person")
.statics("BAR","1")
.statics({Foo:2});
var person = new Foo.Person()
console.log(Person.BAR) // 1
console.log(person.BAR) // 1
console.log(person.name) //2
used to add prototype functions from other classes
class Events{
on (event, fn) {
return true;
},
un (event, fn) {
return true;
}
}
class Foo{
constructor() {
}
}
appolo.define(Foo).mixins(Events)
var foo = new Foo();
foo.on('test',function(){})
appolo have built in event dispatcher to enable classes to listen and fire events Event Dispatcher has the following methods:
eventDispatcher.on(event,callback,[scope])
add event listener
event - event name.
callback - callback function that will triggered on event name.
scope - optional, the scope of the
callback function default:
this.
eventDispatcher.un(event,callback,[scope])
remove event listener all the arguments must be
=== to on method else it won`t be removed.
event - event name.
callback - callback function.
scope - optional, the scope of the callback function.
eventDispatcher.fireEvent(event,[arguments])
fireEvent - triggers the callback functions on given event name
eventName
arguments - all the rest
arguments will be applied on the
callback function
var appolo = require('appolo');
class FooManager extends appolo.EventDispatcher{
notifyUsers:function(){
this.fireEvent('someEventName',{someData:'someData'})
}
}
appolo.define('fooManager').type(FooManager).singleton()
class FooController {
initialize(){
this.fooManager.on('someEventName',function(data){
this.doSomething(data.someData)
},this);
}
doSomething:function(){
}
}
appolo.define('fooController').type(FooController)
.initMethod('initialize')
.inject('fooManager')
third party modules can be easily loaded to appolo inject and used in the inject class system.
each module must call
appolo.use before it can be used by
appolo launcher.
the modules loaded in series so the module must call the
next function in order to continue the lunch process.
you can inject the
appolo.use function any object that is already exists in the injector
the default injectable objects:
env - environment object,
inject - injector - to add objects to the injector,
the last argument must be the
next function
var appolo = require('appolo');
//my custom module
appolo.use(function(env,inject,next){
var myModuleObject = {data:'test'};
inject.addObject('myModuleObject',myModuleObject);
next();
});
now I can inject
myModuleObject to any class
var appolo = require('appolo');
module.exports = class AuthMiddleware{
static get $config(){
return {
id:'authMiddleware',
inject:['myModuleObject']
}
}
doSomeThing {
return this.myModuleObject.data;
}
}
logger module example with winston and sentry
loggerModule.js file
var winston = require('winston'),
appolo = require('appolo'),
Sentry = require('winston-sentry');
module.exports = function(options){
return function(env,inject,next){
var transports = [];
if(env.type == 'production'){
transports.push(new Sentry({
level: 'warn',
dsn: env.sentryConnectionString,
json: true,
timestamp: true,
handleExceptions: true,
patchGlobal: true
}));
}
transports.push(new (winston.transports.Console)({
json: false,
timestamp: true,
handleExceptions: true
}));
var logger = new (winston.Logger)({
transports: transports,
exitOnError: false
});
inject.addObject('logger', logger);
}
}
in your modules.js
var logger= require('./loggerModule'),
appolo = require('appolo');
appolo.use(loggerModule());
now you you inject logger anywhere you want
var appolo = require('appolo');
class DataManager{
initialize:function(){
this.logger.info("dataManager initialized",{someData:'someData'})
}
});
appolo.define('dataManager',DataManager)
.singleton()
.initMethod()
.inject('logger')
Socket.io module example
socketModule.js file
var sio = require('socket.io'),
appolo = require('appolo');
module.exports = function(options){
return function(env,inject,app,next){
var io = sio.listen(app.server);
inject.addObject('io', io);
next();
}
}
in your modules.js
var loggerModule= require('./loggerModule'),
socketModule= require('./socketModule'),
appolo = require('appolo');
appolo.use(loggerModule());
appolo.use(socketModule());
usage:
var appolo = require('appolo');
class ChatController{
initialize:function(){
this.io.sockets.on('connection', function(socket){
this.logger.info("client connected")
socket.broadcast.to('some_room').emit('message','client connected');
}.bind(this);
}
}
appolo.define('chatController')
.type(ChatController)
.singleton()
.initMethod()
.inject('io','logger')
redisModule.js file
var redis = require('redis'),
appolo = require('appolo'),
url = require('url');
module.exports = function(options){
return function(env,inject,logger,next){
//you can put redis connection string in appolo environments to support
//different redis db in different environments
var redisURL = url.parse(appolo.environment.redisConnectionString);
var redisClient = redis.createClient(redisURL.port, redisURL.hostname);
if(redisURL.auth){
redisClient.auth(redisURL.auth.split(":")[1]);
}
redisClient .on('connect', function () {
logger.info("connected to redisClient");
next();
});
inject.addObject('redis', redisClient);
}
}
in your modules.js
var loggerModule= require('./loggerModule'),
redisModule= require('./redisModule'),
appolo = require('appolo');
appolo.use(loggerModule());
appolo.use(redisModule());
usage:
var appolo = require('appolo'),
Q = require('q');
class DataManager {
getData(){
var deferred = Q.defer();
this.redis.get('someKey', function (err, value) {
err ? deferred.reject() : deferred.resolve(value);
});
return deferred.promise;
}
}
appolo.define('dataManager',DataManager)
.singleton()
.inject('redis')
MongoDb with Mongose and Q example
in mongooseModule.js
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),,
appolo = require('appolo');
module.exports = function(options){
return function(env,inject,logger,next){
mongoose.connect(appolo.environment.db);
mongoose.on('connection',function(){
logger.info("connected to mongo");
next()
});
inject.addObject('mongoose', mongoose);
}
}
in modules.js
var loggerModule= require('./loggerModule'),
mongooseModule= require('./mongooseModule'),
appolo = require('appolo');
appolo.use(loggerModule());
appolo.use(mongooseModule());
in userSchema.js
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
appolo = require('appolo');
var userSchema = new mongoose.Schema( name : {type: String});
var userModel = mongoose.model('User', userSchema);
appolo.inject.addObject('UserModel', userModel);
module.exports = userSchema ;
usage:
var appolo = require('appolo'),
Q = require('q');
module.exports = class UserManager{
getUser(id){
var deferred = Q.defer();
this.UserModel.findById(id,function(err,data){
err ? deferred.reject() : deferred.resolve(value);
});
return deferred.promise;
}
}
appolo.define('userManager',UserManager)
.singleton()
.inject('UserModel')
once it launched appolo try to find appolo
bootstrap class and call it's
run method.
var appolo = require('appolo');
class Bootstrap{
run(){
//start your application logic here
this.someManager1.doSomeThing();
}
}
appolo.define('appolo-bootstrap',Bootstrap)
.singleton()
.inject(['someManager1','someManager2'])
##Appolo Reset ##
you can reset appolo sever by calling
appolo.reset() this will clean all environments, config, injector and close the server
grunt test
The
appolo library is released under the MIT license. So feel free to modify and distribute it as you wish.