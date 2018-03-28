Appolo Express

Appolo Express is an MVC Framework for Node.js build on top expressjs 4.

Build with appolo-class class system and appolo-inject dependency injection system.

Appolo architecture follows common patten of MVC and dependency injection which makes it easy to build better performance, flexibility and easy maintenance server side in nodejs.

Depracated

please use appolo-http

Features

MVC Architecture

Powerful class system

dependency injection system

simple routing system

routes validation

Manage easily configurations and environments

Simple folder structures

Easy integrate third party modules

Easy to get started

Live Demo

Multi room chat

build with appolo-express socket.io and redis .

and . live demo: http://appolo-chat-example.herokuapp.com.

source code: https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-chat-example.

Real-time Stocks data

build with appolo-express socket.io and angularjs .

and . live demo: http://appolo-express-quotes-example.herokuapp.com.

source code: https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-quotes-example.

Polls

build with appolo-express mongoDB and angularjs .

and . live demo: http://appolo-express-poll-example.herokuapp.com.

source code: https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-polls-example.

Installation

npm install appolo-express --save

Quick Start

in your app.js file

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); appolo.launcher.launch();

Appolo Express Boilerplate

small example project to get you started with appolo.

source code : https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-boilerplate

git clone https://github.com/shmoop207/appolo-express-boilerplate.git

##Recommended Directory Structure ## the environments folder must to exist every thing else is optional appolo will require all files in the config and server folders but the environments folder will be loaded first.

|- config |- environments |- all.js |- development.js |- production.js |- express |- express.js |- modules |- logger.js |- redis.js |- mongo.js |- modules.js |- routes |- routes.js ... |- public_folder |- server |- controllers |- managers |- middleware |- services |- views |- bootstrap.js ... |- app.js

Configuration

appolo launch configuration options

Type : array , Default: ['config', 'server'] The folder will be required and loaded on appolo launch

Type : string , Default: process.cwd() the root folder of the paths option

Type : string , Default: (process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development') environment file name that will override the environment all.js file default is the NODE_ENV or if not defined it will be development

Type : string , Default: appolo-bootstrap appolo will try to find the bootstrap class after it launched and run it. this is optional if the class is not defined nothing will happen.

Type : string , Default: 'swig' the template engine that will used to render the views the template engine using the consolidate module

Type : string , Default: '/server/views' the folder where your view templates located

Type : string , Default: 'public' the public folder where all your assets and static files will be located

Type : boolean , Default: 'true' true to load all express default middleware and express options. false to load custom middleware by yourself

app.locals.pretty = true ; app.locals.cache = 'memory' ; app.set( 'showStackError' , true ); app.use(compression({ level : 9 })); app.enable( 'jsonp callback' ); app.use(expressValidator()); app.use(bodyParser()); app.use(multer({ dest : './uploads/' })); app.use(methodOverride()); app.use(cookieParser()); app.use(flash()); app.use(favicon()); app.use(express.static);

Type : string , Default: 'Appolo Server listening on port: {port} version:{version} environment: {environment}' the message that will be written to console log the the server starts

Type : boolean , Default: 'true' if true the server will start immediately to listen to port else you will have to start in manually.

Type : number , Default: process.env.PORT || this._options.port || appolo.environment.port || 8080) the port that the app will listen to. the port will be determined in the following order if defined: process.env.PORT , options.port , appolo.environment.port , 8080

usage example:

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); appolo.launcher.launch( { paths :[ 'config' , 'server' ], root : process.cwd()+ '/app' , environment : 'testing' , port : 8182 , templateEngine : 'ejs' });

Environments

With environments you can define different set of configurations depending on the environment type your app is currently running. it is recommended to have 4 types of environments : development , testing , staging , production . after appolo.launch you can always to access to current environment vars via appolo.environment .

module .exports = { name : 'all' someVar : 'someVar' } module .exports = { name : 'develpment' db : 'monog://development-url' } module .exports = { name : 'testing' db : 'monog://testing-url' }

if we launch our app.js with NODE_ENV = testing

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); appolo.launcher.launch(); var env = appolo.environment; console .log(env.name,env.someVar,env.db)

Express Configurations

you can configure express app and add custom middleware by adding configuration file to the express folder. the express configuration file is called after the default express configurations loaded if your want to load your own custom express configurations set loadDefaultConfigurations : false in the appolo launch

var favicon = require ( 'static-favicon' ); module .exports = function ( app ) { app.all( '/*' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.setHeader( "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" , "*" ); next(); } app.use(favicon()); }

Routes

you can easy define your app routes in the config/routes folder the routes are the same as you defined in expressjs router

module .exports = [ { path : '/login/' , method : 'post' , controller : 'login' , action : 'loginUser' , middleware :[] locals :{} }, { path : '/users/:id' , method : 'get' , controller : 'user' , action : 'getUser' , middleware :[ function ( res,req,next ) { next(); }] locals :{} } ];

each route have the following params:

path - same as you define in expressjs

- same as you define in expressjs method - one of get , post , patch , delete , put . default get

- one of , , , , . default controller - the name of the controller that will be crated to handle the route the controller id must have Controller postfix

- the name of the controller that will be crated to handle the route the controller id must have postfix action - the action function the will be invoked to handle the route

- the action function the will be invoked to handle the route middleware - array of middleware function the will be invoked be before the controller if the next function is not called or called with error the controller won`t be created.

- array of middleware function the will be invoked be before the controller if the next function is not called or called with error the controller won`t be created. locals - locals object the will extend res.locals

you can also define the route in the controller config .

you can omit the controller name it will be set to the current controller id

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ) module .exports = class TestController extends appolo . Controller { static get $config() { return { id : 'testController' , inject :[ 'dataManager' ] } } static get $routes{ return [{ path : '/test/' , method : 'get' , action : 'test' }] } test (req, res) { res.json( this .dataManager.getData()); } }

or using appolo.define

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ) class TestController extends appolo . Controller { test (req, res) { res.json( this .dataManager.getData()); } } appolo.define( 'testController' ) type(TestController) .inject( 'dataManager' ) .routes({ path : '/test/' , method : 'get' , action : 'test' })

Routes Validation

you can add validations to your routes the action controller will be called only if the route params are valid.

validations syntax is done by using joi module .

the validator takes request params from req.param , req.query and req.body , after validation the request params will be on req.model .

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ), validator = appolo.validator; module .exports = class TestController extends appolo . Controller { static get $config() { return { id : 'testController' , inject :[ 'dataManager' ] } } static get $routes(){ return [{ path : '/search/' , method : 'get' , action : 'search' , validations :{ search :validator.string().required(), pageSize :validator.number().default( 20 ), page :validator.number().default( 1 ) } }] } search (req, res) { var model = req.model; this .dataManager.getSearchResults(model.search,model.page,model.pageSize) .then( this .sendOk.bind( this )) .fail( this .sendServerError.bind( this )); } }

if the request params are not valid 400 Bad Request will be sent and json with validation error.

{ status : 400 , statusText : "Bad Request" , error : { symbol : [ "symbol is required" ] } }

Controllers

Controllers are classes that handled the routes request. for every request an new controller will be created, it can not be singleton. in order the router will be able to handle to request the controller class must inherit from appolo.Controller each controller action will be called with request and response objects.

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); module .exports = class LoginController extends appolo . Controller { static get $config(){ return { id : 'loginController' , inject :[ 'authManager' ] } } loginUser(req,res){ this .authManager.validateUser(req.body.username,req.body.password) .then( this .sendOk.bind( this )) .fail( this .sendServerError.bind( this )); } }

or using appolo.define

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); class LoginController extends appolo . Controller { loginUser(req,res){ this .authManager.validateUser(req.body.username,req.body.password) .then( this .sendOk.bind( this )) .fail( this .sendServerError.bind( this )); } } appolo.define( 'loginController' ) .type(LoginController) .inject( 'authManager' )

this.req - express request object

- express request object this.res - express response object

- express response object this.route - the route object of the current action

view render helper function will try to find and render the view file in view folder according to the controller name and action

view - the view name if different from the controller action

- the view name if different from the controller action model - the model that will be passed to the view

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); module .exports = class LoginController extends appolo . Controller { static get $config(){ return { id : 'loginController' , inject :[ 'dataManager' ] } } index(req,res){ this .render({ someData : 'someData' }) } }

json success helper methods

controller.send([statusCode,data])

controller.sendOk([data])

controller.sendCreated([data])

controller.sendNoContent()

send json success response

data - the data object will be passed to the response

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ), validator = appolo.validator; module .exports = class LoginController extends appolo . Controller { static get $config() { return { id : 'loginController' , inject :[ 'authManager' ] } } static get $routes(){ return [{ path : '/login/' , method : 'post' , action : 'loginUser' , validations :{ username :validator.string().required(), password :validator.number().required() } }] } loginUser (req, res) { var model = req.model; this .authManager.login(model.username,model.password) .then(_prepareDto.bind( this )) .then( this .sendOk.bind( this )) .fail( this .sendServerError.bind( this )); }, _prepareDto(user){ return { userId :user.id} } } appolo.define( 'loginController' ) .type(LoginController) .inject( 'authManager' ) .routes({ path : '/login/' , method : 'post' , action : 'loginUser' , validations :{ username :validator.string().required(), password :validator.number().required() } })

{ "userId" : 1 }

json server error helper methods

controller.sendServerError([error,code])

controller.sendBadRequest([error,code])

controller.sendUnauthorized([error,code])

controller.sendNotFound([error,code])

send json error response with optional message

error - the error object that will be passed to the response

- the error object that will be passed to the response code - the error code object that will be passed to the response

{ "status" : 500 , "statusText" : "Internal Server Error" , "error" : "something is wrong" , "code" : 1001 }

Middleware

middleware class will run before the action of the controller is invoked. you must and declare the middleware id in the route and call next function in order to continue the request. the middleware must implement the run method and inherit from appolo.Middleware

example : in routes file

module .exports = [ { path : '/someRoute' , method : 'get' , controller : 'someName' , action : 'someAction' , middleware : [ 'authMiddleware' ] }

in middleware file

var appolo = require ( 'appolo-express' ); module .exports = class authMiddleware extends appolo . Middleware { static get $config(){ return { id : 'authMiddleware' , inject :[ 'authManager' ] } } run(req,res,next,route){ this .authManager.validateToken(req.headers.authorization) .then( this ._onSuccess.bind( this )) .fail( this ._onError.bind( this )) }, _onSuccess(user){ this .req.user = user; this .next(); } _onError(){ this .res.send( "401" ) } })

Dependency Injection System

appolo have powerful Dependency Injection system based on appolo-inject. enables you to organize your code in loose coupling classes. you can always access to injector via appolo.inject .

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); module .exports = class DataManager { static get $config(){ return { id : 'dataManager' , singleton : true } } getData(){ ... } } module .exports = class FooController { static get $config() { return { id : 'fooController' , singleton : false , initMethod : 'initialize' , inject :[ 'dataManager' ] } } constructor () { this .data = null } initialize(){ this .data = this .dataManager.getData(); } } var fooController = appolo.inject.getObject( 'fooController' ); console .log(fooController.data)

you can also use appolo.define

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class DataManager { getData(){ ... } } appolo.define({ id : 'dataManager' , singleton : true , type :DataManager }) appolo.define( 'dataManager' ) .type(DataManager) .singleton() class FooController { constructor () { this .data = null } initialize(){ this .data = this .dataManager.getData(); } } appolo.define({ id : 'fooController' , singleton : false , initMethod : 'initialize' , type :FooController inject :[ 'dataManager' ] }); appolo.define( 'fooController' ) .type(FooController) .singleton() .initMethod( 'initialize' ) .inject( 'dataManager' ); var fooController = appolo.inject.getObject( 'fooController' ); console .log(fooController.data)

you can also use constructor injection

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class DataManager { getData(){ ... } } appolo.define( 'dataManager' ) .type(DataManager) .singleton(); class FooController { constructor (dataManager) { this .dataManager = dataManager; } initialize(){ this .data = this .dataManager.getData(); } } appolo.define( 'fooController' ) .type(FooController) .singleton() .initMethod( 'initialize' );

Namespace

you can define global class namespace and use it without require

class Person { } appolo.define(Person).namespace( "Foo.Person" ); var person = new Foo.Person()

statics

you can define statics value both on the class prototype and class instance

class Person { get name(){ return this .Foo } } appolo.define(Person) .namespace( "Foo.Person" ) .statics( "BAR" , "1" ) .statics({ Foo : 2 }); var person = new Foo.Person() console .log(Person.BAR) console .log(person.BAR) console .log(person.name)

Mixins

used to add prototype functions from other classes

class Events { on (event, fn) { return true ; }, un (event, fn) { return true ; } } class Foo { constructor () { } } appolo.define(Foo).mixins(Events) var foo = new Foo(); foo.on( 'test' , function ( ) {})

Event Dispatcher

appolo have built in event dispatcher to enable classes to listen and fire events Event Dispatcher has the following methods:

add event listener

event - event name.

- event name. callback - callback function that will triggered on event name.

- callback function that will triggered on event name. scope - optional, the scope of the callback function default: this .

remove event listener all the arguments must be === to on method else it won`t be removed.

event - event name.

- event name. callback - callback function.

- callback function. scope - optional, the scope of the callback function.

fireEvent - triggers the callback functions on given event name

eventName

arguments - all the rest arguments will be applied on the callback function

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class FooManager extends appolo . EventDispatcher { notifyUsers : function ( ) { this .fireEvent( 'someEventName' ,{ someData : 'someData' }) } } appolo.define( 'fooManager' ).type(FooManager).singleton() class FooController { initialize(){ this .fooManager.on( 'someEventName' , function ( data ) { this .doSomething(data.someData) }, this ); } doSomething : function ( ) { } } appolo.define( 'fooController' ).type(FooController) .initMethod( 'initialize' ) .inject( 'fooManager' )

Modules

third party modules can be easily loaded to appolo inject and used in the inject class system. each module must call appolo.use before it can be used by appolo launcher . the modules loaded in series so the module must call the next function in order to continue the lunch process. you can inject the appolo.use function any object that is already exists in the injector

the default injectable objects:

env - environment object,

- environment object, inject - injector - to add objects to the injector,

the last argument must be the next function

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); appolo.use( function ( env,inject,next ) { var myModuleObject = { data : 'test' }; inject.addObject( 'myModuleObject' ,myModuleObject); next(); });

now I can inject myModuleObject to any class

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); module .exports = class AuthMiddleware { static get $config(){ return { id : 'authMiddleware' , inject :[ 'myModuleObject' ] } } doSomeThing { return this .myModuleObject.data; } }

Logger module

logger module example with winston and sentry

loggerModule.js file

var winston = require ( 'winston' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ), Sentry = require ( 'winston-sentry' ); module .exports = function ( options ) { return function ( env,inject,next ) { var transports = []; if (env.type == 'production' ){ transports.push( new Sentry({ level : 'warn' , dsn : env.sentryConnectionString, json : true , timestamp : true , handleExceptions : true , patchGlobal : true })); } transports.push( new (winston.transports.Console)({ json : false , timestamp : true , handleExceptions : true })); var logger = new (winston.Logger)({ transports : transports, exitOnError : false }); inject.addObject( 'logger' , logger); } }

in your modules.js

var logger= require ( './loggerModule' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); appolo.use(loggerModule());

now you you inject logger anywhere you want

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class DataManager { initialize : function ( ) { this .logger.info( "dataManager initialized" ,{ someData : 'someData' }) } }); appolo.define( 'dataManager' ,DataManager) .singleton() .initMethod() .inject( 'logger' )

Socket.io Module

Socket.io module example

socketModule.js file

var sio = require ( 'socket.io' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); module .exports = function ( options ) { return function ( env,inject,app,next ) { var io = sio.listen(app.server); inject.addObject( 'io' , io); next(); } }

in your modules.js

var loggerModule= require ( './loggerModule' ), socketModule= require ( './socketModule' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); appolo.use(loggerModule()); appolo.use(socketModule());

usage:

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class ChatController { initialize : function ( ) { this .io.sockets.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { this .logger.info( "client connected" ) socket.broadcast.to( 'some_room' ).emit( 'message' , 'client connected' ); }.bind( this ); } } appolo.define( 'chatController' ) .type(ChatController) .singleton() .initMethod() .inject( 'io' , 'logger' )

Redis Module

Redis module and Q example

redisModule.js file

var redis = require ( 'redis' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ), url = require ( 'url' ); module .exports = function ( options ) { return function ( env,inject,logger,next ) { var redisURL = url.parse(appolo.environment.redisConnectionString); var redisClient = redis.createClient(redisURL.port, redisURL.hostname); if (redisURL.auth){ redisClient.auth(redisURL.auth.split( ":" )[ 1 ]); } redisClient .on( 'connect' , function ( ) { logger.info( "connected to redisClient" ); next(); }); inject.addObject( 'redis' , redisClient); } }

in your modules.js

var loggerModule= require ( './loggerModule' ), redisModule= require ( './redisModule' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); appolo.use(loggerModule()); appolo.use(redisModule());

usage:

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ), Q = require ( 'q' ); class DataManager { getData(){ var deferred = Q.defer(); this .redis.get( 'someKey' , function ( err, value ) { err ? deferred.reject() : deferred.resolve(value); }); return deferred.promise; } } appolo.define( 'dataManager' ,DataManager) .singleton() .inject( 'redis' )

MongoDb Module

MongoDb with Mongose and Q example

in mongooseModule.js

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ),, appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); module .exports = function ( options ) { return function ( env,inject,logger,next ) { mongoose.connect(appolo.environment.db); mongoose.on( 'connection' , function ( ) { logger.info( "connected to mongo" ); next() }); inject.addObject( 'mongoose' , mongoose); } }

in modules.js

var loggerModule= require ( './loggerModule' ), mongooseModule= require ( './mongooseModule' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); appolo.use(loggerModule()); appolo.use(mongooseModule());

in userSchema.js

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); var userSchema = new mongoose.Schema( name : { type : String }); var userModel = mongoose.model( 'User' , userSchema); appolo.inject.addObject( 'UserModel' , userModel); module .exports = userSchema ;

usage:

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ), Q = require ( 'q' ); module .exports = class UserManager { getUser(id){ var deferred = Q.defer(); this .UserModel.findById(id, function ( err,data ) { err ? deferred.reject() : deferred.resolve(value); }); return deferred.promise; } } appolo.define( 'userManager' ,UserManager) .singleton() .inject( 'UserModel' )

Appolo Bootstrap

once it launched appolo try to find appolo bootstrap class and call it's run method.

var appolo = require ( 'appolo' ); class Bootstrap { run(){ this .someManager1.doSomeThing(); } } appolo.define( 'appolo-bootstrap' ,Bootstrap) .singleton() .inject([ 'someManager1' , 'someManager2' ])

##Appolo Reset ## you can reset appolo sever by calling appolo.reset() this will clean all environments, config, injector and close the server

Tests

grunt test

License