A connector that collects data using
appmetrics and sends it to a configured StatsD server using
hot-shots, a fork of
node-statsd.
The StatsD Connector for Node Application Metrics can be installed via
npm:
$ npm install appmetrics-statsd
The connector can be used in your application by requiring it as the first line of your application:
var appstatsd = require('appmetrics-statsd').StatsD();
Configuration of the connection to the StatsD server is possible by passing parameters to the
StatsD() function. These are passed directly though to the
StatsD constructor in the
node-statsd module. Information for that module is available here:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-statsd
Additional data may also be sent to StatsD using the standard
node-statsd module Client APIs, eg.
var statsd = require('appmetrics-statsd').StatsD();
statsd.gauge('gauge', 10.4);
The connector sends the following data values to StatsD from Node Application Metrics:
hot-shots
The
hot-shots package provides all of the base
statsd functionality for the below, and
also includes additional functionality for users of Datadog and Telegraf. See the
hot-shots documentation for more details.
Gauges
cpu.process the CPU usage of the application as a percentage of total machine CPU
cpu.system the CPU usage of the system as a percentage of total machine CPU
Gauges
memory.process.private the amount of memory used by the Node.js application that cannot be shared with other processes, in bytes.
memory.process.physical the amount of RAM used by the Node.js application in bytes.
memory.process.virtual the memory address space used by Node.js application in bytes.
memory.system.used the total amount of RAM in use on the system in bytes.
memory.system.total the total amount of RAM available on the system in bytes.
####Event Loop
eventloop.latency.min the shortest sampled latency for processing an event
eventloop.latency.max the longest sampled latency for processing an event
eventloop.latency.avg the mean sampled latency for processing an event
####Garbage Collection
Gauges
gc.size the size of the JavaScript heap in bytes.
gc.used the amount of memory used on the JavaScript heap in bytes.
Timers
gc.duration the duration of the GC cycle in milliseconds.
####HTTP Requests
Timers
http the time taken for the HTTP request to be responded to in ms.
####Socket.io
Timers
socketio.broadcast.<event> the time taken for the broadcast to all clients of the named socketio event.
socketio.emit.<event> the time taken for the emit to a single client of the named socketio event.
socketio.receive.<event> the time taken for a received named socketio event to be handled.
####MySQL Queries
Timers
mysql the time taken for the given MySQL query to be responded to in ms.
####MongoDB Queries
Timers
mongo the time taken for the given MongoDB query to be responded to in ms.
####Leveldown Queries
Timers
levedown.get the time taken for the Leveldown
get to be responded to in ms.
levedown.put the time taken for the Leveldown
put to be responded to in ms.
levedown.del the time taken for the Leveldown
del to be responded to in ms.
levedown.batch the time taken for the Leveldown
batch to be run in ms.
####Redis Queries
Timers
redis.<cmd> the time taken for the given Redis command to be responded to in ms.
####Memcached Operations
Timers
memcached.<method> the time taken for the given Memcached method to be responded to in ms.
####PostgreSQL Queries
Timers
postgres the time taken for the given PostgresSQL query to be responded to in ms.
####MQTT Messaging
Timers
mqtt.<method>.<topic> the time taken for a MQTT message to handled on a given topic in ms.
####MQLight Messaging
Timers
mqlight.<method>.<topic> the time taken for a MQLight message to handled on a given topic in ms.
The Node Application Metrics to StatsD Connector is licensed using an Apache v2.0 License.
3.1.0
3.1.0 Use hot-shots rather thab node-statsd
3.0.0 Remove fixed version of appmetrics in package.json
2.0.0 Update appmetrics version to 3.x.x
1.0.1 Add support for Event Loop, HTTP, Socketio, MongoDB, MySQL, Leveldown, Redis, Memcached, POstgreSQL, MQTT and MQLight
1.0.0 Initial release