StatsD Connector for Node Application Metrics

A connector that collects data using appmetrics and sends it to a configured StatsD server using hot-shots , a fork of node-statsd .

Getting Started

Installation

The StatsD Connector for Node Application Metrics can be installed via npm :

$ npm install appmetrics-statsd

Configuring the StatsD Connector for Node Application Metrics

The connector can be used in your application by requiring it as the first line of your application:

var appstatsd = require( 'appmetrics-statsd' ).StatsD();

Configuration of the connection to the StatsD server is possible by passing parameters to the StatsD() function. These are passed directly though to the StatsD constructor in the node-statsd module. Information for that module is available here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-statsd

Additional data may also be sent to StatsD using the standard node-statsd module Client APIs, eg.

var statsd = require( 'appmetrics-statsd' ).StatsD(); statsd.gauge( 'gauge' , 10.4);

Data Provided

The connector sends the following data values to StatsD from Node Application Metrics:

The hot-shots package provides all of the base statsd functionality for the below, and also includes additional functionality for users of Datadog and Telegraf. See the hot-shots documentation for more details.

CPU

Gauges

cpu.process the CPU usage of the application as a percentage of total machine CPU

the CPU usage of the application as a percentage of total machine CPU cpu.system the CPU usage of the system as a percentage of total machine CPU

System Memory

Gauges

memory.process.private the amount of memory used by the Node.js application that cannot be shared with other processes, in bytes.

the amount of memory used by the Node.js application that cannot be shared with other processes, in bytes. memory.process.physical the amount of RAM used by the Node.js application in bytes.

the amount of RAM used by the Node.js application in bytes. memory.process.virtual the memory address space used by Node.js application in bytes.

the memory address space used by Node.js application in bytes. memory.system.used the total amount of RAM in use on the system in bytes.

the total amount of RAM in use on the system in bytes. memory.system.total the total amount of RAM available on the system in bytes.

####Event Loop

eventloop.latency.min the shortest sampled latency for processing an event

the shortest sampled latency for processing an event eventloop.latency.max the longest sampled latency for processing an event

the longest sampled latency for processing an event eventloop.latency.avg the mean sampled latency for processing an event

####Garbage Collection

Gauges

gc.size the size of the JavaScript heap in bytes.

the size of the JavaScript heap in bytes. gc.used the amount of memory used on the JavaScript heap in bytes.

Timers

gc.duration the duration of the GC cycle in milliseconds.

####HTTP Requests

Timers

http the time taken for the HTTP request to be responded to in ms.

####Socket.io

Timers

socketio.broadcast.<event> the time taken for the broadcast to all clients of the named socketio event.

the time taken for the broadcast to all clients of the named socketio event. socketio.emit.<event> the time taken for the emit to a single client of the named socketio event.

the time taken for the emit to a single client of the named socketio event. socketio.receive.<event> the time taken for a received named socketio event to be handled.

####MySQL Queries

Timers

mysql the time taken for the given MySQL query to be responded to in ms.

####MongoDB Queries

Timers

mongo the time taken for the given MongoDB query to be responded to in ms.

####Leveldown Queries

Timers

levedown.get the time taken for the Leveldown get to be responded to in ms.

the time taken for the Leveldown to be responded to in ms. levedown.put the time taken for the Leveldown put to be responded to in ms.

the time taken for the Leveldown to be responded to in ms. levedown.del the time taken for the Leveldown del to be responded to in ms.

the time taken for the Leveldown to be responded to in ms. levedown.batch the time taken for the Leveldown batch to be run in ms.

####Redis Queries

Timers

redis.<cmd> the time taken for the given Redis command to be responded to in ms.

####Memcached Operations

Timers

memcached.<method> the time taken for the given Memcached method to be responded to in ms.

####PostgreSQL Queries

Timers

postgres the time taken for the given PostgresSQL query to be responded to in ms.

####MQTT Messaging

Timers

mqtt.<method>.<topic> the time taken for a MQTT message to handled on a given topic in ms.

####MQLight Messaging

Timers

mqlight.<method>.<topic> the time taken for a MQLight message to handled on a given topic in ms.

License

The Node Application Metrics to StatsD Connector is licensed using an Apache v2.0 License.

Version

3.1.0

Version History

3.1.0 Use hot-shots rather thab node-statsd

3.0.0 Remove fixed version of appmetrics in package.json

2.0.0 Update appmetrics version to 3.x.x

1.0.1 Add support for Event Loop, HTTP, Socketio, MongoDB, MySQL, Leveldown, Redis, Memcached, POstgreSQL, MQTT and MQLight

1.0.0 Initial release