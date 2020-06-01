Node Application Metrics

Node Application Metrics monitoring and profiling agent

Node Application Metrics instruments the Node.js runtime for performance monitoring, providing the monitoring data via an API. Additionally the data can be visualized by using the Node Application Metrics Dashboard.

The data can also be visualized in Eclipse using the IBM Monitoring and Diagnostics Tools - Health Center client. Profiling data is available in Health Center, but is not yet available in the Dashboard. See https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/java/jdk/tools/healthcenter/ for more details.

Node Application Metrics provides the following built-in data collection sources:

Source Description Environment Machine and runtime environment information CPU Process and system CPU Memory Process and system memory usage GC Node/V8 garbage collection statistics Event Loop Event loop latency information Loop Event loop timing metrics Function profiling Node/V8 function profiling (disabled by default) HTTP HTTP request calls made of the application HTTP Outbound HTTP requests made by the application socket.io WebSocket data sent and received by the application LevelDB LevelDB queries made by the application MySQL MySQL queries made by the application MongoDB MongoDB queries made by the application PostgreSQL PostgreSQL queries made by the application MQTT MQTT messages sent and received by the application MQLight MQLight messages sent and received by the application Memcached Data that is stored or manipulated in Memcached OracleDB OracleDB queries made by the application Oracle Oracle queries made by the application StrongOracle StrongOracle database queries made by the application Redis Redis commands issued by the application Riak Riak methods called by the application Request tracking A tree of application requests, events and optionally trace (disabled by default) Function trace Tracing of application function calls that occur during a request (disabled by default)

Performance overhead

Our testing has shown that the performance overhead in terms of processing is minimal, adding less than 0.5 % to the CPU usage of your application. The additional memory required is around 20 MB to gather information about your system and application.

We gathered this information by monitoring the sample application Acme Air. We used MongoDB as our datastore and used JMeter to drive load though the program. We have performed this testing with Node.js version 6.10.3

Getting Started

Appmetrics uses node-gyp to compile and build local binary libraries to enhance execution performance. If the following compilation and build logs contain errors, make sure you have the node-gyp pre-requisites installed (https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp#installation). If you have them and the build still had errors, see if there are any related issues at https://github.com/RuntimeTools/appmetrics/issues). If there aren\'t, feel free to open a new issue to report the bug.

Installation

You can get Node Application Metrics from 3 different places:

Configuring Node Application Metrics

Node Application Metrics can be configured in two ways, by using the configuration file described below or via a call to configure(options).

Node Application Metrics comes with a configuration file inside the module installation directory ( .../node_modules/appmetrics/appmetrics.properties ). This can be used to configure connection options, logging and data source options.

Node Application Metrics will attempt to load appmetrics.properties from one of the following locations (in order):

the application directory the current working directory the appmetrics module installation directory

The default configuration has minimal logging enabled, will attempt to send data to a local MQTT server on the default port and has method profiling disabled.

Many of the options provide configuration of the Health Center core agent library and are documented in the Health Center documentation: Health Center configuration properties.

The following options are specific to appmetrics:

com.ibm.diagnostics.healthcenter.data.profiling=[off|on] Specifies whether method profiling data will be captured. The default value is off . This specifies the value at start-up; it can be enabled and disabled dynamically as the application runs, either by a monitoring client or the API.

Running Node Application Metrics

Preloading appmetrics

In previous versions appmetrics came with an executable, node-hc , which could be used instead of the node command to run your application and load and start appmetrics. This has been removed in version 4.0.0, instead you can use:

$ node --require appmetrics/start app.js

to preload and start appmetrics, or in Node.js from versions 8.0.0 and 6.12.0 onwards, use the NODE_OPTIONS environment variable:

$ export NODE_OPTIONS= "--require appmetrics/start"

Modifying your application to use appmetrics

If you locally install this module with npm then you will additionally have access to the monitoring data via the appmetrics API (see API Documentation).

To load appmetrics and get the monitoring API object, add the following to the start-up code for your application:

var appmetrics = require ( 'appmetrics' ); var monitoring = appmetrics.monitor();

The call to appmetrics.monitor() starts the data collection agent, making the data available via the API and to the Heath Center client via MQTT.

You should start your application using the node command as usual (not node-hc ).

You must call require('appmetrics'); before the require statements for any npm modules you want to monitor. Appmetrics must be initialized first so that it can instrument modules for monitoring as they are loaded. If this is a problem due to the structure of your application you can require the module on the node command line by using -r or --require or by setting NODE_OPTIONS as described above to make sure it is pre-loaded.

Once you have loaded appmetrics you can then use the monitoring object to register callbacks and request information about the application:

monitoring.on( 'initialized' , function ( env ) { env = monitoring.getEnvironment(); for ( var entry in env) { console .log(entry + ':' + env[entry]); }; }); monitoring.on( 'cpu' , function ( cpu ) { console .log( '[' + new Date (cpu.time) + '] CPU: ' + cpu.process); });

Health Center Eclipse IDE client

Not supported on z/OS

Connecting to the client

Connecting to the Health Center client requires the additional installation of a MQTT broker. The Node Application Metrics agent sends data to the MQTT broker specified in the appmetrics.properties file or set via a call to configure(options). Installation and configuration documentation for the Health Center client is available from the Health Center documentation in IBM Knowledge Center.

Note that both the API and the Health Center client can be used at the same time and will receive the same data. Use of the API requires a local install and application modification (see Modifying your application to use the local installation).

Further information regarding the use of the Health Center client with Node Application Metrics can be found on the appmetrics wiki: Using Node Application Metrics with the Health Center client.

API Documentation

Sets various properties on the appmetrics monitoring agent. If the agent has already been started, this function does nothing.

options (Object) key value pairs of properties and values to be set on the monitoring agent.

Property name Property value type Property description applicationID string Specifies a unique identifier for the mqtt connection mqtt string['off'\|'on'] Specifies whether the monitoring agent sends data to the mqtt broker. The default value is 'on' mqttHost string Specifies the host name of the mqtt broker mqttPort string['[0-9]*'] Specifies the port number of the mqtt broker profiling string['off'\|'on'] Specifies whether method profiling data will be captured. The default value is 'off'

Starts the appmetrics monitoring agent. If the agent is already running this function does nothing.

Stops the appmetrics monitoring agent. If the agent is not running this function does nothing.

appmetrics.enable( type , config )

Enable data generation of the specified data type. Cannot be called until the agent has been started by calling start() or monitor() .

type (String) the type of event to start generating data for. Values of eventloop , profiling , http , http-outbound , mongo , socketio , mqlight , postgresql , mqtt , mysql , redis , riak , memcached , oracledb , oracle , strong-oracle , requests and trace are currently supported. As trace is added to request data, both requests and trace must be enabled in order to receive trace data.

(String) the type of event to start generating data for. Values of , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and are currently supported. As is added to request data, both and must be enabled in order to receive trace data. config (Object) (optional) configuration map to be added for the data type being enabled. (see setConfig) for more information.

The following data types are disabled by default: profiling , requests , trace

appmetrics.disable( type )

Disable data generation of the specified data type. Cannot be called until the agent has been started by calling start() or monitor() .

type (String) the type of event to stop generating data for. Values of eventloop , profiling , http , mongo , socketio , mqlight , postgresql , mqtt , mysql , redis , riak , memcached , oracledb , oracle , strong-oracle , requests and trace are currently supported.

appmetrics.setConfig( type , config )

Set the configuration to be applied to a specific data type. The configuration available is specific to the data type.

type (String) the type of event to apply the configuration to.

config (Object) key value pairs of configurations to be applied to the specified event. The available configuration options are as follows: Type Configuration key Configuration Value http filters (Array) of URL filter Objects consisting of: pattern (String) a regular expression pattern to match HTTP method and URL against, eg. 'GET /favicon.ico$' to (String) a conversion for the URL to allow grouping. A value of '' causes the URL to be ignored. requests excludeModules (Array) of String names of modules to exclude from request tracking. trace includeModules (Array) of String names for modules to include in function tracing. By default only non-module functions are traced when trace is enabled. advancedProfiling threshold (Number) millisecond run time of an event loop cycle that will trigger profiling



appmetrics.emit( type , data )

Allows custom monitoring events to be added into the Node Application Metrics agent.

type (String) the name you wish to use for the data. A subsequent event of that type will be raised, allowing callbacks to be registered for it.

(String) the name you wish to use for the data. A subsequent event of that type will be raised, allowing callbacks to be registered for it. data (Object) the data to be made available with the event. The object must not contain circular references, and by convention should contain a time value representing the milliseconds when the event occurred.

Not supported on z/OS Dumps the v8 heap via heapdump . For more information, see https://github.com/bnoordhuis/node-heapdump/blob/master/README.md

Creates a Node Application Metrics agent client instance. This can subsequently be used to get environment data and subscribe to data events. This function will start the appmetrics monitoring agent if it is not already running.

Requests an object containing all of the available environment information for the running application. This will not contain all possible environment information until an 'initialized' event has been received.

Not supported on z/OS Emitted when a CPU monitoring sample is taken.

data (Object) the data from the CPU sample: time (Number) the milliseconds when the sample was taken. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . process (Number) the percentage of CPU used by the Node.js application itself. This is a value between 0.0 and 1.0. system (Number) the percentage of CPU used by the system as a whole. This is a value between 0.0 and 1.0.

(Object) the data from the CPU sample:

Emitted every 5 seconds, summarising sample based information of the event loop latency

data (Object) the data from the event loop sample: time (Number) the milliseconds when the event was emitted. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . latency.min (Number) the shortest sampled latency, in milliseconds. latency.max (Number) the longest sampled latency, in milliseconds. latency.avg (Number) the average sampled latency, in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the event loop sample:

Emitted when a garbage collection (GC) cycle occurs in the underlying V8 runtime.

data (Object) the data from the GC sample: time (Number) the milliseconds when the sample was taken. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . type (String) the type of GC cycle, either: 'M' : MarkSweepCompact, aka "major" 'S' : Scavenge, aka "minor" 'I' : IncrementalMarking, aka "incremental" (only exists on node 5.x and greater) ' W' : ProcessWeakCallbacks, aka "weakcb" (only exists on node 5.x and greater) size (Number) the size of the JavaScript heap in bytes. used (Number) the amount of memory used on the JavaScript heap in bytes. duration (Number) the duration of the GC cycle in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the GC sample:

Emitted when all possible environment variables have been collected. Use appmetrics.monitor.getEnvironment() to access the available environment variables.

Emitted every 5 seconds, summarising event tick information in time interval

data (Object) the data from the event loop sample: count (Number) the number of event loop ticks in the last interval. minimum (Number) the shortest (i.e. fastest) tick in milliseconds. maximum (Number) the longest (slowest) tick in milliseconds. average (Number) the average tick time in milliseconds. cpu_user (Number) the percentage of 1 CPU used by the event loop thread in user code the last interval. This is a value between 0.0 and 1.0. cpu_system (Number) the percentage of 1 CPU used by the event loop thread in system code in the last interval. This is a value between 0.0 and 1.0.

(Object) the data from the event loop sample:

Emitted when a memory monitoring sample is taken.

data (Object) the data from the memory sample: time (Number) the milliseconds when the sample was taken. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . physical_total (Number) the total amount of RAM available on the system in bytes. physical_used (Number) the total amount of RAM in use on the system in bytes. physical_free (Number) the total amount of free RAM available on the system in bytes. virtual (Number) the memory address space used by the Node.js application in bytes. private (Number) the amount of memory used by the Node.js application that cannot be shared with other processes, in bytes. physical (Number) the amount of RAM used by the Node.js application in bytes.

(Object) the data from the memory sample:

Emitted when a profiling sample is available from the underlying V8 runtime.

data (Object) the data from the profiling sample: time (Number) the milliseconds when the sample was taken. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . functions (Array) an array of functions that ran during the sample. Each array entry consists of: self (Number) the ID for this function. parent (Number) the ID for this function's caller. name (String) the name of this function. file (String) the file in which this function is defined. line (Number) the line number in the file. count (Number) the number of samples for this function.

(Object) the data from the profiling sample:

API: Dependency Events (probes)

Emitted when a HTTP/HTTPS request is made of the application.

data (Object) the data from the HTTP(S) request: time (Number) the milliseconds when the request was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . method (String) the HTTP(S) method used for the request. url (String) the URL on which the request was made. duration (Number) the time taken for the HTTP(S) request to be responded to in ms. header (String) the response header for the HTTP(S) request. contentType (String) the content type of the HTTP(S) request. requestHeader (Object) the request header for HTTP(S) request.

(Object) the data from the HTTP(S) request:

Emitted when the application makes an outbound HTTP/HTTPS request.

data (Object) the data from the HTTP(S) request: time (Number) the milliseconds when the request was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . method (String) the HTTP(S) method used for the request. url (String) the URL on which the request was made. contentType (String) the HTTP(S) response content-type. statusCode (String) the HTTP response status code. duration (Number) the time taken for the HTTP(S) request to be responded to in ms. 'requestHeaders' (Object) the HTTP(S) request headers.

(Object) the data from the HTTP(S) request:

Emitted when a LevelDB query is made using the leveldown module.

data (Object) the data from the LevelDB query: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the LevelDB query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . method (String) The leveldown method being used. key (Object) The key being used for a call to get , put or del (Undefined for other methods) value (Object) The value being added to the LevelDB database using the put method (Undefined for other methods) opCount (Number) The number of operations carried out by a batch method (Undefined for other methods) duration (Number) the time taken for the LevelDB query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the LevelDB query:

Emitted when a function is called on the loopback-datasource-juggler module

data (Object) the data from the loopback-datasource-juggler event: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) method (String) the function the juggler has executed duration (Number) the time taken for the operation to complete.

(Object) the data from the loopback-datasource-juggler event:

Emitted when a data is stored, retrieved or modified in Memcached using the memcached module.

data (Object) the data from the memcached event: time (Number) the milliseconds when the memcached event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) method (String) the method used in the memcached client, eg set , get , append , delete , etc. key (String) the key associated with the data. duration (Number) the time taken for the operation on the memcached data to occur.

(Object) the data from the memcached event:

Emitted when a MongoDB query is made using the mongodb module.

data (Object) the data from the MongoDB request: time (Number) the milliseconds when the MongoDB query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) query (String) the query made of the MongoDB database. duration (Number) the time taken for the MongoDB query to be responded to in ms. method (String) the executed method for the query, such as find, update. collection (String) the MongoDB collection name.

(Object) the data from the MongoDB request:

Emitted when a MQLight message is sent or received.

data (Object) the data from the MQLight event: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the MQLight event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time). clientid (String) the id of the client. data (String) the data sent if a 'send' or 'message', undefined for other calls. Truncated if longer than 25 characters. method (String) the name of the call or event (will be one of 'send' or 'message'). topic (String) the topic on which a message is sent/received. qos (Number) the QoS level for a 'send' call, undefined if not set. duration (Number) the time taken in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the MQLight event:

Emitted when a MQTT message is sent or received.

data (Object) the data from the MQTT event: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the MQTT event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time). method (String) the name of the call or event (will be one of 'publish' or 'message'). topic (String) the topic on which a message is published or received. qos (Number) the QoS level for the message. duration (Number) the time taken in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the MQTT event:

Emitted when a MySQL query is made using the mysql module.

data (Object) the data from the MySQL query: time (Number) the milliseconds when the MySQL query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . query (String) the query made of the MySQL database. duration (Number) the time taken for the MySQL query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the MySQL query:

Emitted when a query is executed using the oracle module.

data (Object) the data from the Oracle query: time (Number) the milliseconds when the Oracle query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . query (String) the query made of the Oracle database. duration (Number) the time taken for the Oracle query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the Oracle query:

Emitted when a query is executed using the oracledb module.

data (Object) the data from the OracleDB query: time (Number) the milliseconds when the OracleDB query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . query (String) the query made of the OracleDB database. duration (Number) the time taken for the OracleDB query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the OracleDB query:

Emitted when a PostgreSQL query is made to the pg module.

data (Object) the data from the PostgreSQL query: time (Number) the milliseconds when the PostgreSQL query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . query (String) the query made of the PostgreSQL database. duration (Number) the time taken for the PostgreSQL query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the PostgreSQL query:

Emitted when a Redis command is sent.

data (Object) the data from the Redis event: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the redis event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time). cmd (String) the Redis command sent to the server or 'batch.exec'/'multi.exec' for groups of command sent using batch/multi calls. duration (Number) the time taken in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the Redis event:

Emitted when a Riak method is called using the basho-riak-client module.

data (Object) the data from the Riak event: time (Number) the time in milliseconds when the riak event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time). method (String) the Riak method called. options (Object) the options parameter passed to Riak. command (Object) the command parameter used in the execute method. query (String) the query parameter used in the mapReduce method. duration (Number) the time taken in milliseconds.

(Object) the data from the Riak event:

Emitted when WebSocket data is sent or received by the application using socketio.

data (Object) the data from the socket.io request: time (Number) the milliseconds when the event occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . method (String) whether the event is a broadcast or emit from the application, or a receive from a client . event (String) the name used for the event. duration (Number) the time taken for event to be sent or for a received event to be handled.

(Object) the data from the socket.io request:

Emitted when a query is executed using the strong-oracle module.

data (Object) the data from the Strong Oracle query: time (Number) the milliseconds when the Strong Oracle query was made. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . query (String) the query made of the database. duration (Number) the time taken for the Strong Oracle query to be responded to in ms.

(Object) the data from the Strong Oracle query:

API: Requests

Requests are a special type of event emitted by appmetrics. All the probes named above can also create request events if requests are enabled. However requests are nested within a root incoming request (usually http). Request events are disabled by default.

data (Object) the data from the request: time (Number) the milliseconds when the request occurred. This can be converted to a Date using new Date(data.time) . type (String) The type of the request event. This is the name of the probe that sent the request data, e.g. http , socketio etc. name (String) The name of the request event. This is the request task, eg. the url, or the method being used. request (Object) the detailed data for the root request event: type (String) The type of the request event. This is the name of the probe that sent the request data, e.g. http , socketio etc. name (String) The name of the request event. This is the request task, eg. the url, or the method being used. context (Object) Additional context data (usually contains the same data as the associated non-request metric event). stack (String) An optional stack trace for the event call. children (Array) An array of child request events that occurred as part of the overall request event. Child request events may include function trace entries, which will have a type of null. duration (Number) the time taken for the request to complete in ms. duration (Number) the time taken for the overall request to complete in ms.

(Object) the data from the request:

Supported platforms

The Node Application Metrics agent supports the following runtime environments where a Node.js runtime is available:

Node.js v10, 12, 14 on: 64-bit Windows (x64) 64-bit Linux (x64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x) 64-bit AIX (ppc64) 64-bit IBM i (ppc64) Before running npm install appmetrics , ensure the environment variable CC=gcc is set. Functionality for Memory and CPU stats not fully implemented, currently under construction. 64-bit macOS (x64)

on:

Troubleshooting

Find below some possible problem scenarios and corresponding diagnostic steps. Updates to troubleshooting information will be made available on the appmetrics wiki: Troubleshooting. If these resources do not help you resolve the issue, you can open an issue on the Node Application Metrics appmetrics issue tracker.

Checking Node Application Metrics has started

By default, a message similar to the following will be written to console output when Node Application Metrics starts:

[Fri Aug 21 09:36:58 2015] com.ibm.diagnostics.healthcenter.loader INFO: Node Application Metrics 1.0.1-201508210934 (Agent Core 3.0.5.201508210934)

Error "The specified module could not be found ... appmetrics.node"

This error indicates there was a problem while loading the native part of the module or one of its dependent libraries. On Windows, appmetrics.node depends on a particular version of the C runtime library and if it cannot be found this error is the likely result.

Check:

Does the appmetrics.node file exist in the indicated location? If not, try reinstalling the module.

file exist in the indicated location? If not, try reinstalling the module. For version 1.0.0 on Windows: are msvcr100.dll and msvcp100.dll installed on your Windows system, and do they match the bitness (32-bit or 64-bit) of your Node.js runtime environment? If not, you may be able to install them with the Visual C++ Redistributable Packages for Visual Studio 2010 package from the Microsoft website.

on Windows: are and installed on your Windows system, and do they match the bitness (32-bit or 64-bit) of your Node.js runtime environment? If not, you may be able to install them with the Visual C++ Redistributable Packages for Visual Studio 2010 package from the Microsoft website. For version 1.0.1 on Windows: does msvcr120.dll and msvcp120.dll exist in the module installation directory (see Installation) and does it match the bitness of your Node.js runtime environment? If not, try reinstalling the module.

Note: On Windows, the global module installation directory might be shared between multiple Node.js runtime environments. This can cause problems with globally installed modules with native components, particularly if some of the Node.js runtime environments are 32-bit and others are 64-bit because the native components will only work with those with matching bitness.

Error "Failed to open library .../libagentcore.so: /usr/lib64/libstdc++.so.6: version `GLIBCXX_3.4.15' not found"

This error indicates there was a problem while loading the native part of the module or one of its dependent libraries. On non-Windows platforms, libagentcore.so depends on a particular (minimum) version of the C runtime library and if it cannot be found this error is the result.

Check:

Your system has the required version of libstdc++ installed. You may need to install or update a package in your package manager. If your OS does not supply a package at this version, you may have to install standalone software - consult the documentation or support forums for your OS.

installed. You may need to install or update a package in your package manager. If your OS does not supply a package at this version, you may have to install standalone software - consult the documentation or support forums for your OS. If you have an appropriate version of libstdc++ installed, ensure it is on the system library path, or use a method (such as setting LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable on Linux, or LIBPATH environment variable on AIX) to add the library to the search path.

No profiling data present for Node.js applications

Method profiling data is not collected by default, check Configuring Node Application Metrics for information on how to enable it.

If collection is enabled, an absence of method profiling data from a Node.js application could be caused by the type of tasks that are being run by your application -- it may be running long, synchronous tasks that prevent collection events from being scheduled on the event loop.

If a task uses the Node.js thread exclusively then shuts down the Node.js runtime environment, the Health Center agent may not get the opportunity to obtain any profiling data. An example of such an application is the Octane JavaScript benchmark suite, which loads the CPU continuously rather than dividing the load across multiple units of work.

Source code

The source code for Node Application Metrics is available in the appmetrics project. Information on working with the source code -- installing from source, developing, contributing -- is available on the appmetrics wiki.

License

This project is released under an Apache 2.0 open source license.

Versioning scheme

The npm package for this project uses a semver-parsable X.0.Z version number for releases, where X is incremented for breaking changes to the public API described in this document and Z is incremented for bug fixes and for non-breaking changes to the public API that provide new function.

Development versions

Non-release versions of this project (for example on github.com/RuntimeTools/appmetrics) will use semver-parsable X.0.Z-dev.B version numbers, where X.0.Z is the last release with Z incremented and B is an integer. For further information on the development process go to the appmetrics wiki: Developing.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Module Version Release Date Minimum EOL EOL With Status V4.x.x Jan 2018 Dec 2019 Maintenance V5.x.x May 2019 Dec 2020 Current

Version

5.1.1

Release History