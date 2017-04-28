apply loader for webpack

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

The apply loader can be used to execute an exported JavaScript function (optionally with arguments) and export the returned value.

It will attempt to call the default export if defined, falling back to the basic export (i.e. module.exports ).

require ( "apply?args[]=1&args[]=2!functionReturningLoader" ); require ( "apply?{obj: {a: 1, b: 2}}!functionReturningLoader" ); require ( "apply?config=customConfig!functionReturningLoader" );

Webpack 2 configuration

use: [{ loader : 'apply-loader' , options : { args : [ { a : 1 }, true ] obj : { a : 1 } config : 'customConfig' } }

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)