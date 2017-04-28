openbase logo
by Victor Hallberg
2.0.0 (see all)

Apply loader for webpack

Documentation
9.1K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

apply loader for webpack

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

The apply loader can be used to execute an exported JavaScript function (optionally with arguments) and export the returned value.

It will attempt to call the default export if defined, falling back to the basic export (i.e. module.exports).

// Call with multiple arguments
// => sourceFn(1, 2)
require("apply?args[]=1&args[]=2!functionReturningLoader");

// Call with an object/array
// => sourceFn({a: 1, b:2})
require("apply?{obj: {a: 1, b: 2}}!functionReturningLoader");

// Call with an object/array declared in the webpack.config
// => sourceFn(require('webpack.config').customConfig)
require("apply?config=customConfig!functionReturningLoader");

Webpack 2 configuration

use: [{
  loader: 'apply-loader',
  options: {
    // => sourceFn({a: 1}, true)
    args: [ {a: 1}, true ]
    // => sourceFn({a: 1})
    obj: {a: 1}
    // => sourceFn(require('webpack.config').customConfig)
    config: 'customConfig'
  }
}

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

