The
apply loader can be used to execute an exported JavaScript function (optionally with arguments) and export the returned value.
It will attempt to call the
default export if defined, falling back to the basic export (i.e.
module.exports).
// Call with multiple arguments
// => sourceFn(1, 2)
require("apply?args[]=1&args[]=2!functionReturningLoader");
// Call with an object/array
// => sourceFn({a: 1, b:2})
require("apply?{obj: {a: 1, b: 2}}!functionReturningLoader");
// Call with an object/array declared in the webpack.config
// => sourceFn(require('webpack.config').customConfig)
require("apply?config=customConfig!functionReturningLoader");
use: [{
loader: 'apply-loader',
options: {
// => sourceFn({a: 1}, true)
args: [ {a: 1}, true ]
// => sourceFn({a: 1})
obj: {a: 1}
// => sourceFn(require('webpack.config').customConfig)
config: 'customConfig'
}
}