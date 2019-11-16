Store your applications config where the operating system wants you to.
npm install --save application-config
var cfg = require('application-config')('App Name')
// Read the stored data
const data = await cfg.read()
// Write new config
await cfg.write({ n: 1337 })
// Trash the stored config
await cfg.trash()
applicationConfig(name)
Creates and return a new instance with the provided name.
cfg.read()
Read the stored configuration. Returns a Promise that settles with the data.
cfg.write(data)
Write new configuration. Returns a Promise.
cfg.trash()
Remove the stored configuration. Returns a Promise.
cfg.filePath
The path to the underlying file in which the configuration is stored.
|Platform
|Location
|OS X
~/Library/Application Support/<name>/config.json
|Linux (XDG)
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/<name>/config.json
|Linux (Legacy)
~/.config/<name>/config.json
|Windows (> Vista)
%LOCALAPPDATA%/<name>/config.json
|Windows (XP, 2000)
%USERPROFILE%/Local Settings/Application Data/<name>/config.json
MIT