Node.js Application Config

Store your applications config where the operating system wants you to.

Installation

npm install --save application-config

Usage

var cfg = require ( 'application-config' )( 'App Name' ) const data = await cfg.read() await cfg.write({ n : 1337 }) await cfg.trash()

API

Creates and return a new instance with the provided name.

Read the stored configuration. Returns a Promise that settles with the data.

Write new configuration. Returns a Promise.

Remove the stored configuration. Returns a Promise.

The path to the underlying file in which the configuration is stored.

Config location

Platform Location OS X ~/Library/Application Support/<name>/config.json Linux (XDG) $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/<name>/config.json Linux (Legacy) ~/.config/<name>/config.json Windows (> Vista) %LOCALAPPDATA%/<name>/config.json Windows (XP, 2000) %USERPROFILE%/Local Settings/Application Data/<name>/config.json

License

MIT