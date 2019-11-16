openbase logo
application-config

by Linus Unnebäck
2.0.0 (see all)

🔧 Store config for your node applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Node.js Application Config

Store your applications config where the operating system wants you to.

Installation

npm install --save application-config

Usage

var cfg = require('application-config')('App Name')

// Read the stored data
const data = await cfg.read()

// Write new config
await cfg.write({ n: 1337 })

// Trash the stored config
await cfg.trash()

API

applicationConfig(name)

Creates and return a new instance with the provided name.

cfg.read()

Read the stored configuration. Returns a Promise that settles with the data.

cfg.write(data)

Write new configuration. Returns a Promise.

cfg.trash()

Remove the stored configuration. Returns a Promise.

cfg.filePath

The path to the underlying file in which the configuration is stored.

Config location

PlatformLocation
OS X~/Library/Application Support/<name>/config.json
Linux (XDG)$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/<name>/config.json
Linux (Legacy)~/.config/<name>/config.json
Windows (> Vista)%LOCALAPPDATA%/<name>/config.json
Windows (XP, 2000)%USERPROFILE%/Local Settings/Application Data/<name>/config.json

License

MIT

