 Apple signin for Node.js.

Prerequisites

You should be enrolled in Apple Developer Program. Please have a look at Apple documentation related to "Sign in with Apple" feature. You should create App ID and Service ID in your Apple Developer Account. You should generate private key for your Service ID in your Apple Developer Account.

Apple Signin Setup

Deatiled confuguration instructions can be found at blog post and Apple docs.

Installation

npm install --save apple-signin-auth

OR

yarn add apple-signin-auth

Usage

1. Get authorization URL

Start "Sign in with Apple" flow by redirecting user to the authorization URL.

import appleSignin from 'apple-signin-auth' ; const options = { clientID : 'com.company.app' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback' , state : 'state' , responseMode : 'query' | 'fragment' | 'form_post' , scope : 'email' }; const authorizationUrl = appleSignin.getAuthorizationUrl(options);

Alternatively, you can use Sign In with Apple browser javascript library.

2. Get access token

2.1. Retrieve "code" query param from URL string when user is redirected to your site after successful sign in with Apple. Example: http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback?code=somecode&state=123.

2.2. Exchange retrieved "code" to user's access token.

More detail can be found in Apple docs.

const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({ clientID : 'com.company.app' , teamID : 'teamID' , privateKey : 'PRIVATE_KEY_STRING' , keyIdentifier : 'XXX' , expAfter : 15777000 , }); const options = { clientID : 'com.company.app' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback' , clientSecret : clientSecret }; try { const tokenResponse = await appleSignin.getAuthorizationToken(code, options); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

Result of getAuthorizationToken command is a JSON object representing Apple's TokenResponse:

{ access_token : 'ACCESS_TOKEN' , token_type : 'Bearer' , expires_in : 300 , refresh_token : 'REFRESH_TOKEN' , id_token : 'ID_TOKEN' }

3. Verify token signature and get unique user's identifier

try { const { sub : userAppleId } = await appleSignin.verifyIdToken(tokenResponse.id_token, { audience : 'com.company.app' , nonce : 'NONCE' , ignoreExpiration : true , }); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

4. Refresh access token after expiration

const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({ clientID : 'com.company.app' , teamID : 'teamID' , privateKey : 'PRIVATE_KEY_STRING' , keyIdentifier : 'XXXXXXXXXX' , expAfter : 15777000 , }); const options = { clientID : 'com.company.app' , clientSecret }; try { const { access_token } = appleSignin.refreshAuthorizationToken(refreshToken, options); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

Optional: Server-to-Server Notifications

Apple provides realtime server-to-server notifications of several user lifecycle events:

email-disabled : The user hides their email behind Apple's private email relay, and has opted to stop having emails forwarded by the private relay service.

: The user hides their email behind Apple's private email relay, and has opted to stop having emails forwarded by the private relay service. email-enabled : The user hides their email behind Apple's private email relay, and has opted to resume having emails forwarded by the private relay service.

: The user hides their email behind Apple's private email relay, and has opted to resume having emails forwarded by the private relay service. consent-revoked : The user has decided to stop using Apple ID with your application, e.g. by disconnecting the application from Settings. This should be treated as a sign-out out by the user.

: The user has decided to stop using Apple ID with your application, e.g. by disconnecting the application from Settings. This should be treated as a sign-out out by the user. account-delete : The user has asked Apple to permanently delete their Apple ID. The user identifier is no longer valid.

Notifications are sent for each app group.

The notification is sent as a POST request with a JSON body. The request body contains a JWT, with the event description on the JWT payload.

{ "payload" : "<server-to-server notification JWT>" }

To receive these notifications, you must do the following steps.

1. Host the webhook

app.get( "/apple-signin-webhook" , async (req, res) => { try { const { events } = await appleSignin.verifyWebhookToken( req.body.payload, { audience : 'com.company.app' , }, ); const { sub : userAppleId, type, email } = events; switch (type) { case 'email-disabled' : break ; case 'email-enabled' : break ; case 'consent-revoked' : break ; case 'account-delete' : break ; } res.sendStatus( 200 ); } catch (e) { console .error(err) res.sendStatus( 500 ); });

Note:

TLS 1.2 is required to receive notifications at the specified endpoint.

2. Configure the webhook URL in the Apple Developer console

2.1. Sign in to Apple Developer, go to "Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles", and select the Primary App ID for your application.

2.2 Enable the "Sign in with Apple" capability (if not already enabled) and click "Configure" (or "Edit").

2.3 Under "Server to Server Notification Endpoint", enter the fully-qualified URL for your webhook, e.g. https://example.com/api/apple-signin-webhook , and save the changes.

Notes:

A server-to-server webhook can only be configured for a Primary App ID.

The Apple docs for this step are located here.

Extra API functions

_setFetch: (fetchFn: function) => void - Sets the fetch function, defaults to node-fetch. eg: appleSigninAuth._setFetch(fetchWithProxy);

Extras

Handles apple public keys switching solving this issue https://forums.developer.apple.com/thread/129047

Caches Apple's public keys and only refetches when needed

ES6 (Can be imported using import appleSigning from 'apple-signin-auth/src' )

) Flow and TypeScript Types

Related Projects

Helpful resources

Contributing

Pull requests are highly appreciated! For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.