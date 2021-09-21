Apple signin for Node.js.
Deatiled confuguration instructions can be found at blog post and Apple docs.
npm install --save apple-signin-auth
OR
yarn add apple-signin-auth
Start "Sign in with Apple" flow by redirecting user to the authorization URL.
import appleSignin from 'apple-signin-auth';
// OR const appleSignin = require('apple-signin-auth');
// OR import { getAuthorizationUrl } from 'apple-signin-auth';
const options = {
clientID: 'com.company.app', // Apple Client ID
redirectUri: 'http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback',
// OPTIONAL
state: 'state', // optional, An unguessable random string. It is primarily used to protect against CSRF attacks.
responseMode: 'query' | 'fragment' | 'form_post', // Force set to form_post if scope includes 'email'
scope: 'email' // optional
};
const authorizationUrl = appleSignin.getAuthorizationUrl(options);
Alternatively, you can use Sign In with Apple browser javascript library.
2.1. Retrieve "code" query param from URL string when user is redirected to your site after successful sign in with Apple. Example: http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback?code=somecode&state=123.
2.2. Exchange retrieved "code" to user's access token.
More detail can be found in Apple docs.
const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
clientID: 'com.company.app', // Apple Client ID
teamID: 'teamID', // Apple Developer Team ID.
privateKey: 'PRIVATE_KEY_STRING', // private key associated with your client ID. -- Or provide a `privateKeyPath` property instead.
keyIdentifier: 'XXX', // identifier of the private key.
// OPTIONAL
expAfter: 15777000, // Unix time in seconds after which to expire the clientSecret JWT. Default is now+5 minutes.
});
const options = {
clientID: 'com.company.app', // Apple Client ID
redirectUri: 'http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback', // use the same value which you passed to authorisation URL.
clientSecret: clientSecret
};
try {
const tokenResponse = await appleSignin.getAuthorizationToken(code, options);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Result of
getAuthorizationToken command is a JSON object representing Apple's TokenResponse:
{
access_token: 'ACCESS_TOKEN', // A token used to access allowed data.
token_type: 'Bearer', // It will always be Bearer.
expires_in: 300, // The amount of time, in seconds, before the access token expires.
refresh_token: 'REFRESH_TOKEN', // used to regenerate new access tokens. Store this token securely on your server.
id_token: 'ID_TOKEN' // A JSON Web Token that contains the user’s identity information.
}
try {
const { sub: userAppleId } = await appleSignin.verifyIdToken(tokenResponse.id_token, {
// Optional Options for further verification - Full list can be found here https://github.com/auth0/node-jsonwebtoken#jwtverifytoken-secretorpublickey-options-callback
audience: 'com.company.app', // client id - can also be an array
nonce: 'NONCE', // nonce // Check this note if coming from React Native AS RN automatically SHA256-hashes the nonce https://github.com/invertase/react-native-apple-authentication#nonce
// If you want to handle expiration on your own, or if you want the expired tokens decoded
ignoreExpiration: true, // default is false
});
} catch (err) {
// Token is not verified
console.error(err);
}
const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
clientID: 'com.company.app', // Apple Client ID
teamID: 'teamID', // Apple Developer Team ID.
privateKey: 'PRIVATE_KEY_STRING', // private key associated with your client ID. -- Or provide a `privateKeyPath` property instead.
keyIdentifier: 'XXXXXXXXXX', // identifier of the private key. - can be found here https://developer.apple.com/account/resources/authkeys/list
// OPTIONAL
expAfter: 15777000, // Duration after which to expire JWT
});
const options = {
clientID: 'com.company.app', // Apple Client ID
clientSecret
};
try {
const {
access_token
} = appleSignin.refreshAuthorizationToken(refreshToken, options);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Apple provides realtime server-to-server notifications of several user lifecycle events:
email-disabled: The user hides their email behind Apple's private email
relay, and has opted to stop having emails forwarded by the private relay
service.
email-enabled: The user hides their email behind Apple's private email
relay, and has opted to resume having emails forwarded by the private relay
service.
consent-revoked: The user has decided to stop using Apple ID with your
application, e.g. by disconnecting the application from Settings. This should
be treated as a sign-out out by the user.
account-delete: The user has asked Apple to permanently delete their Apple
ID. The user identifier is no longer valid.
Notifications are sent for each app group.
The notification is sent as a
POST request with a JSON body. The request body
contains a JWT, with the event description on the JWT payload.
{
"payload": "<server-to-server notification JWT>"
}
To receive these notifications, you must do the following steps.
app.get("/apple-signin-webhook", async (req, res) => {
try {
const { events } = await appleSignin.verifyWebhookToken(
req.body.payload,
{
// Optional Options for further verification - Full list can be found here https://github.com/auth0/node-jsonwebtoken#jwtverifytoken-secretorpublickey-options-callback
audience: 'com.company.app', // client id - can also be an array
},
);
const {
sub: userAppleId,
type,
email // Only provided for email events
} = events;
switch (type) {
case 'email-disabled':
// Email will no longer be forwarded to the user via the private relay service
break;
case 'email-enabled':
// Email will be forwarded to the user again
break;
case 'consent-revoked':
// The user has decided to stop using Apple ID with this application - log them out
break;
case 'account-delete':
// The user has deleted their Apple ID
break;
}
res.sendStatus(200);
} catch (e) {
// Event token is not verified
console.error(err)
res.sendStatus(500);
});
Note:
2.1. Sign in to Apple Developer, go to "Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles", and select the Primary App ID for your application.
2.2 Enable the "Sign in with Apple" capability (if not already enabled) and click "Configure" (or "Edit").
2.3 Under "Server to Server Notification Endpoint", enter the fully-qualified
URL for your webhook, e.g.
https://example.com/api/apple-signin-webhook,
and save the changes.
Notes:
(fetchFn: function) => void - Sets the fetch function, defaults to node-fetch. eg: appleSigninAuth._setFetch(fetchWithProxy);
import appleSigning from 'apple-signin-auth/src')
Pull requests are highly appreciated! For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.