openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

apple-signin

by Artem Efremov
1.0.9 (see all)

Node.JS wrapper around Sign In with Apple REST API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Apple API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

[Node.js] Sign in with Apple

Node.JS wrapper around Sign in with Apple REST API.

This module lets you authenticate users using Apple account in your Node.js application.

Prerequisites

  1. You should be enrolled in Apple Developer Program.
  2. Please have a look at Apple documentation related to "Sign in with Apple" feature.
  3. You should create App ID and Service ID in your Apple Developer Account.
  4. You should generate private key for your Service ID in your Apple Developer Account.

More detail about configuration can be found in blog post and Apple docs.

Installation

Install the module using npm:

npm install --save apple-signin

Usage

1. Get authorization URL

Start "Sign in with Apple" flow by redirecting user to the authorization URL.

const appleSignin = require("apple-signin");

const options = {
    clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
    redirectUri: "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback",
    state: "123", // optional, An unguessable random string. It is primarily used to protect against CSRF attacks.
    scope: "email" // optional, default value is "email".
};

const authorizationUrl = appleSignin.getAuthorizationUrl(options);

Alternatively, you can use Sign In with Apple browser javascript library.

2. Get access token

2.1. Retrieve "code" query param from URL string when user is redirected to your site after successful sign in with Apple. Example: http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback?code=somecode&state=123.

2.2. Exchange retrieved "code" to user's access token.

More detail can be found in Apple docs.


const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
    clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
    teamId: "teamId", // Apple Developer Team ID.
    privateKeyPath: "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8", // path to private key associated with your client ID.
    keyIdentifier: "XXX" // identifier of the private key.    
});

const options = {
    clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
    redirectUri: "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback", // use the same value which you passed to authorisation URL.
    clientSecret: clientSecret
};
 
appleSignin.getAuthorizationToken(code, options).then(tokenResponse => {
    console.log(tokenResponse);
}).catch(error => {
    console.log(error);
});

Result of getAuthorizationToken command is a JSON object representing Apple's TokenResponse:

{
    access_token: "ACCESS_TOKEN", // A token used to access allowed data.
    token_type: 'Bearer', // It will always be Bearer.
    expires_in: 3600, // The amount of time, in seconds, before the access token expires.
    refresh_token: "REFRESH_TOKEN", // used to regenerate new access tokens. Store this token securely on your server.
    id_token: "ID_TOKEN" // A JSON Web Token that contains the user’s identity information.
}

3. Verify token signature and get unique user's identifier

appleSignin.verifyIdToken(tokenResponse.id_token, clientID).then(result => {
    const userAppleId = result.sub;
}).catch(error => {
    // Token is not verified
    console.log(error);
});

4. Refresh access token after expiration


const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
    clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
    teamId: "teamId", // Apple Developer Team ID.
    privateKeyPath: "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8", // path to private key associated with your client ID.
    keyIdentifier: "XXX" // identifier of the private key.    
});

const options = {
    clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
    clientSecret: clientSecret
};
 
appleSignin.refreshAuthorizationToken(refreshToken, options).then(result => {
    const newAccessToken = result.access_token;
}).catch(error => {
    console.log(error);
})

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications.

You can also check live example

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Artem Efremov https://gotechmakers.com

Support

If you have any questions or need help with integration, then you can contact me by email efremov.artserg@gmail.com.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sea
searchitunesLightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
179
apple-newsA Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API :newspaper:
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
826
am
@miraclx/apple-musicApple Music API Client for Node.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
112
itu
itunesconnectanalyticsNodeJS package for iTunes Connect app analytics API
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
95
chu
chumpPushover.net client for Node.js
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
51
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial