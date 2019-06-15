Node.JS wrapper around Sign in with Apple REST API.
This module lets you authenticate users using Apple account in your Node.js application.
More detail about configuration can be found in blog post and Apple docs.
Install the module using npm:
npm install --save apple-signin
Start "Sign in with Apple" flow by redirecting user to the authorization URL.
const appleSignin = require("apple-signin");
const options = {
clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
redirectUri: "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback",
state: "123", // optional, An unguessable random string. It is primarily used to protect against CSRF attacks.
scope: "email" // optional, default value is "email".
};
const authorizationUrl = appleSignin.getAuthorizationUrl(options);
Alternatively, you can use Sign In with Apple browser javascript library.
2.1. Retrieve "code" query param from URL string when user is redirected to your site after successful sign in with Apple. Example: http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback?code=somecode&state=123.
2.2. Exchange retrieved "code" to user's access token.
More detail can be found in Apple docs.
const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
teamId: "teamId", // Apple Developer Team ID.
privateKeyPath: "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8", // path to private key associated with your client ID.
keyIdentifier: "XXX" // identifier of the private key.
});
const options = {
clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
redirectUri: "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback", // use the same value which you passed to authorisation URL.
clientSecret: clientSecret
};
appleSignin.getAuthorizationToken(code, options).then(tokenResponse => {
console.log(tokenResponse);
}).catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
Result of
getAuthorizationToken command is a JSON object representing Apple's TokenResponse:
{
access_token: "ACCESS_TOKEN", // A token used to access allowed data.
token_type: 'Bearer', // It will always be Bearer.
expires_in: 3600, // The amount of time, in seconds, before the access token expires.
refresh_token: "REFRESH_TOKEN", // used to regenerate new access tokens. Store this token securely on your server.
id_token: "ID_TOKEN" // A JSON Web Token that contains the user’s identity information.
}
appleSignin.verifyIdToken(tokenResponse.id_token, clientID).then(result => {
const userAppleId = result.sub;
}).catch(error => {
// Token is not verified
console.log(error);
});
const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({
clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
teamId: "teamId", // Apple Developer Team ID.
privateKeyPath: "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8", // path to private key associated with your client ID.
keyIdentifier: "XXX" // identifier of the private key.
});
const options = {
clientID: "com.gotechmakers.auth.client", // identifier of Apple Service ID.
clientSecret: clientSecret
};
appleSignin.refreshAuthorizationToken(refreshToken, options).then(result => {
const newAccessToken = result.access_token;
}).catch(error => {
console.log(error);
})
Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications.
You can also check live example
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
Copyright (c) 2019 Artem Efremov https://gotechmakers.com
If you have any questions or need help with integration, then you can contact me by email efremov.artserg@gmail.com.