[Node.js] Sign in with Apple

Node.JS wrapper around Sign in with Apple REST API.

This module lets you authenticate users using Apple account in your Node.js application.

Prerequisites

You should be enrolled in Apple Developer Program. Please have a look at Apple documentation related to "Sign in with Apple" feature. You should create App ID and Service ID in your Apple Developer Account. You should generate private key for your Service ID in your Apple Developer Account.

More detail about configuration can be found in blog post and Apple docs.

Installation

Install the module using npm:

npm install --save apple-signin

Usage

1. Get authorization URL

Start "Sign in with Apple" flow by redirecting user to the authorization URL.

const appleSignin = require ( "apple-signin" ); const options = { clientID : "com.gotechmakers.auth.client" , redirectUri : "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback" , state : "123" , scope : "email" }; const authorizationUrl = appleSignin.getAuthorizationUrl(options);

Alternatively, you can use Sign In with Apple browser javascript library.

2. Get access token

2.1. Retrieve "code" query param from URL string when user is redirected to your site after successful sign in with Apple. Example: http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback?code=somecode&state=123.

2.2. Exchange retrieved "code" to user's access token.

More detail can be found in Apple docs.

const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({ clientID : "com.gotechmakers.auth.client" , teamId : "teamId" , privateKeyPath : "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8" , keyIdentifier : "XXX" }); const options = { clientID : "com.gotechmakers.auth.client" , redirectUri : "http://localhost:3000/auth/apple/callback" , clientSecret : clientSecret }; appleSignin.getAuthorizationToken(code, options).then( tokenResponse => { console .log(tokenResponse); }).catch( error => { console .log(error); });

Result of getAuthorizationToken command is a JSON object representing Apple's TokenResponse:

{ access_token : "ACCESS_TOKEN" , token_type : 'Bearer' , expires_in : 3600 , refresh_token : "REFRESH_TOKEN" , id_token : "ID_TOKEN" }

3. Verify token signature and get unique user's identifier

appleSignin.verifyIdToken(tokenResponse.id_token, clientID).then( result => { const userAppleId = result.sub; }).catch( error => { console .log(error); });

4. Refresh access token after expiration

const clientSecret = appleSignin.getClientSecret({ clientID : "com.gotechmakers.auth.client" , teamId : "teamId" , privateKeyPath : "/var/www/app/AuthKey_XXX.p8" , keyIdentifier : "XXX" }); const options = { clientID : "com.gotechmakers.auth.client" , clientSecret : clientSecret }; appleSignin.refreshAuthorizationToken(refreshToken, options).then( result => { const newAccessToken = result.access_token; }).catch( error => { console .log(error); })

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications.

You can also check live example

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Artem Efremov https://gotechmakers.com

Support

If you have any questions or need help with integration, then you can contact me by email efremov.artserg@gmail.com.