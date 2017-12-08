Apple News API client

API wrapper module for Apple News API https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/General/Conceptual/News_API_Ref/index.html

Supports creating, reading, updating, deleting, and searching articles. Also supports reading and listing sections, as well as reading channels!

For Node versions < 4, use apple-news@^1 . For Node versions >= 4 use apple-news@^2

Install

npm install apple-news --save

Usage

var client = createClient({ apiId : '<API-ID>' , apiSecret : '<API-SECRET>' });

Methods

client .readChannel ({ channelId }, cb) client .listSections ({ channelId }, cb) client .readSection ({ sectionId }, cb) client .createArticle ({ channelId, article , bundleFiles, isPreview = true }, cb) client .readArticle ({ articleId }, cb) client .updateArticle ({ articleId, revision, article , isPreview = true }, cb) client .deleteArticle ({ articleId }, cb)

License

MIT