apple-news

by micnews
2.1.0 (see all)

A Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API 📰

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

826

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js News API, Node.js Apple API

Readme

Apple News API client

API wrapper module for Apple News API https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/General/Conceptual/News_API_Ref/index.html

Supports creating, reading, updating, deleting, and searching articles. Also supports reading and listing sections, as well as reading channels!

For Node versions < 4, use apple-news@^1. For Node versions >= 4 use apple-news@^2

Install

npm install apple-news --save

Usage

var client = createClient({
  apiId: '<API-ID>',
  apiSecret: '<API-SECRET>'
});

Methods

client.readChannel ({ channelId }, cb)
client.listSections ({ channelId }, cb)
client.readSection ({ sectionId }, cb)
client.createArticle ({ channelId, article, bundleFiles, isPreview = true }, cb)
client.readArticle ({ articleId }, cb)
client.updateArticle ({ articleId, revision, article, isPreview = true }, cb)
client.deleteArticle ({ articleId }, cb)

License

MIT

