openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ab

applause-button

by Colin Eberhardt
3.4.0 (see all)

A zero-configuration medium-style button for adding applause / claps / kudos to web pages and blog posts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

824

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Applause Button

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

A zero-configuration button for adding applause / claps / kudos to web pages and blog-posts.

Minimal example

The applause button is a custom element that can be added directly to the page. Here is a minimal example:

<head>
  <!-- add the button style & script -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/applause-button.css" />
  <script src="dist/applause-button.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <!-- add the button! -->
  <applause-button style="width: 58px; height: 58px;"/>
</body>

The above will render an applause button, persisting claps and clap counts.

For more information, visit the project website;

Development

Clone this repo and install dependencies via yarn:

$ yarn

Use yarn test to run the test suite. These use Jest as the test runner, and Puppeteer as a headless Chrome instance, allowing the applause button to make API requests (with appropriate responses faked within the test code).

You can build project and start watching the src folder for changes as follows:

$ yarn run watch

Run yarn test:server to start a dev server in another process.

Releases

All releases are created automatically via semantic release running on Travis.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial