Applause Button

A zero-configuration button for adding applause / claps / kudos to web pages and blog-posts.

Minimal example

The applause button is a custom element that can be added directly to the page. Here is a minimal example:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/applause-button.css" /> < script src = "dist/applause-button.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < applause-button style = "width: 58px; height: 58px;" /> </ body >

The above will render an applause button, persisting claps and clap counts.

For more information, visit the project website;

Development

Clone this repo and install dependencies via yarn:

yarn

Use yarn test to run the test suite. These use Jest as the test runner, and Puppeteer as a headless Chrome instance, allowing the applause button to make API requests (with appropriate responses faked within the test code).

You can build project and start watching the src folder for changes as follows:

yarn run watch

Run yarn test:server to start a dev server in another process.

Releases

All releases are created automatically via semantic release running on Travis.

