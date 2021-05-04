Pattern replacer that helps to create human-friendly replacements.
Try the playground, where you can test every single option of applause.
First make sure you have installed the latest version of node.js (You may need to restart your computer after this step).
From NPM for programmatic use:
npm install applause
From Git:
git clone git://github.com/outaTiME/applause
cd applause
npm link .
Assuming installation via NPM, you can use
applause in your application like this:
var fs = require('fs');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = '@@foo';
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // bar
Type:
Array
Defines the patterns that will be used to replace the content input.
Type:
String|RegExp
Indicates the matching expression.
If the match type is
String, a simple variable search mechanism
@@string is used (in any other case the default regexp replacement logic is used):
{
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar' // Replaces "@@foo" with "bar"
}
]
}
Type:
String|Function|Object
Indicates the replacement for match. For more information about replacement, see String.replace.
You can specify a function as a replacement. In this case, the function will be invoked after the match has been made. The result of the function (return value) will be used as the replacement string.
{
patterns: [
{
match: /foo/g,
replacement: function () {
return 'bar'; // Replaces "foo" with "bar"
}
}
]
}
Objects are also supported as replacement (a string representation of the object is created using JSON.stringify):
{
patterns: [
{
match: /foo/g,
replacement: [1, 2, 3] // Replaces "foo" with string representation of the array
}
]
}
The replacement only resolves the special replacement patterns when using regexp to match.
Type:
Object
If a
json attribute is found in the pattern definition, the object is flattened using the delimiter concatenation and each key-value pair will be used for replacement (simple variable lookup mechanism and no regexp support).
{
patterns: [
{
json: {
key: 'value' // Replaces "@@key" with "value"
}
}
]
}
Nested objects are also supported:
{
patterns: [
{
json: {
key: 'value', // Replaces "@@key" with "value"
inner: { // Replaces "@@inner" with string representation of the "inner" object
key: 'value' // Replaces "@@inner.key" with "value"
}
}
}
]
}
You can define functions for deferred invocations:
{
patterns: [
{
json: function (done) {
done({
key: 'value'
});
}
}
]
}
Type:
String
If a
yaml attribute is found in the pattern definition, it will be converted and then processed as json attribute.
{
patterns: [
{
yaml: 'key: "value"' // Replaces "@@key" with "value"
}
]
}
You can define functions for deferred invocations:
{
patterns: [
{
yaml: function (done) {
done('key: "value"');
}
}
]
}
Type:
String
If a
cson attribute is found in the pattern definition, it will be converted and then processed as json attribute.
{
patterns: [
{
cson: 'key: "value"'
}
]
}
You can define functions for deferred invocations:
{
patterns: [
{
cson: function (done) {
done('key: "value"');
}
}
]
}
Type:
Object
This is the old way of defining patterns using a simple plain object (simple variable lookup mechanism and no regexp support). You can still use this, but for more control you should use the new way of
patterns.
{
variables: {
'key': 'value' // Replaces "@@key" with "value"
}
}
Type:
String
Default:
@@
The prefix used for matching (avoid wrong replacements / easy way).
This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If set to "false", the pattern is matched without the "prefix" concatenation (this is useful when you want to lookup a simple string).
This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to "true", the "prefix" is preserved in the target.
This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism and when
patterns.replacementis a string.
Type:
String
Default:
.
The delimiter used to flatten when using an object as a replacement.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to "true", we preserve the order of definition of the patterns; otherwise the order will be ascending to avoid replacement problems such as "head" / "header" (regexp matches will be resolved at last).
File
src/manifest.appcache:
CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp
CACHE:
favicon.ico
index.html
NETWORK:
*
Node:
var fs = require('fs');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: Date.now()
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/manifest.appcache', 'utf8');
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
File
src/manifest.appcache:
CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp
CACHE:
favicon.ico
index.html
NETWORK:
*
File
src/humans.txt:
__ _
_ _/__ /./|,//_`
/_//_// /_|/// //_, outaTiME v.@@version
/* TEAM */
Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto
Site: https://www.outa.im
Twitter: @outa7iME
Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com
From: Buenos Aires, Argentina
/* SITE */
Last update: @@timestamp
Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org
Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt
Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload
Node:
var fs = require('fs');
var pkg = require('./package.json');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: 'version',
replacement: pkg.version
},
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: Date.now()
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/manifest.appcache', 'utf8');
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/humans.txt', 'utf8');
result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
File
src/index.html:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp">
<script src="/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp"></script>
</head>
Node:
var fs = require('fs');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: Date.now()
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/index.html', 'utf8');
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
File
src/index.html:
<body>
@@include
</body>
Node:
var fs = require('fs');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: 'include',
replacement: fs.readFileSync('./includes/content.html', 'utf8')
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/index.html', 'utf8');
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
File
src/username.txt:
John Smith
Node:
var fs = require('fs');
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = {
patterns: [
{
match: /(\w+)\s(\w+)/,
replacement: '$2, $1' // Replaces "John Smith" with "Smith, John"
}
]
};
var applause = Applause.create(options);
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./username.txt', 'utf8');
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // The replaced output
foo instead of
@@foo
Node:
var Applause = require('applause');
var options = [
{
patterns: [
{
match: /foo/g, // Explicitly using a regexp
replacement: 'bar'
}
]
},
{
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
],
prefix: '' // Removing the prefix manually
},
{
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
],
usePrefix: false // Using the option provided
}
];
options.forEach(function (option) {
var applause = Applause.create(option);
var contents = 'foo';
var result = applause.replace(contents);
console.log(result.content); // bar
});
MIT © outaTiME