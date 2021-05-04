Applause 👏

Pattern replacer that helps to create human-friendly replacements.

Try the playground, where you can test every single option of applause.

Install

First make sure you have installed the latest version of node.js (You may need to restart your computer after this step).

From NPM for programmatic use:

npm install applause

From Git:

git clone git://github.com/outaTiME/applause cd applause npm link .

Usage

Assuming installation via NPM, you can use applause in your application like this:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = '@@foo' ; var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Options

patterns

Type: Array

Defines the patterns that will be used to replace the content input.

Type: String|RegExp

Indicates the matching expression.

If the match type is String , a simple variable search mechanism @@string is used (in any other case the default regexp replacement logic is used):

{ patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ] }

patterns.replacement or patterns.replace

Type: String|Function|Object

Indicates the replacement for match. For more information about replacement, see String.replace.

You can specify a function as a replacement. In this case, the function will be invoked after the match has been made. The result of the function (return value) will be used as the replacement string.

{ patterns : [ { match : /foo/g , replacement : function ( ) { return 'bar' ; } } ] }

Objects are also supported as replacement (a string representation of the object is created using JSON.stringify):

{ patterns : [ { match : /foo/g , replacement : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } ] }

The replacement only resolves the special replacement patterns when using regexp to match.

Type: Object

If a json attribute is found in the pattern definition, the object is flattened using the delimiter concatenation and each key-value pair will be used for replacement (simple variable lookup mechanism and no regexp support).

{ patterns : [ { json : { key : 'value' } } ] }

Nested objects are also supported:

{ patterns : [ { json : { key : 'value' , inner : { key : 'value' } } } ] }

You can define functions for deferred invocations:

{ patterns : [ { json : function ( done ) { done({ key : 'value' }); } } ] }

Type: String

If a yaml attribute is found in the pattern definition, it will be converted and then processed as json attribute.

{ patterns : [ { yaml : 'key: "value"' } ] }

You can define functions for deferred invocations:

{ patterns : [ { yaml : function ( done ) { done( 'key: "value"' ); } } ] }

Type: String

If a cson attribute is found in the pattern definition, it will be converted and then processed as json attribute.

{ patterns : [ { cson : 'key: "value"' } ] }

You can define functions for deferred invocations:

{ patterns : [ { cson : function ( done ) { done( 'key: "value"' ); } } ] }

variables

Type: Object

This is the old way of defining patterns using a simple plain object (simple variable lookup mechanism and no regexp support). You can still use this, but for more control you should use the new way of patterns .

{ variables : { 'key' : 'value' } }

prefix

Type: String Default: @@

The prefix used for matching (avoid wrong replacements / easy way).

This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism.

usePrefix

Type: Boolean Default: true

If set to "false", the pattern is matched without the "prefix" concatenation (this is useful when you want to lookup a simple string).

This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism.

preservePrefix

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to "true", the "prefix" is preserved in the target.

This only applies for simple variable lookup mechanism and when patterns.replacement is a string.

delimiter

Type: String Default: .

The delimiter used to flatten when using an object as a replacement.

preserveOrder

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to "true", we preserve the order of definition of the patterns; otherwise the order will be ascending to avoid replacement problems such as "head" / "header" (regexp matches will be resolved at last).

Examples

Basic

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

Node:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = fs.readFileSync( './src/manifest.appcache' , 'utf8' ); var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Multiple matching

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

File src/humans.txt :

__ _ _ _/__ /./|,//_` /_//_// /_|/// //_, outaTiME v.@@version /* TEAM */ Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto Site: https://www.outa.im Twitter: @outa7iME Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com From: Buenos Aires, Argentina /* SITE */ Last update: @@timestamp Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload

Node:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var pkg = require ( './package.json' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : 'version' , replacement : pkg.version }, { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = fs.readFileSync( './src/manifest.appcache' , 'utf8' ); var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content); contents = fs.readFileSync( './src/humans.txt' , 'utf8' ); result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Cache busting

File src/index.html :

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp" > < script src = "/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp" > </ script > </ head >

Node:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = fs.readFileSync( './src/index.html' , 'utf8' ); var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Include file

File src/index.html :

< body > @@include </ body >

Node:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : 'include' , replacement : fs.readFileSync( './includes/content.html' , 'utf8' ) } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = fs.readFileSync( './src/index.html' , 'utf8' ); var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Regular expression

File src/username.txt :

John Smith

Node:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = { patterns : [ { match : /(\w+)\s(\w+)/ , replacement : '$2, $1' } ] }; var applause = Applause.create(options); var contents = fs.readFileSync( './username.txt' , 'utf8' ); var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content);

Lookup for foo instead of @@foo

Node:

var Applause = require ( 'applause' ); var options = [ { patterns : [ { match : /foo/g , replacement : 'bar' } ] }, { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], prefix : '' }, { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], usePrefix : false } ]; options.forEach( function ( option ) { var applause = Applause.create(option); var contents = 'foo' ; var result = applause.replace(contents); console .log(result.content); });

License

MIT © outaTiME