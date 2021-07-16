Appium You.i Engine Driver

Appium You.i Engine Driver is a test automation tool for devices of various platforms running applications built with You.i Engine. Appium You.i Driver automates You.i Engine applications, tested on simulators and real devices. Appium You.i Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.

iOS Support

Appium You.i Engine Driver supports iOS versions 8+

Android Support

Appium You.i Engine Driver supports Android versions 4.1+ (API level 16+)

Installation

npm install appium-youiengine-driver

Desired Capabilities

Desired capabilities (caps) are a set of keys and values (i.e., a map or hash) sent to the Appium server to tell the server what kind of automation session we’re interested in starting up. These caps are defined in the appium.txt file. There are various capabilities which can modify the behavior of the server during automation.

Capability Description Values youiEngineAppAddress The IP address of the device on which the app is running. localhost for simulator. Device’s IP address for a real device localhost , <device’s IP address> youiEngineAppPort The socket port used by the app. Default: 12345, Default for PS4: 40123 fullSourceTree Sets the source tree to use all elements (not only displayed ones) Default: false maxRetryCount How many times to retry socket connections before aborting Default: 3

Minimum required capabilities per platform

Below is a sample of the minimum required caps per platform.

iOS

Capability Simulator Real device app <path to the app> <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine YouiEngine deviceName <iOS Simulator device name> <device’s name> platformName iOS iOS platformVersion <iOS version> <iOS version> udid <device’s udid> <device’s udid> xcodeOrgId <Team ID> <Team ID> youiEngineAppAddress localhost <device’s IP address>

Android

Capability Real device Emulator app <path to the app> <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be left blank> <cannot be left blank> udid <device’s ID> <device’s ID> platformName Android Android youiEngineAppAddress1 <device’s IP address> localhost avd N/A <Android Virtual Device Name>

1 For emulator, Port forwarding is required to forward the port from the host machine to the emulated device. Use the following command: adb forward tcp:12345 tcp:12345

macOS

Support added in 5.0+

Capability Real device app <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be left blank> platformName Mac youiEngineAppAddress localhost

You.i macOS (does not use appium-mac-driver)

Support added in 5.0+

Capability Real device app <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be blank> platformName YIMac showXcodeLog1 true youiEngineAppAddress localhost

1 Optional.

You.i Linux

Support added in 5.0+

Capability Real device app <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be blank> platformName YiLinux youiEngineAppAddress localhost

You.i tvOS

Support added in 5.0+ * If another app is installed with You.i's socket, it may connect to it. All You.i apps should be deleted before running Appium.

Capability Real device app <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be blank> platformName YItvOS udid <device’s udid> youiEngineAppAddress <device’s IP address>

tvOS

Support added in 5.0+ * If another app is installed with You.i's socket, it may connect to it. All You.i apps should be deleted before running Appium.

Capability Simulator Real device app <path to the app> <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine YouiEngine deviceName <tvOS Simulator device name> <device’s name> platformName tvos tvos udid <device’s udid> <device’s udid> xcodeOrgId <Team ID> <Team ID> youiEngineAppAddress localhost <device’s IP address>

BlueSky

Support added in 5.0+

Capability Real device app <path to the app> automationName YouiEngine channelId1 <App's channel ID> deviceName <cannot be blank> password <dev account password> platformName BlueSky username <dev account username> youiEngineAppAddress <device’s IP address>

1 Optional (default is dev )

Connect to App

To connect to an already launched app. Useful for debugging app or testing a platform which currently doesn't have install/launch/close/remove methods.

Capability Real device app1 <cannot be blank> automationName YouiEngine deviceName <cannot be blank> platformName ConnectToApp youiEngineAppAddress <device’s IP address>

1 Some libraries will look to validate the app path so you may need to add a valid app path even though it will not be installed.

Notes:

For iOS 8+, set the following on your device: Settings -> Developer -> Set UI Automation -> true

xcodeOrgId

Android device name: found using adb devices

Supported Commands

1 See Mobile commands below

2 See Selector strategies below

3 See Attributes below

4 Only works for toggle buttons (C++) and elements that have the Selected AccessibilityState property enabled (React Native)

5 Starting with 5.0, you can send a general keypress (not targeted at an element), by using sendkeys on the root element

6 See Settings below

Proxied Command (iOS only) Shake

Mobile Commands

Command Description Argument Argument Example mobile:pressButton Press a physical button. The available button options can be found here {name} {name: "Gamepad0"} mobile:shell Execute ADB shell commands (requires insecure feature adb_shell to be enabled) Read this page {'command': 'echo', 'args': ['arg1', 'arg2']}

Mobile Commands Example

Attributes

The following attributes can be queried using attribute

An attributes filter can be added to the supported search strategies (name, class, id, accessibility id) by appending the following format to the strategy value: [@attributeType='attributeValue']

Examples (Ruby):

find_element(name: "Title[@text='Big Buck Bunny']")

find_element(class: "PushButtonView[@isHittable='true']")

Attribute Return Type Engine Version Support className string 4.5.1+ compositeOpacity float 4.2.14+ hasOpacity bool 4.5.1+ hasFocus bool 4.5.1+ id string 4.5.1+ isEnabled bool 5.0+ isDisplayed bool 4.5.1+ isFullyDisplayed bool 4.5.2+ isHittable bool 4.5.1+ isHorizontalScrolling bool 4.5.2+ isScrolling bool 4.5.2+ isSelected bool 5.0+ localOpacity float 4.2.14+ name string 4.2.1+ text string 4.5.1+ visibilityFlag bool 4.5.1+

Settings

The following commands are used with getSettings and updateSettings

Examples (Ruby):

get_settings

update_settings TimeDilation: 10

update_settings SourceTreeFilter: "[@isDisplayed='true']"

Retrieve Settings Example

Update Settings Example

Settings Engine Version Support Value TimeDilation 4.4.5+ float (>0) SourceTreeFilter 4.5.1+ string (format: [@attributeType='attributeValue'])

Selector strategies

Supported selector strategies name id 1 class name accessibility id

1 Starting with 5.0, id selector can be used to search for React Native testID.

Hybrid Apps

To support hybrid application automation, we added a context called YOUI_APP that represents the current driver and another context called NATIVE_APP which represents the driver used under the hood

Attention ❗: In case a deeper context than NATIVE_APP is used and then you want to continue with YOUI_APP , make sure you switch back to NATIVE_APP first and only then to YOUI_APP