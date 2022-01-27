ES7 module for interacting with Xcode and Xcode-related functions. Used by Appium
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
All functions are
async, meaning they return promises which can be awaited via
await.
Most functions are memoized, so after they are called once, they will simply return the same value. Remember that calling
require() multiple times returns the same instantiation of a module if it has already been instantiated, so the memoization will be preserved across multiple files in the same project.
Some functions have an auto-retry built into them, they will retry silently a number of times. This is because the Xcode commands sometimes just flake and return bad values (or don't return).
To clear the memoized values, call
clearInternalCache
memoized
gets path to Xcode
memoized, retry
returns the version of Xcode. Returns strings like
'6.3.1'
memoized, retry*
returns a path to the default AutomationTraceTemplate
same as
getAutomationTraceTemplatePath() but without retry or memoization.
memoized, retry
returns largest IOS SDK version supported by Xcode.
eg:
'8.3'
same as
getMaxIOSDK() but without retry or memoization
memoized, retry
returns largest tvOS SDK version supported by Xcode.
eg:
'10.1'
same as
getMaxTVOSSDK() but without retry or memoization
clears the internal cache used for memoizing functions.
npm run watch
npm test
After cloning appium-xcode, execute
npm link in the appium-xcode directory. Next run
npm link appium-xcode from the appium directory. This will symlink appium-xcode to node_modules/appium-xcode. If the clone becomes out of date remember to unlink or delete node_modules and reinstall.
For quick debugging you could cd into the node_modules/appium-xcode folder and run
npm install followed by
gulp transpile.