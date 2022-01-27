ES7 module for interacting with Xcode and Xcode-related functions. Used by Appium

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

API

All functions are async , meaning they return promises which can be awaited via await .

Most functions are memoized, so after they are called once, they will simply return the same value. Remember that calling require() multiple times returns the same instantiation of a module if it has already been instantiated, so the memoization will be preserved across multiple files in the same project.

Some functions have an auto-retry built into them, they will retry silently a number of times. This is because the Xcode commands sometimes just flake and return bad values (or don't return).

To clear the memoized values, call clearInternalCache

memoized

gets path to Xcode

memoized, retry

returns the version of Xcode. Returns strings like '6.3.1'

memoized, retry*

returns a path to the default AutomationTraceTemplate

same as getAutomationTraceTemplatePath() but without retry or memoization.

memoized, retry

returns largest IOS SDK version supported by Xcode. eg: '8.3'

same as getMaxIOSDK() but without retry or memoization

memoized, retry

returns largest tvOS SDK version supported by Xcode. eg: '10.1'

same as getMaxTVOSSDK() but without retry or memoization

clears the internal cache used for memoizing functions.

Develop

Watch

npm run watch

Test

npm test

Debug

After cloning appium-xcode, execute npm link in the appium-xcode directory. Next run npm link appium-xcode from the appium directory. This will symlink appium-xcode to node_modules/appium-xcode. If the clone becomes out of date remember to unlink or delete node_modules and reinstall.