WebDriverAgent

WebDriverAgent is a WebDriver server implementation for iOS that can be used to remote control iOS devices. It allows you to launch & kill applications, tap & scroll views or confirm view presence on a screen. This makes it a perfect tool for application end-to-end testing or general purpose device automation. It works by linking XCTest.framework and calling Apple's API to execute commands directly on a device. WebDriverAgent is developed for end-to-end testing and is successfully adopted by Appium via XCUITest driver.

Features

Both iOS and tvOS platforms are supported with devices & simulators

Implements most of WebDriver Spec

Implements part of Mobile JSON Wire Protocol Spec

USB support for devices is implemented via appium-ios-device library and has zero dependencies on third-party tools.

Easy development cycle as it can be launched & debugged directly via Xcode

Use Mac2Driver to automate macOS apps

Getting Started On This Repository

You need to have Node.js installed for this project.

After it is finished you can simply open WebDriverAgent.xcodeproj and start WebDriverAgentRunner test and start sending requests.

More about how to start WebDriverAgent here.

Known Issues

If you are having some issues please checkout wiki first.

For Contributors

If you want to help us out, you are more than welcome to. However please make sure you have followed the guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.

Creating Bundles

Follow this doc

License

WebDriverAgent is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.

Third Party Sources

WebDriverAgent depends on the following third-party frameworks:

These projects haven't been maintained in a while. That's why the source code of these projects has been integrated directly in the WebDriverAgent source tree.

You can find the source files and their licenses in the WebDriverAgentLib/Vendor directory.

Have fun!