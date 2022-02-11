WebDriverAgent is a WebDriver server implementation for iOS that can be used to remote control iOS devices. It allows you to launch & kill applications, tap & scroll views or confirm view presence on a screen. This makes it a perfect tool for application end-to-end testing or general purpose device automation. It works by linking
XCTest.framework and calling Apple's API to execute commands directly on a device. WebDriverAgent is developed for end-to-end testing and is successfully adopted by Appium via XCUITest driver.
You need to have Node.js installed for this project.
After it is finished you can simply open
WebDriverAgent.xcodeproj and start
WebDriverAgentRunner test
and start sending requests.
More about how to start WebDriverAgent here.
If you are having some issues please checkout wiki first.
If you want to help us out, you are more than welcome to. However please make sure you have followed the guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.
Follow this doc
WebDriverAgent is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.
WebDriverAgent depends on the following third-party frameworks:
These projects haven't been maintained in a while. That's why the source code of these projects has been integrated directly in the WebDriverAgent source tree.
You can find the source files and their licenses in the
WebDriverAgentLib/Vendor directory.
Have fun!