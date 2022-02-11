openbase logo
appium-webdriveragent

by appium
3.16.0 (see all)

A WebDriver server for iOS that runs inside the Simulator.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81.7K

GitHub Stars

581

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WebDriverAgent

GitHub license

WebDriverAgent is a WebDriver server implementation for iOS that can be used to remote control iOS devices. It allows you to launch & kill applications, tap & scroll views or confirm view presence on a screen. This makes it a perfect tool for application end-to-end testing or general purpose device automation. It works by linking XCTest.framework and calling Apple's API to execute commands directly on a device. WebDriverAgent is developed for end-to-end testing and is successfully adopted by Appium via XCUITest driver.

Features

  • Both iOS and tvOS platforms are supported with devices & simulators
  • Implements most of WebDriver Spec
  • Implements part of Mobile JSON Wire Protocol Spec
  • USB support for devices is implemented via appium-ios-device library and has zero dependencies on third-party tools.
  • Easy development cycle as it can be launched & debugged directly via Xcode
  • Use Mac2Driver to automate macOS apps

Getting Started On This Repository

You need to have Node.js installed for this project.

After it is finished you can simply open WebDriverAgent.xcodeproj and start WebDriverAgentRunner test and start sending requests.

More about how to start WebDriverAgent here.

Known Issues

If you are having some issues please checkout wiki first.

For Contributors

If you want to help us out, you are more than welcome to. However please make sure you have followed the guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.

Creating Bundles

Follow this doc

License

WebDriverAgent is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.

Third Party Sources

WebDriverAgent depends on the following third-party frameworks:

These projects haven't been maintained in a while. That's why the source code of these projects has been integrated directly in the WebDriverAgent source tree.

You can find the source files and their licenses in the WebDriverAgentLib/Vendor directory.

Have fun!

