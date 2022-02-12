openbase logo
appium-uiautomator2-server-test-1

by appium
0.0.56 (see all)

Appium UiAutomator/UiObject2-based server for Android UI automation. This module is used by appium-uiautomator2-driver component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

appium-uiautomator2-server

NPM version Downloads

A netty server that runs on the device listening for commands and executes using UiAutomator V2.

building project

build the android project using below commands

gradle clean assembleServerDebug assembleServerDebugAndroidTest

Starting server

push both src and test apks to the device and execute the instrumentation tests.

adb shell am instrument -w io.appium.uiautomator2.server.test/androidx.test.runner.AndroidJUnitRunner

run unitTest

build the unitTest flavor using the below commands

gradle clean assembleE2ETestDebug assembleE2ETestDebugAndroidTest

unitTest flavor contains tests for handlers and can be invoked by using following command

gradle clean connectedE2ETestDebugAndroidTest

the above command takes care about installing the AUT apk in to the testing device/emulator before running the tests.

you can also invoke the test using below command

adb shell am instrument -w io.appium.uiautomator2.e2etest.test/androidx.test.runner.AndroidJUnitRunner

Note: AUT apk should be installed before executing above command.

