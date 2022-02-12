A netty server that runs on the device listening for commands and executes using UiAutomator V2.
build the android project using below commands
gradle clean assembleServerDebug assembleServerDebugAndroidTest
push both src and test apks to the device and execute the instrumentation tests.
adb shell am instrument -w io.appium.uiautomator2.server.test/androidx.test.runner.AndroidJUnitRunner
build the unitTest flavor using the below commands
gradle clean assembleE2ETestDebug assembleE2ETestDebugAndroidTest
unitTest flavor contains tests for handlers and can be invoked by using following command
gradle clean connectedE2ETestDebugAndroidTest
the above command takes care about installing the AUT apk in to the testing device/emulator before running the tests.
you can also invoke the test using below command
adb shell am instrument -w io.appium.uiautomator2.e2etest.test/androidx.test.runner.AndroidJUnitRunner
Note: AUT apk should be installed before executing above command.