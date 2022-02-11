Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is a test automation framework for Android devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool. The driver operates in scope of W3C WebDriver protocol with several custom extensions to cover operating-system specific scenarios.
UiAutomator2 Driver proxies most of the commands to UiAutomator2 server, which uses Google's UiAutomator framework under the hood. Some commands are proxied directly to appium-adb and other helpers built on top of Android platform tools.
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
On top of standard Appium requirements UiAutomator2 driver also expects the following prerequisites:
online in
adb devices -l output.
Since version 2.0.0 this driver is only compatible to Appium 2.
|Capability Name
|Description
|platformName
|Could be set to
android. Appium itself is not strict about this capability value if
automationName is provided, so feel free to assign it to any supported platform name if this is needed, for example, to make Selenium Grid working.
|appium:automationName
|Must always be set to
uiautomator2. Values of
automationName are compared case-insensitively.
|appium:deviceName
|The name of the device under test (actually, it is not used to select a device under test). Consider setting
udid for real devices and
avd for emulators instead
|appium:platformVersion
|The platform version of an emulator or a real device. This capability is used for device autodetection if
udid is not provided
|appium:udid
|UDID of the device to be tested. Could be retrieved from
adb devices -l output. If unset then the driver will try to use the first connected device. Always set this capability if you run parallel tests.
|appium:noReset
|Prevents the device to be reset before the session startup if set to
true. This means that the application under test is not going to be terminated neither its data cleaned.
false by default
|appium:fullReset
|Being set to
true always enforces the application under test to be fully uninstalled before starting a new session.
false by default
|appium:printPageSourceOnFindFailure
|Enforces the server to dump the actual XML page source into the log if any error happens.
false by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:systemPort
|The number of the port the UiAutomator2 server is listening on. By default the first free port from 8200..8299 range is selected. It is recommended to set this value if you are running parallel tests on the same machine.
|appium:skipServerInstallation
|Skip the UiAutomator2 Server component installation on the device under test and all the related checks if set to
true. This could help to speed up the session startup if you know for sure the correct server version is installed on the device. In case the server is not installed or an incorrect version of it is installed then you may get an unexpected error later.
false by default
|appium:uiautomator2ServerLaunchTimeout
|The maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is listening on the device.
30000 ms by default
|appium:uiautomator2ServerInstallTimeout
|The maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is installed on the device.
20000 ms by default
|appium:uiautomator2ServerReadTimeout
|The maximum number of milliseconds to wait for a HTTP response from UiAutomator2Server. Only values greater than zero are accepted. If the given value is too low then expect driver commands to fail with
timeout of Xms exceeded error.
240000 ms by default
|appium:disableWindowAnimation
|Whether to disable window animations when starting the instrumentation process.
false by default
|appium:skipDeviceInitialization
|If set to
true then device startup checks (whether it is ready and whether Settings app is installed) will be canceled on session creation. Could speed up the session creation if you know what you are doing.
false by default
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:app
|Full path to the application to be tested (the app must be located on the same machine where the server is running). Both
.apk and
.apks application extensions are supported. Could also be an URL to a remote location. If neither of the
app,
appPackage or
browserName capabilities are provided then the driver starts from the Dashboard and expects the test knows what to do next. Do not provide both
app and
browserName capabilities at once.
|browserName
|The name of the browser to run the test on. If this capability is provided then the driver will try to start the test in Web context mode (Native mode is applied by default). Read Automating hybrid apps for more details. Usually equals to
chrome.
|appium:appPackage
|Application package identifier to be started. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the
app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appActivity
|Main application activity identifier. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the
app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitActivity
|Identifier of the first activity that the application invokes. If not provided then equals to
appium:appActivity. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitPackage
|Identifier of the first package that is invoked first. If not provided then equals to
appium:appPackage. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitDuration
|Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is started (e. g. an activity returns the control to the caller).
20000 ms by default. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:androidInstallTimeout
|Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is installed.
90000 ms by default
|appium:appWaitForLaunch
|Whether to block until the app under test returns the control to the caller after its activity has been started by Activity Manager (
true, the default value) or to continue the test without waiting for that (
false).
|appium:intentCategory
|Set an optional intent category to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
|appium:intentAction
|Set an optional intent action to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
|appium:intentFlags
|Set an optional intent flags to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
|appium:optionalIntentArguments
|Set an optional intent arguments to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
|appium:dontStopAppOnReset
|Set it to
true if you don't want the application to be restarted if it was already running.
false by default
|appium:autoLaunch
|Whether to launch the application under test automatically (
true, the default value) after a test starts
|appium:autoGrantPermissions
|Whether to grant all the requested application permissions automatically when a test starts(
true).
false by default
|appium:otherApps
|Allows to set one or more comma-separated paths to Android packages that are going to be installed along with the main application under test. This might be useful if the tested app has dependencies
|appium:uninstallOtherPackages
|Allows to set one or more comma-separated package identifiers to be uninstalled from the device before a test starts
|appium:allowTestPackages
|If set to
true then it would be possible to use packages built with the test flag for the automated testing (literally adds
-t flag to the
adb install command).
false by default
|appium:remoteAppsCacheLimit
|Sets the maximum amount of application packages to be cached on the device under test. This is needed for devices that don't support streamed installs (Android 7 and below), because ADB must push app packages to the device first in order to install them, which takes some time. Setting this capability to zero disables apps caching.
10 by default.
|appium:enforceAppInstall
|If set to
true then the application under test is always reinstalled even if a newer version of it already exists on the device under test.
false by default
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:localeScript
|Canonical name of the locale to be set for the app under test, for example
zh-Hans-CN. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details.
|appium:language
|Name of the language to extract application strings for. Strings are extracted for the current system language by default. Also sets the language for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: en, ja
|appium:locale
|Sets the locale for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: EN, JA
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:adbPort
|Number of the port where ADB is running.
5037 by default
|appium:remoteAdbHost
|Address of the host where ADB is running (the value of
-H ADB command line option). Unset by default
|appium:adbExecTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until single ADB command is executed.
20000 ms by default
|appium:clearDeviceLogsOnStart
|If set to
true then UiAutomator2 deletes all the existing logs in the device buffer before starting a new test
|appium:buildToolsVersion
|The version of Android build tools to use. By default UiAutomator2 driver uses the most recent version of build tools installed on the machine, but sometimes it might be necessary to give it a hint (let say if there is a known bug in the most recent tools version). Example:
28.0.3
|appium:skipLogcatCapture
|Being set to
true disables automatic logcat output collection during the test run.
false by default
|appium:suppressKillServer
|Being set to
true prevents the driver from ever killing the ADB server explicitly. Could be useful if ADB is connected wirelessly.
false by default
|appium:ignoreHiddenApiPolicyError
|Being set to
true ignores a failure while changing hidden API access policies. Could be useful on some devices, where access to these policies has been locked by its vendor.
false by default.
|appium:mockLocationApp
|Sets the package identifier of the app, which is used as a system mock location provider since Appium 1.18.0+. This capability has no effect on emulators. If the value is set to
null or an empty string, then Appium will skip the mocked location provider setup procedure. Defaults to Appium Setting package identifier (
io.appium.settings).
|appium:logcatFormat
|The log print format, where
format is one of:
brief
process
tag
thread
raw
time
threadtime
long.
threadtime is the default value.
|appium:logcatFilterSpecs
|Series of
tag[:priority] where
tag is a log component tag (or for all) and priority is:
V Verbose,
D Debug,
I Info,
W Warn,
E Error,
F Fatal,
S Silent (supress all output). '' means ':d' and
tag by itself means
tag:v. If not specified on the commandline, filterspec is set from ANDROID_LOG_TAGS. If no filterspec is found, filter defaults to ':I'.
|appium:allowDelayAdb
|Being set to
false prevents emulator to use
-delay-adb feature to detect its startup. See https://github.com/appium/appium/issues/14773 for more details.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:avd
|The name of Android emulator to run the test on. The names of currently installed emulators could be listed using
avdmanager list avd command. If the emulator with the given name is not running then it is going to be started before a test
|appium:avdLaunchTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is started.
60000 ms by default
|appium:avdReadyTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is fully booted and is ready for usage.
60000 ms by default
|appium:avdArgs
|Either a string or an array of emulator command line arguments.
|appium:avdEnv
|Mapping of emulator environment variables.
|appium:networkSpeed
|Sets the desired network speed limit for the emulator. It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. See emulator command line arguments description for more details.
|appium:gpsEnabled
|Sets whether to enable (
true) or disable (
false) GPS service in the Emulator. Unset by default, which means to not change the current value
|appium:isHeadless
|If set to
true then emulator starts in headless mode (e.g. no UI is shown). It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts.
false by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:useKeystore
|Whether to use a custom keystore to sign the app under test.
false by default, which means apps are always signed with the default Appium debug certificate (unless canceled by
noSign capability). This capability is used in combination with
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities.
|appium:keystorePath
|The full path to the keystore file on the server filesystem. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keystorePassword
|The password to the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keyAlias
|The alias of the key in the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keyPassword
|The password of the key in the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:noSign
|Set it to
true in order to skip application signing. By default all apps are always signed with the default Appium debug signature if they don't have any. This capability cancels all the signing checks and makes the driver to use the application package as is. This capability does not affect
.apks packages as these are expected to be already signed.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:skipUnlock
|Whether to skip the check for lock screen presence (
true). By default UiAutomator2 driver tries to detect if the device's screen is locked before starting the test and to unlock that (which sometimes might be unstable). Note, that this operation takes some time, so it is highly recommended to set this capability to
true and disable screen locking on devices under test.
|appium:unlockType
|Set one of the possible types of Android lock screens to unlock. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
|appium:unlockKey
|Allows to set an unlock key. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
|appium:unlockStrategy
|Either 'locksettings' (default) or 'uiautomator'. Setting it to 'uiautomator' will enforce the driver to avoid using special ADB shortcuts in order to speed up the unlock procedure.
|appium:unlockSuccessTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until the device is unlocked.
2000 ms by default
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:mjpegServerPort
|The number of the port UiAutomator2 server starts the MJPEG server on. If not provided then the screenshots broadcasting service on the remote device does not get exposed to a local port (e.g. no adb port forwarding is happening)
|appium:mjpegScreenshotUrl
|The URL of a service that provides realtime device screenshots in MJPEG format. If provided then the actual command to retrieve a screenshot will be requesting pictures from this service rather than directly from the server
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:autoWebview
|If set to
true then UiAutomator2 driver will try to switch to the first available web view after the session is started.
false by default.
|appium:webviewDevtoolsPort
|The local port number to use for devtools communication. By default the first free port from 10900..11000 range is selected. Consider setting the custom value if you are running parallel tests.
|appium:ensureWebviewsHavePages
|Whether to skip web views that have no pages from being shown in
getContexts output. The driver uses devtools connection to retrieve the information about existing pages.
true by default since Appium 1.19.0,
false if lower than 1.19.0.
|appium:enableWebviewDetailsCollection
|Whether to retrieve extended web views information using devtools protocol. Enabling this capability helps to detect the necessary chromedriver version more precisely.
true by default since Appium 1.22.0,
false if lower than 1.22.0.
|appium:chromedriverPort
|The port number to use for Chromedriver communication. Any free port number is selected by default if unset.
|appium:chromedriverPorts
|Array of possible port numbers to assign for Chromedriver communication. If none of the port in this array is free then an error is thrown.
|appium:chromedriverArgs
|Array of chromedriver command line arguments. Note, that not all command line arguments that are available for the desktop browser are also available for the mobile one.
|appium:chromedriverExecutable
|Full path to the chromedriver executable on the server file system.
|appium:chromedriverExecutableDir
|Full path to the folder where chromedriver executables are located. This folder is used then to store the downloaded chromedriver executables if automatic download is enabled. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
|appium:chromedriverChromeMappingFile
|Full path to the chromedrivers mapping file. This file is used to statically map webview/browser versions to the chromedriver versions that are capable of automating them. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
|appium:chromedriverUseSystemExecutable
|Set it to
true in order to enforce the usage of chromedriver, which gets downloaded by Appium automatically upon installation. This driver might not be compatible with the destination browser or a web view.
false by default.
|appium:chromedriverDisableBuildCheck
|Being set to
true disables the compatibility validation between the current chromedriver and the destination browser/web view. Use it with care.
|appium:autoWebviewTimeout
|Set the maximum number of milliseconds to wait until a web view is available if
autoWebview capability is set to
true.
2000 ms by default
|appium:recreateChromeDriverSessions
|If this capability is set to
true then chromedriver session is always going to be killed and then recreated instead of just suspending it on context switching.
false by default
|appium:nativeWebScreenshot
|Whether to use screenshoting endpoint provided by UiAutomator framework (
true) rather than the one provided by chromedriver (
false, the default value). Use it when you experience issues with the latter.
|appium:extractChromeAndroidPackageFromContextName
|If set to
true, tell chromedriver to attach to the android package we have associated with the context name, rather than the package of the application under test.
false by default.
|appium:showChromedriverLog
|If set to
true then all the output from chromedriver binary will be forwarded to the Appium server log.
false by default.
|pageLoadStrategy
|One of the available page load strategies. See https://www.w3.org/TR/webdriver/#capabilities
|appium:chromeOptions
|A mapping, that allows to customize chromedriver options. See https://chromedriver.chromium.org/capabilities for the list of available entries.
|appium:chromeLoggingPrefs
|Chrome logging preferences mapping. Basically the same as goog:loggingPrefs. It is set to
{"browser": "ALL"} by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:disableSuppressAccessibilityService
|Being set to
true tells the instrumentation process to not suppress accessibility services during the automated test. This might be useful if your automated test needs these services.
false by default
|appium:userProfile
|Integer identifier of a user profile. By default the app under test is installed for the currently active user, but in case it is necessary to test how the app performs while being installed for a user profile, which is different from the current one, then this capability might come in handy.
|appium:newCommandTimeout
|How long (in seconds) the driver should wait for a new command from the client before assuming the client has stopped sending requests. After the timeout the session is going to be deleted.
60 seconds by default. Setting it to zero disables the timer.
|appium:skipLogCapture
|Skips to start capturing logs such as logcat. It might improve network performance. Log-related commands won't work if the capability is enabled. Defaults to
false.
UiAutomator2 driver supports the following element attributes:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|checkable
|Whether the element is checkable or not
|'true'
|checked
|Whether the element is checked. Always
false if the element is not checkable
|'false'
|class or className
|The full name of the element's class. Could be
null for some elements
|'android.view.View'
|clickable
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'false'
|content-desc or contentDescription
|The content-description attribute of the accessible element
|'foo'
|enabled
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'true'
|focusable
|Whether the element could be focused
|'true'
|focused
|Whether the element could is focused. Always
false if the element is not focusable
|'false'
|long-clickable or longClickable
|Whether the element accepts long clicks
|'false'
|package
|Identifier of the package the element belongs to
|'com.mycompany'
|password
|Whether the element is a password input field
|'true'
|resource-id or resourceId
|Element's resource identifier. Could be
null
|'com.mycompany:id/resId'
|scrollable
|Whether the element is scrollable
|'true'
|selection-start
|Contains the index of the char where the selection starts. Could be
null if the element provides no range info
|'5'
|selection-end
|Contains the index of the char where the selection ends. Could be
null if the element provides no range info
|'8'
|selected
|Whether the element is selected
|'false'
|text or name
|The element's text. It never equals to null
|'my text'
|bounds
|The element's visible frame (
[left, top][right, bottom])
[0,0][100,100]
|displayed
|Whether the element is visible to the user
|'true'
|contentSize
|The dimensions of the element's content area
{"left": 0, "top":0, "width": 100, "height": 100, "scrollableOffset": 10, "touchPadding": 0}
UiAutomator2 driver supports the following location strategies:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|id
|This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's
By.res locator (exact match of element's resource name). Package identifier prefix is added automatically if unset and is equal to the identifier of the current application under test.
|'com.mycompany:id/resourceId'
|accessibilityId
|This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's
By.desc locator (exact match of element's content description).
|'my description'
|className
|This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's
By.clazz locator (exact match of element's class).
|'android.view.View'
-android uiautomator
|This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's
UiSelector locator). It is even possible to perform some advanced operations, like scrolling, with this locator type
new UiScrollable(new UiSelector().resourceId(\"android:id/list\")).scrollIntoView(new UiSelector().text(\"Radio Group\"))
|xpath
|For elements lookup Xpath strategy the driver uses the same XML tree that is generated by page source API. Only Xpath 1.0 is supported for appium-uiatomator2-server versions below 4.25.0. All server versions starting from 4.25.0 support both Xpath 1.0 and 2.0
By.xpath("//android.view.View[@text=\"Regular\" and @checkable=\"true\"]")
It is possible to execute tests in parallel using UiAutomator2 driver. Appium allows to do this on per-process (multiple server processes running on different ports managing single session) or per-request basis (single server process managing multiple sessions, more preferable, uses less resources and ensures better control over running sessions).
Note: If you are not going to run your tests in parallel then consider enabling the
--session-override Appium server argument.
It forces the server to close all pending sessions before a new one could be opened,
which allows you to avoid possible issues with such sessions silently running/expiring in the background.
udid: The unique device id.
systemPort: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session. Otherwise you might get a port conflict such as in this issue.
chromedriverPort: The unique chromedriver port if testing web views or Chrome.
mjpegServerPort: Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.
avd: The unique emulator name.
systemPort: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session.
chromedriverPort: The unique chromedriver port (if testing web views or Chrome).
mjpegServerPort: Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.
UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium Settings API. Along with the common settings the following driver-specific settings are currently available:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|actionAcknowledgmentTimeout
|long
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait for an acknowledgment of generic uiautomator actions, such as clicks, text setting, and menu presses. The acknowledgment is anAccessibilityEvent corresponding to an action, that lets the framework determine if the action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified.
3000 ms by default
|allowInvisibleElements
|boolean
|Whether to include elements that are not visible to the user (e. g. whose
displayed attribute is
false) to the XML source tree.
false by default
|ignoreUnimportantViews
|boolean
|Enables or disables layout hierarchy compression. If compression is enabled, the layout hierarchy derived from the Acessibility framework will only contain nodes that are important for uiautomator testing. Any unnecessary surrounding layout nodes that make viewing and searching the hierarchy inefficient are removed.
true by default
|elementResponseAttributes
|string
|Comma-separated list of element attribute names to be included into findElement response. By default only element UUID is present there, but it is also possible to add the following items:
name,
text,
rect,
enabled,
displayed,
selected,
attribute/<element_attribute_name>. It is required that
shouldUseCompactResponses setting is set to
false in order for this one to apply.
|enableMultiWindows
|boolean
|Whether to include all windows that the user can interact with (for example an on-screen keyboard) while building the XML page source (
true). By default it is
false and only the single active application window is included to the page source.
|enableNotificationListener
|boolean
|Whether to enable (
true) toast notifications listener to listen for new toast notifications. By default this listener is enabled and UiAutomator2 server includes the text of toast messages to the generated XML page source, but not for longer than
3500 ms after the corresponding notification expires.
|keyInjectionDelay
|long
|Delay in milliseconds between key presses when injecting text input. 0 ms by default
|scrollAcknowledgmentTimeout
|long
|Timeout for waiting for an acknowledgement of an uiautomator scroll swipe action. The acknowledgment is an AccessibilityEvent, corresponding to the scroll action, that lets the framework determine if the scroll action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified.
200 ms by default
|shouldUseCompactResponses
|boolean
|Used in combination with
elementResponseAttributes setting. If set to
false then the findElement response is going to include the items enumerated in
elementResponseAttributes setting.
true by default
|waitForIdleTimeout
|long
|Timeout used for waiting for the user interface to go into an idle state. By default, all core uiautomator objects except UiDevice will perform this wait before starting to search for the widget specified by the object's locator. Once the idle state is detected or the timeout elapses (whichever occurs first), the object will start to wait for the selector to find a match. Consider lowering the value of this setting if you experience long delays while interacting with accessibility elements in your test.
10000 ms by default.
|waitForSelectorTimeout
|long
|Timeout for waiting for a widget to become visible in the user interface so that it can be matched by a selector. Because user interface content is dynamic, sometimes a widget may not be visible immediately and won't be detected by a selector. This timeout allows the uiautomator framework to wait for a match to be found, up until the timeout elapses. This timeout is only applied to
android uiautomator location strategy.
10000 ms by default
|normalizeTagNames
|boolean
|Being set to
true applies unicode-to-ascii normalization of element class names used as tag names in the page source XML document. This is necessary if the application under test has some Unicode class names, which cannot be used as XML tag names by default due to known bugs in Android's XML DOM parser implementation.
false by default
|shutdownOnPowerDisconnect
|boolean
|Whether to shutdown the server if the device under test is disconnected from a power source (e. g. stays on battery power).
true by default.
|simpleBoundsCalculation
|boolean
|Whether to calculate element bounds as absolute values (
true) or check if the element is covered by other elements and thus partially hidden (
false, the default behaviour). Setting this setting to
true helps to improve the performance of XML page source generation, but decreases bounds preciseness. Use with care.
|trackScrollEvents
|boolean
|Whether to apply scroll events tracking (
true, the default value), so the server could calculate the value of
contentSize attribute. Having this setting enabled may add delays to all scrolling actions.
|wakeLockTimeout
|long
|The timeout in milliseconds of wake lock that UiAutomator2 server acquires by default to prevent the device under test going to sleep while an automated test is running. By default the server acquires the lock for 24 hours. Setting this value to zero forces the server to release the wake lock.
|serverPort
|int
|The port number to start UiAutomator2 server on. Do not mix this with the
systemPort, because this port is being acquired on the remote device under test rather than on the host machine. Must be in range 1024..65535.
6790 by default
|mjpegServerPort
|int
|The port number on the remote device to start MJPEG screenshots broadcaster on. Must be in range 1024..65535.
7810 by default
|mjpegServerFramerate
|int
|The maximum count of screenshots per second taken by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..60.
10 by default
|mjpegScalingFactor
|int
|The percentage value used to apply downscaling on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100.
50 is by default, which means that screenshots are downscaled to the half of their original size keeping their original proportions.
|mjpegServerScreenshotQuality
|int
|The percentage value used to apply lossy JPEG compression on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100.
50 is by default, which means that screenshots are compressed to the half of their original quality.
|mjpegBilinearFiltering
|boolean
|Controls whether (
true) or not (
false, the default value) to apply bilinear filtering to MJPEG screenshots broadcaster resize algorithm. Enabling this flag may improve the quality of the resulting scaled bitmap, but may introduce a small performance hit.
|useResourcesForOrientationDetection
|boolean
|Defines the strategy used by UiAutomator2 server to detect the original device orientation. By default (
false value) the server uses device rotation value for this purpose. Although, this approach may not work for some devices and a portrait orientation may erroneously be detected as the landscape one (and vice versa). In such case it makes sense to play with this setting.
|enforceXPath1
|boolean
|Since UiAutomator2 driver version
4.25.0 XPath2 is set as the default and the recommended interpreter for the corresponding element locators. This interpreter is based on Psychopath XPath2 implementation, which is now a part of the Eclipse foundation. In most of the cases XPath1 locators are also valid XPath2 locators, so there should be no issues while locating elements. Although, since the XPath2 standard is much more advanced in comparison to the previous version, some issues are possible for more sophisticated locators, which cannot be fixed easily, as we depend on the third-party library mentioned above. Then try to workaround such issues by enforcing XPath1 usage (whose implementation is a part of the Android platform itself) and assigning this setting to
true. Note, this setting is actually applied at the time when the element lookup by XPath is executed, so you could switch it on or off whenever needed throughout your automated testing session.
|limitXPathContextScope
|boolean
|Due to historical reasons UiAutomator2 driver limits scopes of element context-based searches to the parent element. This means a request like
findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "./..") would always fail, because the driver only collects descendants of the
root element for the destination XML source. The
limitXPathContextScope setting being set to
false changes that default behavior, so the collected page source includes the whole page source XML where
root node is set as the search context. With that setting disabled the search query above should not fail anymore. Although, you must still be careful while building XPath requests for context-based searches with the
limitXPathContextScope setting set to
false. A request like
findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "//element") would ignore the current context and search for
element trough the whole page source. Use
. notation to correct that behavior and only find
element nodes which are descendants of the
root node:
findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, ".//element").
Beside of standard W3C APIs the driver provides the following custom command extensions to execute platform specific scenarios:
Executes the given shell command on the device under test via ADB connection. This extension exposes a potential security risk and thus is only enabled when explicitly activated by the
adb_shell server command line feature specifier
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|command
|string
|yes
|Shell command name to execute, for example
echo or
rm
|echo
|args
|Array<string>
|no
|Array of command arguments
['-f', '/sdcard/myfile.txt']
|timeout
|number
|no
|Command timeout in milliseconds. If the command blocks for longer than this timeout then an exception is going to be thrown. The default timeout is
20000 ms
|100000
|includeStderr
|boolean
|no
|Whether to include stderr stream into the returned result.
false by default
|true
Depending on the
includeStderr value this API could either return a string, which is equal to the
stdout stream content of the given command or a dictionary whose elements are
stdout and
stderr and values are contents of the corresponding outgoing streams. If the command exits with a non-zero return code then an exception is going to be thrown. The exception message will be equal to the command stderr.
Executes a command through emulator telnet console interface and returns its output.
The
emulator_console server feature must be enabled in order to use this method.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|command
|string
|yes
|The actual command to execute. See Android Emulator Console Guide for more details on available commands
|help-verbose
|execTimeout
|number
|no
|Timeout used to wait for a server reply to the given command in milliseconds.
60000 ms by default
|100000
|connTimeout
|boolean
|no
|Console connection timeout in milliseconds.
5000 ms by default
|10000
|initTimeout
|boolean
|no
|Telnet console initialization timeout in milliseconds (the time between the connection happens and the command prompt).
5000 ms by default
|10000
The actual command output. An error is thrown if command execution fails.
UiAutomator2 provides several extensions that allow to automate popular mobile gesture shortcuts:
These gestures are documented in the Automating Mobile Gestures tutorial. Refer W3C Actions API if you need to automate more complicated gestures.
Scrolls the given scrollable element until an element identified by
strategy and
selector becomes visible. This function returns immediately if the destination element is already visible in the view port. Otherwise it would scroll to the very beginning of the scrollable control and tries to reach the destination element by scrolling its parent to the end step by step. The scroll direction (vertical or horizontal) is detected automatically.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|elementId
|string
|no
|The identifier of the scrollable element. It is required this element is a valid scrollable container and it was located by
-android uiautomator strategy. If this property is not provided then the first currently available scrollable view is selected for the interaction.
|123456-3456-3435-3453453
|strategy
|string
|yes
|The following strategies are supported:
accessibility id (UiSelector().description),
class name (UiSelector().className),
-android uiautomator (UiSelector)
|'accessibility id'
|selector
|string
|yes
|The corresponding lookup value for the selected strategy.
|'com.mycompany:id/table'
|maxSwipes
|number
|no
|The maximum number of swipes to perform on the target scrollable view in order to reach the destination element. In case this value is unset then it would be retrieved from the scrollable element itself (vua
getMaxSearchSwipes() property).
|10
Start URI that may take users directly to the specific content in the app. Read Reliably Opening Deep Links Across Platforms and Devices for more details.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|url
|string
|yes
|The URL to start
|theapp://login/
|package
|string
|yes
|The name of the package to start the URI with
|'com.mycompany'
|waitForLaunch
|boolean
|no
|If
false then ADB won't wait for the started activity to return the control.
true by default
|false
Starts Android logcat broadcast websocket on the same host and port where Appium server is running at
/ws/session/:sessionId:/appium/logcat endpoint. The method will return immediately if the web socket is already listening. Each connected webcoket listener will receive logcat log lines as soon as they are visible to Appium. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.
Stops the previously started logcat broadcasting websocket server. This method will return immediately if no server is running. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.
Tries to accept an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|buttonLabel
|string
|no
|The name/text of the alert button to click in order to accept it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect it
|Accept
Tries to dismiss an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|buttonLabel
|string
|no
|The name/text of the alert button to click in order to dismiss it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect it
|Dismiss
Retrieves the battery information from the device under test.
The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|level
|number
|Battery level in range [0.0, 1.0], where 1.0 means 100% charge. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system.
|0.5
|state
|number
|Battery state. The following values are possible: BATTERY_STATUS_UNKNOWN = 1; BATTERY_STATUS_CHARGING = 2; BATTERY_STATUS_DISCHARGING = 3; BATTERY_STATUS_NOT_CHARGING = 4; BATTERY_STATUS_FULL = 5. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system.
|4
Retrieves the information about the device under test, like the device model, serial number, network connectivity info, etc.
The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are the device properties. Check https://github.com/appium/appium-uiautomator2-server/blob/master/app/src/main/java/io/appium/uiautomator2/handler/GetDeviceInfo.java to get the full list of returned keys and their corresponding values.
Retrieves the current device's timestamp.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|format
|string
|no
|The set of format specifiers. Read https://momentjs.com/docs/ to get the full list of supported datetime format specifiers. The default format is
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ, which complies to ISO-8601
|YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ
The device timestamp string formatted according to the given specifiers
Changes package permissions in runtime.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|permissions
|string or Array<string>
|yes
|The full name of the permission to be changed or a list of permissions. Mandatory argument.
['android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION', 'android.permission.BROADCAST_SMS']
|appPackage
|string
|no
|The application package to set change permissions on. Defaults to the package name under test
|com.mycompany.myapp
|action
|string
|no
|Either
grant (the default action) or
revoke
|grant
Gets runtime permissions list for the given application package.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|type
|string
|no
|One of possible permission types to get. Can be one of:
denied,
granted or
requested (the default value).
|granted
|appPackage
|string
|no
|The application package to get permissions from. Defaults to the package name under test
|com.mycompany.myapp
Array of strings, where each string is a permission name. the array could be empty.
Performs IME action on the focused edit element. Read How To Emulate IME Actions Generation for more details.
Starts device screen broadcast by creating MJPEG server. Multiple calls to this method have no effect unless the previous streaming session is stopped. This method only works if the
adb_screen_streaming feature is enabled on the server side. It is also required that GStreamer with
gst-plugins-base,
gst-plugins-good and
gst-plugins-bad packages are installed and available in PATH on the server machine.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|width
|number
|no
|The scaled width of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen width measured in pixels.
|768
|height
|number
|no
|The scaled height of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen height measured in pixels.
|1024
|bitRate
|number
|no
|The video bit rate for the video, in bits per second. The default value is 4000000 (4 Mb/s). You can increase the bit rate to improve video quality, but doing so results in larger movie files.
|1024000
|host
|string
|no
|The IP address/host name to start the MJPEG server on. You can set it to
0.0.0.0 to trigger the broadcast on all available network interfaces.
127.0.0.1 by default
|0.0.0.0
|pathname
|string
|no
|The HTTP request path the MJPEG server should be available on. If unset then any pathname on the given
host/
port combination will work. Note that the value should always start with a single slash:
/
|/myserver
|tcpPort
|number
|no
|The port number to start the internal TCP MJPEG broadcast on. This type of broadcast always starts on the loopback interface (
127.0.0.1).
8094 by default
|5024
|port
|number
|no
|The port number to start the MJPEG server on.
8093 by default
|5023
|quality
|number
|no
|The quality value for the streamed JPEG images. This number should be in range [1, 100], where 100 is the best quality.
70 by default
|80
|considerRotation
|boolean
|no
|If set to
true then GStreamer pipeline will increase the dimensions of the resulting images to properly fit images in both landscape and portrait orientations. Set it to
true if the device rotation is not going to be the same during the broadcasting session.
false by default
|false
|logPipelineDetails
|boolean
|no
|Whether to log GStreamer pipeline events into the standard log output. Might be useful for debugging purposes.
false by default
|true
Stop the previously started screen streaming. If no screen streaming server has been started then nothing is done.
Retrieves Android notifications via Appium Settings helper. Appium Settings app itself must be manually granted to access notifications under device Settings in order to make this feature working. Appium Settings helper keeps all the active notifications plus notifications that appeared while it was running in the internal buffer, but no more than 100 items altogether. Newly appeared notifications are always added to the head of the notifications array. The
isRemoved flag is set to
true for notifications that have been removed.
See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.
The example output is:
{
"statusBarNotifications":[
{
"isGroup":false,
"packageName":"io.appium.settings",
"isClearable":false,
"isOngoing":true,
"id":1,
"tag":null,
"notification":{
"title":null,
"bigTitle":"Appium Settings",
"text":null,
"bigText":"Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs",
"tickerText":null,
"subText":null,
"infoText":null,
"template":"android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle"
},
"userHandle":0,
"groupKey":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"overrideGroupKey":null,
"postTime":1576853518850,
"key":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"isRemoved":false
}
]
}
Retrieves the list of the most recent SMS properties list via Appium Settings helper. Messages are sorted by date in descending order.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|max
|number
|no
|The maximum count of recent messages to retrieve.
100 by default
|10
The example output is:
{
"items":[
{
"id":"2",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936422203",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message2\"",
"serviceCenter":null
},
{
"id":"1",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936382740",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message\"",
"serviceCenter":null
}
],
"total":2
}
Types the given Unicode string. It is expected that the focus is already put to the destination input field before this method is called. The main difference between this method and the sendKeys one is that it emulates
true typing like it was done from an on-screen keyboard. It also properly supports Unicode input characters.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|text
|string
|yes
|The text to type
|testing
Emulate changing of sensor values on the connected emulator. This extension does not work on real devices.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|sensorType
|string
|yes
|The set of all supported sensor types could be found in adb-emu-commands.js (look for SENSORS object values). Check the output of
sensor status command in the emulator console to see more details on the available sensor types
|light
|value
|string
|yes
|Check the output of
sensor get <sensorType> command in the emulator console to see the acceptable value format for the given sensor type
|50
Deletes a file on the remote device.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|remotePath
|string
|yes
|The full path to the remote file or a file inside an application bundle
/sdcard/myfile.txt or
@my.app.id/path/in/bundle
Deletes all data associated with a package. Calls
adb shell pm clear under the hood.
The app should be accessible, should not be running,
and should exist on the device under test for this extension to work properly.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|appId
|string
|yes
|The identifier of the application package to be cleared
my.app.id
Stdout of the corresponding adb command.
Starts the given activity intent. Invokes
am start/
am start-activity command under the hood.
This method extends the functionality of the Start Activity app management API.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|yes
|The full name of the activity intent to start
com.some.package.name/.YourActivityClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|The user ID for which the service is started. The
current user is used by default
|1006
|wait
|boolean
|no
|Set it to
true if you want to block the method call until the Activity Manager's process returns the control to the system.
|false
|stop
|boolean
|no
|Set it to
true to force stop the target app before starting the activity.
|false
|windowingMode
|integer
|no
|The windowing mode to launch the activity into. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible windowing modes (constants starting with
WINDOWING_MODE_).
|1
|activityType
|integer
|no
|The activity type to launch the activity as. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible activity types (constants starting with
ACTIVITY_TYPE_).
|1
|action
|string
|no
|Action name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-a argument.
|android.intent.action.MAIN
|uri
|string
|no
|Unified resource identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-d argument.
|https://appium.io
|mimeType
|string
|no
|Mime type. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-t argument.
|application/json
|identifier
|string
|no
|Optional identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-i argument.
|my_identifier
|categories
|string or Array<string>
|no
|One or more category names. The actual value(s) for the Activity Manager's
-c argument.
|android.intent.category.LAUNCHER
|component
|string
|no
|Component name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-n argument.
|com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
|package
|string
|no
|Package name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's
-p argument.
|com.myapp
|extras
|Array<Array<string>>
|no
|Optional intent arguments. Must be represented as an array of arrays, where each subarray item contains two (only in case it no value is required for the given type) or three string items: value type, key (variable name) and the value itself. Supported value types are:
s: string. Value must be a valid string;
sn: null. Value is ignored for this type;
z: boolean. Value must be either
true or
false;
i: integer. Value must be a valid 4-byte integer number;
l: long. Value must be a valid 8-byte long number;
f: float: Value must be a valid float number;
u: uri. Value must be a valid uniform resource identifier string;
cn: component name. Value must be a valid component name string;
ia: Integer[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers;
ial: List<Integer>. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers;
la: Long[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers;
lal: List<Long>. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers;
fa: Float[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers;
fal: List<Float>. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers;
sa: String[]. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string escape it using "\,";
sal: List<String>. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string, escape it using "\,"
|[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
|flags
|string
|no
|Intent startup-specific flags as a hexadecimal string. Check Intent documentation for the list of available flag values (constants starting with
FLAG_ACTIVITY_). Flag values could be merged using the logical 'or' operation.
|0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000
FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `
The actual stdout of the downstream
am command.
Starts the given service intent. Invokes
am startservice or
am start-service command under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|no
|The full name of the service intent to start
com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|The user ID for which the service is started. The
current user id is used by default
|1006
|foreground
|boolean
|no
|Set it to
true if your service must be started as a foreground service. The argument only works for Android 8 and above.
|false
|action
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.action.MAIN
|uri
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|https://appium.io
|mimeType
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|application/json
|identifier
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|my_identifier
|categories
|string or Array<string>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
|component
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.category.LAUNCHER
|package
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp
|extras
|Array<Array<string>>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
|flags
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000
FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `
The actual stdout of the downstream
am command.
Stops the given service intent. Invokes
am stopservice or
am stop-service command under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|no
|The full name of the service intent to stop
com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|The user ID for which the service is started. The
current user id is used by default
|1006
|action
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.action.MAIN
|uri
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|https://appium.io
|mimeType
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|application/json
|identifier
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|my_identifier
|categories
|string or Array<string>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
|component
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.category.LAUNCHER
|package
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp
|extras
|Array<Array<string>>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
|flags
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000
FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `
Send a broadcast Intent. Invokes
am broadcast command under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|no
|The full name of the intent to broadcast
com.some.package.name/.YourIntentClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|Specify which user to send to; if not specified then send to all users. Possible values are
all/
current/
<numeric user id>
|current
|receiverPermission
|string
|no
|Require receiver to hold the given permission
|android.permission.READ_PROFILE
|allowBackgroundActivityStarts
|boolean
|no
|The receiver may start activities even if in the background if set to
true
|false
|action
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.action.MAIN
|uri
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|https://appium.io
|mimeType
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|application/json
|identifier
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|my_identifier
|categories
|string or Array<string>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
|component
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|android.intent.category.LAUNCHER
|package
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|com.myapp
|extras
|Array<Array<string>>
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
|flags
|string
|no
|See the documentation for startActivity extension
|0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000
FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `
The actual stdout of the downstream
am command.
Retrieves a webviews mapping based on CDP endpoints
The following json demonstrates the example of WebviewsMapping object.
Note that
description in
page can be an empty string most likely when it comes to Mobile Chrome)
{
"proc": "@webview_devtools_remote_22138",
"webview": "WEBVIEW_22138",
"info": {
"Android-Package": "io.appium.settings",
"Browser": "Chrome/74.0.3729.185",
"Protocol-Version": "1.3",
"User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; Android SDK built for x86 Build/QSR1.190920.001; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/74.0.3729.185 Mobile Safari/537.36",
"V8-Version": "7.4.288.28",
"WebKit-Version": "537.36 (@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d)",
"webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/browser"
},
"pages": [
{
"description": "{\"attached\":true,\"empty\":false,\"height\":1458,\"screenX\":0,\"screenY\":336,\"visible\":true,\"width\":1080}",
"devtoolsFrontendUrl": "http://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_rev/@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d/inspector.html?ws=127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
"id": "27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
"title": "Releases · appium/appium · GitHub",
"type": "page",
"url": "https://github.com/appium/appium/releases",
"webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F"
}
],
"webviewName": "WEBVIEW_com.io.appium.setting"
}
Install applications via
install-multiple option.
Please read more details in the corresponding section of the
adb --help command output.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|apks
|Array<string>
|yes
|The path to APKs. Each path should be the full path to the apk to be installed, or an URL to a remote location.
['/path/to/local.apk', 'https://github.com/appium/ruby_lib_core/blob/master/test/functional/app/api.apk.zip?raw=true']
|options
|object
|no
|Installation options. If you want enable
-g option, you could specify that
{grantPermissions: true}.
allowTestPackages corresponds
-t,
useSdcard corresponds
-s,
replace corresponds
-r (
-r is enabled by default),
partialInstall corresponds
-p.
{grantPermissions: true, partialInstall: true}
Unlocks the device if it is locked. Noop if the device's screen is not locked.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|key
|string
|yes
|The unlock key. See the documentation on appium:unlockKey capability for more details
|12345
|type
|string
|yes
|The unlock type. See the documentation on appium:unlockType capability for more details
|password
|strategy
|string
|no
|Unlock strategy. See the documentation on appium:unlockStrategy capability for more details
|uiautomator
|timeoutMs
|number
|no
|Unlock timeout. See the documentation on appium:unlockSuccessTimeout capability for more details
|5000
Sends a request to refresh the GPS cache on the device under test. By default the location tracking is configured for low battery consumption, so you might need to call this extension periodically to get the updated geo location if the actual (or mocked) device location is changed too frequently. The feature only works if the device under test has Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at version 30 (Android R) or higher.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|timeoutMs
|number
|no
|The maximum number of milliseconds to block until GPS cache is refreshed. If the API call does not receive a confirmation about successful cache refresh within this timeout then an error is thrown. Providing zero or a negative value to it skips waiting completely and does not check for any errors. 20000 ms by default.
|60000
UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for applications management:
POST /appium/device/app_installed)
POST /appium/device/install_app)
POST /appium/device/activate_app)
POST /appium/device/remove_app)
POST /appium/device/terminate_app)
POST /appium/device/start_activity)
POST /appium/device/app_state)
Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.
Useful links:
UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for files management:
POST /appium/device/push_file)
POST /appium/device/pull_file)
POST /appium/device/pull_folder)
Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.
Useful links:
UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for clipboard management:
POST /appium/device/set_clipboard')
POST /appium/device/get_clipboard)
Useful links:
# Python3 + PyTest
import pytest
from appium import webdriver
def generate_caps():
common_caps = {
# automationName capability presence is mandatory for this UiAutomator2 Driver to be selected
'appium:automationName': 'UiAutomator2',
'platformName': 'linux',
# The real device udid could be retrieved from `adb devices -l` output
# If it is omitted then the first available device will be used
'appium:udid': '123456',
# Or run the test on the emulator
# 'appium:avd': 'emulator-5554',
}
app_caps = {
**common_caps,
'appium:app': '/Projects/myapp.apk',
# It might also be necessary to provide more info about app activities
# Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/android/activity-startup.md
# for more details
# 'appium:appPackage': 'com.mypackage',
# 'appium:appActivity': '.myMainActivity',
# 'appium:appWaitActivity': '.mySplashScreenActivity',
}
browser_caps = {
**common_caps,
'browserName': 'chrome',
# Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/web/chromedriver.md
# Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/web/hybrid.md
'appium:chromedriverExecutable': '/Project/chromedriver_linux64',
}
return [app_caps, browser_caps]
@pytest.fixture(params=generate_caps())
def driver(request):
drv = webdriver.Remote('http://localhost:4723/wd/hub', request.param)
yield drv
drv.quit()
def test_edit_text(driver):
locator = 'android.view.TextEdit' if driver.current_context == 'NATIVE_APP' else 'input'
edit_field = driver.find_element_by_class_name(locator)
edit_field.send_keys('hello world')
assert edit_field.text == 'hello world'
edit_field.clear()
assert edit_field.text == ''
lock behaves differently in Android than it does in iOS. In Android it does not take any arguments, and locks the screen and returns immediately.
npm install appium-uiautomator2-driver
npm run watch
Unit tests:
npm run test
Functional tests:
npm run e2e-test