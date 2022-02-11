Appium UiAutomator2 Driver

Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is a test automation framework for Android devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool. The driver operates in scope of W3C WebDriver protocol with several custom extensions to cover operating-system specific scenarios.

UiAutomator2 Driver proxies most of the commands to UiAutomator2 server, which uses Google's UiAutomator framework under the hood. Some commands are proxied directly to appium-adb and other helpers built on top of Android platform tools.

Requirements

On top of standard Appium requirements UiAutomator2 driver also expects the following prerequisites:

Windows, Linux and macOS are supported as hosts

Android SDK Platform tools must be installed. Android Studio IDE also provides a convenient UI to install and manage the tools.

ANDROID_HOME or ANDROID_SDK_ROOT environment variable must be set

Java JDK must be installed and JAVA_HOME environment variable must be set. Android SDK below API 30 requires Java 8. Android SDK 30 and above requires Java 9 or newer.

Emulator platform image must be installed if you plan to run your tests on it. Android Studio IDE also provides a convenient UI to install and manage emulators.

Real Android devices must have USB debugging enabled and should be visible as online in adb devices -l output.

in output. The minimum version of Android API must be 5.0 (API level 21) (6.0 is recommended as version 5 has some known compatibility issues).

Since version 2.0.0 this driver is only compatible to Appium 2.

Capabilities

General

Capability Name Description platformName Could be set to android . Appium itself is not strict about this capability value if automationName is provided, so feel free to assign it to any supported platform name if this is needed, for example, to make Selenium Grid working. appium:automationName Must always be set to uiautomator2 . Values of automationName are compared case-insensitively. appium:deviceName The name of the device under test (actually, it is not used to select a device under test). Consider setting udid for real devices and avd for emulators instead appium:platformVersion The platform version of an emulator or a real device. This capability is used for device autodetection if udid is not provided appium:udid UDID of the device to be tested. Could be retrieved from adb devices -l output. If unset then the driver will try to use the first connected device. Always set this capability if you run parallel tests. appium:noReset Prevents the device to be reset before the session startup if set to true . This means that the application under test is not going to be terminated neither its data cleaned. false by default appium:fullReset Being set to true always enforces the application under test to be fully uninstalled before starting a new session. false by default appium:printPageSourceOnFindFailure Enforces the server to dump the actual XML page source into the log if any error happens. false by default.

Capability Name Description appium:systemPort The number of the port the UiAutomator2 server is listening on. By default the first free port from 8200..8299 range is selected. It is recommended to set this value if you are running parallel tests on the same machine. appium:skipServerInstallation Skip the UiAutomator2 Server component installation on the device under test and all the related checks if set to true . This could help to speed up the session startup if you know for sure the correct server version is installed on the device. In case the server is not installed or an incorrect version of it is installed then you may get an unexpected error later. false by default appium:uiautomator2ServerLaunchTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is listening on the device. 30000 ms by default appium:uiautomator2ServerInstallTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is installed on the device. 20000 ms by default appium:uiautomator2ServerReadTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds to wait for a HTTP response from UiAutomator2Server. Only values greater than zero are accepted. If the given value is too low then expect driver commands to fail with timeout of Xms exceeded error. 240000 ms by default appium:disableWindowAnimation Whether to disable window animations when starting the instrumentation process. false by default appium:skipDeviceInitialization If set to true then device startup checks (whether it is ready and whether Settings app is installed) will be canceled on session creation. Could speed up the session creation if you know what you are doing. false by default

App

Capability Name Description appium:app Full path to the application to be tested (the app must be located on the same machine where the server is running). Both .apk and .apks application extensions are supported. Could also be an URL to a remote location. If neither of the app , appPackage or browserName capabilities are provided then the driver starts from the Dashboard and expects the test knows what to do next. Do not provide both app and browserName capabilities at once. browserName The name of the browser to run the test on. If this capability is provided then the driver will try to start the test in Web context mode (Native mode is applied by default). Read Automating hybrid apps for more details. Usually equals to chrome . appium:appPackage Application package identifier to be started. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details appium:appActivity Main application activity identifier. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details appium:appWaitActivity Identifier of the first activity that the application invokes. If not provided then equals to appium:appActivity . Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details appium:appWaitPackage Identifier of the first package that is invoked first. If not provided then equals to appium:appPackage . Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details appium:appWaitDuration Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is started (e. g. an activity returns the control to the caller). 20000 ms by default. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details appium:androidInstallTimeout Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is installed. 90000 ms by default appium:appWaitForLaunch Whether to block until the app under test returns the control to the caller after its activity has been started by Activity Manager ( true , the default value) or to continue the test without waiting for that ( false ). appium:intentCategory Set an optional intent category to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager appium:intentAction Set an optional intent action to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager appium:intentFlags Set an optional intent flags to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager appium:optionalIntentArguments Set an optional intent arguments to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager appium:dontStopAppOnReset Set it to true if you don't want the application to be restarted if it was already running. false by default appium:autoLaunch Whether to launch the application under test automatically ( true , the default value) after a test starts appium:autoGrantPermissions Whether to grant all the requested application permissions automatically when a test starts( true ). false by default appium:otherApps Allows to set one or more comma-separated paths to Android packages that are going to be installed along with the main application under test. This might be useful if the tested app has dependencies appium:uninstallOtherPackages Allows to set one or more comma-separated package identifiers to be uninstalled from the device before a test starts appium:allowTestPackages If set to true then it would be possible to use packages built with the test flag for the automated testing (literally adds -t flag to the adb install command). false by default appium:remoteAppsCacheLimit Sets the maximum amount of application packages to be cached on the device under test. This is needed for devices that don't support streamed installs (Android 7 and below), because ADB must push app packages to the device first in order to install them, which takes some time. Setting this capability to zero disables apps caching. 10 by default. appium:enforceAppInstall If set to true then the application under test is always reinstalled even if a newer version of it already exists on the device under test. false by default

App Localization

Capability Name Description appium:localeScript Canonical name of the locale to be set for the app under test, for example zh-Hans-CN . See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. appium:language Name of the language to extract application strings for. Strings are extracted for the current system language by default. Also sets the language for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: en, ja appium:locale Sets the locale for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: EN, JA

ADB

Capability Name Description appium:adbPort Number of the port where ADB is running. 5037 by default appium:remoteAdbHost Address of the host where ADB is running (the value of -H ADB command line option). Unset by default appium:adbExecTimeout Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until single ADB command is executed. 20000 ms by default appium:clearDeviceLogsOnStart If set to true then UiAutomator2 deletes all the existing logs in the device buffer before starting a new test appium:buildToolsVersion The version of Android build tools to use. By default UiAutomator2 driver uses the most recent version of build tools installed on the machine, but sometimes it might be necessary to give it a hint (let say if there is a known bug in the most recent tools version). Example: 28.0.3 appium:skipLogcatCapture Being set to true disables automatic logcat output collection during the test run. false by default appium:suppressKillServer Being set to true prevents the driver from ever killing the ADB server explicitly. Could be useful if ADB is connected wirelessly. false by default appium:ignoreHiddenApiPolicyError Being set to true ignores a failure while changing hidden API access policies. Could be useful on some devices, where access to these policies has been locked by its vendor. false by default. appium:mockLocationApp Sets the package identifier of the app, which is used as a system mock location provider since Appium 1.18.0+. This capability has no effect on emulators. If the value is set to null or an empty string, then Appium will skip the mocked location provider setup procedure. Defaults to Appium Setting package identifier ( io.appium.settings ). appium:logcatFormat The log print format, where format is one of: brief process tag thread raw time threadtime long . threadtime is the default value. appium:logcatFilterSpecs Series of tag[:priority] where tag is a log component tag (or for all) and priority is: V Verbose , D Debug , I Info , W Warn , E Error , F Fatal , S Silent (supress all output) . '' means ':d' and tag by itself means tag:v . If not specified on the commandline, filterspec is set from ANDROID_LOG_TAGS. If no filterspec is found, filter defaults to ':I'. appium:allowDelayAdb Being set to false prevents emulator to use -delay-adb feature to detect its startup. See https://github.com/appium/appium/issues/14773 for more details.

Emulator (Android Virtual Device)

Capability Name Description appium:avd The name of Android emulator to run the test on. The names of currently installed emulators could be listed using avdmanager list avd command. If the emulator with the given name is not running then it is going to be started before a test appium:avdLaunchTimeout Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is started. 60000 ms by default appium:avdReadyTimeout Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is fully booted and is ready for usage. 60000 ms by default appium:avdArgs Either a string or an array of emulator command line arguments. appium:avdEnv Mapping of emulator environment variables. appium:networkSpeed Sets the desired network speed limit for the emulator. It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. See emulator command line arguments description for more details. appium:gpsEnabled Sets whether to enable ( true ) or disable ( false ) GPS service in the Emulator. Unset by default, which means to not change the current value appium:isHeadless If set to true then emulator starts in headless mode (e.g. no UI is shown). It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. false by default.

App Signing

Capability Name Description appium:useKeystore Whether to use a custom keystore to sign the app under test. false by default, which means apps are always signed with the default Appium debug certificate (unless canceled by noSign capability). This capability is used in combination with keystorePath , keystorePassword , keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. appium:keystorePath The full path to the keystore file on the server filesystem. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore , keystorePath , keystorePassword , keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default appium:keystorePassword The password to the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore , keystorePath , keystorePassword , keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default appium:keyAlias The alias of the key in the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore , keystorePath , keystorePassword , keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default appium:keyPassword The password of the key in the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore , keystorePath , keystorePassword , keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default appium:noSign Set it to true in order to skip application signing. By default all apps are always signed with the default Appium debug signature if they don't have any. This capability cancels all the signing checks and makes the driver to use the application package as is. This capability does not affect .apks packages as these are expected to be already signed.

Device Locking

Capability Name Description appium:skipUnlock Whether to skip the check for lock screen presence ( true ). By default UiAutomator2 driver tries to detect if the device's screen is locked before starting the test and to unlock that (which sometimes might be unstable). Note, that this operation takes some time, so it is highly recommended to set this capability to true and disable screen locking on devices under test. appium:unlockType Set one of the possible types of Android lock screens to unlock. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details. appium:unlockKey Allows to set an unlock key. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details. appium:unlockStrategy Either 'locksettings' (default) or 'uiautomator'. Setting it to 'uiautomator' will enforce the driver to avoid using special ADB shortcuts in order to speed up the unlock procedure. appium:unlockSuccessTimeout Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until the device is unlocked. 2000 ms by default

MJPEG

Capability Name Description appium:mjpegServerPort The number of the port UiAutomator2 server starts the MJPEG server on. If not provided then the screenshots broadcasting service on the remote device does not get exposed to a local port (e.g. no adb port forwarding is happening) appium:mjpegScreenshotUrl The URL of a service that provides realtime device screenshots in MJPEG format. If provided then the actual command to retrieve a screenshot will be requesting pictures from this service rather than directly from the server

Web Context

Capability Name Description appium:autoWebview If set to true then UiAutomator2 driver will try to switch to the first available web view after the session is started. false by default. appium:webviewDevtoolsPort The local port number to use for devtools communication. By default the first free port from 10900..11000 range is selected. Consider setting the custom value if you are running parallel tests. appium:ensureWebviewsHavePages Whether to skip web views that have no pages from being shown in getContexts output. The driver uses devtools connection to retrieve the information about existing pages. true by default since Appium 1.19.0, false if lower than 1.19.0. appium:enableWebviewDetailsCollection Whether to retrieve extended web views information using devtools protocol. Enabling this capability helps to detect the necessary chromedriver version more precisely. true by default since Appium 1.22.0, false if lower than 1.22.0. appium:chromedriverPort The port number to use for Chromedriver communication. Any free port number is selected by default if unset. appium:chromedriverPorts Array of possible port numbers to assign for Chromedriver communication. If none of the port in this array is free then an error is thrown. appium:chromedriverArgs Array of chromedriver command line arguments. Note, that not all command line arguments that are available for the desktop browser are also available for the mobile one. appium:chromedriverExecutable Full path to the chromedriver executable on the server file system. appium:chromedriverExecutableDir Full path to the folder where chromedriver executables are located. This folder is used then to store the downloaded chromedriver executables if automatic download is enabled. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details. appium:chromedriverChromeMappingFile Full path to the chromedrivers mapping file. This file is used to statically map webview/browser versions to the chromedriver versions that are capable of automating them. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details. appium:chromedriverUseSystemExecutable Set it to true in order to enforce the usage of chromedriver, which gets downloaded by Appium automatically upon installation. This driver might not be compatible with the destination browser or a web view. false by default. appium:chromedriverDisableBuildCheck Being set to true disables the compatibility validation between the current chromedriver and the destination browser/web view. Use it with care. appium:autoWebviewTimeout Set the maximum number of milliseconds to wait until a web view is available if autoWebview capability is set to true . 2000 ms by default appium:recreateChromeDriverSessions If this capability is set to true then chromedriver session is always going to be killed and then recreated instead of just suspending it on context switching. false by default appium:nativeWebScreenshot Whether to use screenshoting endpoint provided by UiAutomator framework ( true ) rather than the one provided by chromedriver ( false , the default value). Use it when you experience issues with the latter. appium:extractChromeAndroidPackageFromContextName If set to true , tell chromedriver to attach to the android package we have associated with the context name, rather than the package of the application under test. false by default. appium:showChromedriverLog If set to true then all the output from chromedriver binary will be forwarded to the Appium server log. false by default. pageLoadStrategy One of the available page load strategies. See https://www.w3.org/TR/webdriver/#capabilities appium:chromeOptions A mapping, that allows to customize chromedriver options. See https://chromedriver.chromium.org/capabilities for the list of available entries. appium:chromeLoggingPrefs Chrome logging preferences mapping. Basically the same as goog:loggingPrefs. It is set to {"browser": "ALL"} by default.

Other

Capability Name Description appium:disableSuppressAccessibilityService Being set to true tells the instrumentation process to not suppress accessibility services during the automated test. This might be useful if your automated test needs these services. false by default appium:userProfile Integer identifier of a user profile. By default the app under test is installed for the currently active user, but in case it is necessary to test how the app performs while being installed for a user profile, which is different from the current one, then this capability might come in handy. appium:newCommandTimeout How long (in seconds) the driver should wait for a new command from the client before assuming the client has stopped sending requests. After the timeout the session is going to be deleted. 60 seconds by default. Setting it to zero disables the timer. appium:skipLogCapture Skips to start capturing logs such as logcat. It might improve network performance. Log-related commands won't work if the capability is enabled. Defaults to false .

Element Attributes

UiAutomator2 driver supports the following element attributes:

Name Description Example checkable Whether the element is checkable or not 'true' checked Whether the element is checked. Always false if the element is not checkable 'false' class or className The full name of the element's class. Could be null for some elements 'android.view.View' clickable Whether the element could be clicked 'false' content-desc or contentDescription The content-description attribute of the accessible element 'foo' enabled Whether the element could be clicked 'true' focusable Whether the element could be focused 'true' focused Whether the element could is focused. Always false if the element is not focusable 'false' long-clickable or longClickable Whether the element accepts long clicks 'false' package Identifier of the package the element belongs to 'com.mycompany' password Whether the element is a password input field 'true' resource-id or resourceId Element's resource identifier. Could be null 'com.mycompany:id/resId' scrollable Whether the element is scrollable 'true' selection-start Contains the index of the char where the selection starts. Could be null if the element provides no range info '5' selection-end Contains the index of the char where the selection ends. Could be null if the element provides no range info '8' selected Whether the element is selected 'false' text or name The element's text. It never equals to null 'my text' bounds The element's visible frame ( [left, top][right, bottom] ) [0,0][100,100] displayed Whether the element is visible to the user 'true' contentSize The dimensions of the element's content area {"left": 0, "top":0, "width": 100, "height": 100, "scrollableOffset": 10, "touchPadding": 0}

Element Location

UiAutomator2 driver supports the following location strategies:

Name Description Example id This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.res locator (exact match of element's resource name). Package identifier prefix is added automatically if unset and is equal to the identifier of the current application under test. 'com.mycompany:id/resourceId' accessibilityId This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.desc locator (exact match of element's content description). 'my description' className This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.clazz locator (exact match of element's class). 'android.view.View' -android uiautomator This strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's UiSelector locator). It is even possible to perform some advanced operations, like scrolling, with this locator type new UiScrollable(new UiSelector().resourceId(\"android:id/list\")).scrollIntoView(new UiSelector().text(\"Radio Group\")) xpath For elements lookup Xpath strategy the driver uses the same XML tree that is generated by page source API. Only Xpath 1.0 is supported for appium-uiatomator2-server versions below 4.25.0. All server versions starting from 4.25.0 support both Xpath 1.0 and 2.0 By.xpath("//android.view.View[@text=\"Regular\" and @checkable=\"true\"]")

Parallel Tests

It is possible to execute tests in parallel using UiAutomator2 driver. Appium allows to do this on per-process (multiple server processes running on different ports managing single session) or per-request basis (single server process managing multiple sessions, more preferable, uses less resources and ensures better control over running sessions).

Note: If you are not going to run your tests in parallel then consider enabling the --session-override Appium server argument. It forces the server to close all pending sessions before a new one could be opened, which allows you to avoid possible issues with such sessions silently running/expiring in the background.

Important Real Device Capabilities

udid : The unique device id.

: The unique device id. systemPort : Set a unique system port number for each parallel session. Otherwise you might get a port conflict such as in this issue.

: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session. Otherwise you might get a port conflict such as in this issue. chromedriverPort : The unique chromedriver port if testing web views or Chrome.

: The unique chromedriver port if testing web views or Chrome. mjpegServerPort : Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.

Important Emulator Capabilities

avd : The unique emulator name.

: The unique emulator name. systemPort : Set a unique system port number for each parallel session.

: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session. chromedriverPort : The unique chromedriver port (if testing web views or Chrome).

: The unique chromedriver port (if testing web views or Chrome). mjpegServerPort : Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.

Settings API

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium Settings API. Along with the common settings the following driver-specific settings are currently available:

Name Type Description actionAcknowledgmentTimeout long Maximum number of milliseconds to wait for an acknowledgment of generic uiautomator actions, such as clicks, text setting, and menu presses. The acknowledgment is anAccessibilityEvent corresponding to an action, that lets the framework determine if the action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified. 3000 ms by default allowInvisibleElements boolean Whether to include elements that are not visible to the user (e. g. whose displayed attribute is false ) to the XML source tree. false by default ignoreUnimportantViews boolean Enables or disables layout hierarchy compression. If compression is enabled, the layout hierarchy derived from the Acessibility framework will only contain nodes that are important for uiautomator testing. Any unnecessary surrounding layout nodes that make viewing and searching the hierarchy inefficient are removed. true by default elementResponseAttributes string Comma-separated list of element attribute names to be included into findElement response. By default only element UUID is present there, but it is also possible to add the following items: name , text , rect , enabled , displayed , selected , attribute/<element_attribute_name> . It is required that shouldUseCompactResponses setting is set to false in order for this one to apply. enableMultiWindows boolean Whether to include all windows that the user can interact with (for example an on-screen keyboard) while building the XML page source ( true ). By default it is false and only the single active application window is included to the page source. enableNotificationListener boolean Whether to enable ( true ) toast notifications listener to listen for new toast notifications. By default this listener is enabled and UiAutomator2 server includes the text of toast messages to the generated XML page source, but not for longer than 3500 ms after the corresponding notification expires. keyInjectionDelay long Delay in milliseconds between key presses when injecting text input. 0 ms by default scrollAcknowledgmentTimeout long Timeout for waiting for an acknowledgement of an uiautomator scroll swipe action. The acknowledgment is an AccessibilityEvent, corresponding to the scroll action, that lets the framework determine if the scroll action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified. 200 ms by default shouldUseCompactResponses boolean Used in combination with elementResponseAttributes setting. If set to false then the findElement response is going to include the items enumerated in elementResponseAttributes setting. true by default waitForIdleTimeout long Timeout used for waiting for the user interface to go into an idle state. By default, all core uiautomator objects except UiDevice will perform this wait before starting to search for the widget specified by the object's locator. Once the idle state is detected or the timeout elapses (whichever occurs first), the object will start to wait for the selector to find a match. Consider lowering the value of this setting if you experience long delays while interacting with accessibility elements in your test. 10000 ms by default. waitForSelectorTimeout long Timeout for waiting for a widget to become visible in the user interface so that it can be matched by a selector. Because user interface content is dynamic, sometimes a widget may not be visible immediately and won't be detected by a selector. This timeout allows the uiautomator framework to wait for a match to be found, up until the timeout elapses. This timeout is only applied to android uiautomator location strategy. 10000 ms by default normalizeTagNames boolean Being set to true applies unicode-to-ascii normalization of element class names used as tag names in the page source XML document. This is necessary if the application under test has some Unicode class names, which cannot be used as XML tag names by default due to known bugs in Android's XML DOM parser implementation. false by default shutdownOnPowerDisconnect boolean Whether to shutdown the server if the device under test is disconnected from a power source (e. g. stays on battery power). true by default. simpleBoundsCalculation boolean Whether to calculate element bounds as absolute values ( true ) or check if the element is covered by other elements and thus partially hidden ( false , the default behaviour). Setting this setting to true helps to improve the performance of XML page source generation, but decreases bounds preciseness. Use with care. trackScrollEvents boolean Whether to apply scroll events tracking ( true , the default value), so the server could calculate the value of contentSize attribute. Having this setting enabled may add delays to all scrolling actions. wakeLockTimeout long The timeout in milliseconds of wake lock that UiAutomator2 server acquires by default to prevent the device under test going to sleep while an automated test is running. By default the server acquires the lock for 24 hours. Setting this value to zero forces the server to release the wake lock. serverPort int The port number to start UiAutomator2 server on. Do not mix this with the systemPort , because this port is being acquired on the remote device under test rather than on the host machine. Must be in range 1024..65535. 6790 by default mjpegServerPort int The port number on the remote device to start MJPEG screenshots broadcaster on. Must be in range 1024..65535. 7810 by default mjpegServerFramerate int The maximum count of screenshots per second taken by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..60. 10 by default mjpegScalingFactor int The percentage value used to apply downscaling on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100. 50 is by default, which means that screenshots are downscaled to the half of their original size keeping their original proportions. mjpegServerScreenshotQuality int The percentage value used to apply lossy JPEG compression on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100. 50 is by default, which means that screenshots are compressed to the half of their original quality. mjpegBilinearFiltering boolean Controls whether ( true ) or not ( false , the default value) to apply bilinear filtering to MJPEG screenshots broadcaster resize algorithm. Enabling this flag may improve the quality of the resulting scaled bitmap, but may introduce a small performance hit. useResourcesForOrientationDetection boolean Defines the strategy used by UiAutomator2 server to detect the original device orientation. By default ( false value) the server uses device rotation value for this purpose. Although, this approach may not work for some devices and a portrait orientation may erroneously be detected as the landscape one (and vice versa). In such case it makes sense to play with this setting. enforceXPath1 boolean Since UiAutomator2 driver version 4.25.0 XPath2 is set as the default and the recommended interpreter for the corresponding element locators. This interpreter is based on Psychopath XPath2 implementation, which is now a part of the Eclipse foundation. In most of the cases XPath1 locators are also valid XPath2 locators, so there should be no issues while locating elements. Although, since the XPath2 standard is much more advanced in comparison to the previous version, some issues are possible for more sophisticated locators, which cannot be fixed easily, as we depend on the third-party library mentioned above. Then try to workaround such issues by enforcing XPath1 usage (whose implementation is a part of the Android platform itself) and assigning this setting to true . Note, this setting is actually applied at the time when the element lookup by XPath is executed, so you could switch it on or off whenever needed throughout your automated testing session. limitXPathContextScope boolean Due to historical reasons UiAutomator2 driver limits scopes of element context-based searches to the parent element. This means a request like findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "./..") would always fail, because the driver only collects descendants of the root element for the destination XML source. The limitXPathContextScope setting being set to false changes that default behavior, so the collected page source includes the whole page source XML where root node is set as the search context. With that setting disabled the search query above should not fail anymore. Although, you must still be careful while building XPath requests for context-based searches with the limitXPathContextScope setting set to false . A request like findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "//element") would ignore the current context and search for element trough the whole page source. Use . notation to correct that behavior and only find element nodes which are descendants of the root node: findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, ".//element") .

Platform-Specific Extensions

Beside of standard W3C APIs the driver provides the following custom command extensions to execute platform specific scenarios:

mobile: shell

Executes the given shell command on the device under test via ADB connection. This extension exposes a potential security risk and thus is only enabled when explicitly activated by the adb_shell server command line feature specifier

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example command string yes Shell command name to execute, for example echo or rm echo args Array<string> no Array of command arguments ['-f', '/sdcard/myfile.txt'] timeout number no Command timeout in milliseconds. If the command blocks for longer than this timeout then an exception is going to be thrown. The default timeout is 20000 ms 100000 includeStderr boolean no Whether to include stderr stream into the returned result. false by default true

Returned Result

Depending on the includeStderr value this API could either return a string, which is equal to the stdout stream content of the given command or a dictionary whose elements are stdout and stderr and values are contents of the corresponding outgoing streams. If the command exits with a non-zero return code then an exception is going to be thrown. The exception message will be equal to the command stderr.

mobile: execEmuConsoleCommand

Executes a command through emulator telnet console interface and returns its output. The emulator_console server feature must be enabled in order to use this method.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example command string yes The actual command to execute. See Android Emulator Console Guide for more details on available commands help-verbose execTimeout number no Timeout used to wait for a server reply to the given command in milliseconds. 60000 ms by default 100000 connTimeout boolean no Console connection timeout in milliseconds. 5000 ms by default 10000 initTimeout boolean no Telnet console initialization timeout in milliseconds (the time between the connection happens and the command prompt). 5000 ms by default 10000

Returned Result

The actual command output. An error is thrown if command execution fails.

Mobile Gesture Commands

UiAutomator2 provides several extensions that allow to automate popular mobile gesture shortcuts:

mobile: dragGesture

mobile: flingGesture

mobile: doubleClickGesture

mobile: clickGesture

mobile: longClickGesture

mobile: pinchCloseGesture

mobile: pinchOpenGesture

mobile: swipeGesture

mobile: scrollGesture

These gestures are documented in the Automating Mobile Gestures tutorial. Refer W3C Actions API if you need to automate more complicated gestures.

mobile: scroll

Scrolls the given scrollable element until an element identified by strategy and selector becomes visible. This function returns immediately if the destination element is already visible in the view port. Otherwise it would scroll to the very beginning of the scrollable control and tries to reach the destination element by scrolling its parent to the end step by step. The scroll direction (vertical or horizontal) is detected automatically.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example elementId string no The identifier of the scrollable element. It is required this element is a valid scrollable container and it was located by -android uiautomator strategy. If this property is not provided then the first currently available scrollable view is selected for the interaction. 123456-3456-3435-3453453 strategy string yes The following strategies are supported: accessibility id (UiSelector().description), class name (UiSelector().className), -android uiautomator (UiSelector) 'accessibility id' selector string yes The corresponding lookup value for the selected strategy. 'com.mycompany:id/table' maxSwipes number no The maximum number of swipes to perform on the target scrollable view in order to reach the destination element. In case this value is unset then it would be retrieved from the scrollable element itself (vua getMaxSearchSwipes() property). 10

mobile: deepLink

Start URI that may take users directly to the specific content in the app. Read Reliably Opening Deep Links Across Platforms and Devices for more details.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example url string yes The URL to start theapp://login/ package string yes The name of the package to start the URI with 'com.mycompany' waitForLaunch boolean no If false then ADB won't wait for the started activity to return the control. true by default false

mobile: startLogsBroadcast

Starts Android logcat broadcast websocket on the same host and port where Appium server is running at /ws/session/:sessionId:/appium/logcat endpoint. The method will return immediately if the web socket is already listening. Each connected webcoket listener will receive logcat log lines as soon as they are visible to Appium. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.

mobile: stopLogsBroadcast

Stops the previously started logcat broadcasting websocket server. This method will return immediately if no server is running. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.

mobile: acceptAlert

Tries to accept an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example buttonLabel string no The name/text of the alert button to click in order to accept it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect it Accept

mobile: dismissAlert

Tries to dismiss an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example buttonLabel string no The name/text of the alert button to click in order to dismiss it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect it Dismiss

mobile: batteryInfo

Retrieves the battery information from the device under test.

Returned Result

The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are:

Name Type Description Example level number Battery level in range [0.0, 1.0], where 1.0 means 100% charge. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system. 0.5 state number Battery state. The following values are possible: BATTERY_STATUS_UNKNOWN = 1; BATTERY_STATUS_CHARGING = 2; BATTERY_STATUS_DISCHARGING = 3; BATTERY_STATUS_NOT_CHARGING = 4; BATTERY_STATUS_FULL = 5. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system. 4

mobile: deviceInfo

Retrieves the information about the device under test, like the device model, serial number, network connectivity info, etc.

Returned Result

The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are the device properties. Check https://github.com/appium/appium-uiautomator2-server/blob/master/app/src/main/java/io/appium/uiautomator2/handler/GetDeviceInfo.java to get the full list of returned keys and their corresponding values.

mobile: getDeviceTime

Retrieves the current device's timestamp.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example format string no The set of format specifiers. Read https://momentjs.com/docs/ to get the full list of supported datetime format specifiers. The default format is YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ , which complies to ISO-8601 YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ

Returned Result

The device timestamp string formatted according to the given specifiers

mobile: changePermissions

Changes package permissions in runtime.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example permissions string or Array<string> yes The full name of the permission to be changed or a list of permissions. Mandatory argument. ['android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION', 'android.permission.BROADCAST_SMS'] appPackage string no The application package to set change permissions on. Defaults to the package name under test com.mycompany.myapp action string no Either grant (the default action) or revoke grant

mobile: getPermissions

Gets runtime permissions list for the given application package.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example type string no One of possible permission types to get. Can be one of: denied , granted or requested (the default value). granted appPackage string no The application package to get permissions from. Defaults to the package name under test com.mycompany.myapp

Returned Result

Array of strings, where each string is a permission name. the array could be empty.

mobile: performEditorAction

Performs IME action on the focused edit element. Read How To Emulate IME Actions Generation for more details.

mobile: startScreenStreaming

Starts device screen broadcast by creating MJPEG server. Multiple calls to this method have no effect unless the previous streaming session is stopped. This method only works if the adb_screen_streaming feature is enabled on the server side. It is also required that GStreamer with gst-plugins-base , gst-plugins-good and gst-plugins-bad packages are installed and available in PATH on the server machine.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example width number no The scaled width of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen width measured in pixels. 768 height number no The scaled height of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen height measured in pixels. 1024 bitRate number no The video bit rate for the video, in bits per second. The default value is 4000000 (4 Mb/s). You can increase the bit rate to improve video quality, but doing so results in larger movie files. 1024000 host string no The IP address/host name to start the MJPEG server on. You can set it to 0.0.0.0 to trigger the broadcast on all available network interfaces. 127.0.0.1 by default 0.0.0.0 pathname string no The HTTP request path the MJPEG server should be available on. If unset then any pathname on the given host / port combination will work. Note that the value should always start with a single slash: / /myserver tcpPort number no The port number to start the internal TCP MJPEG broadcast on. This type of broadcast always starts on the loopback interface ( 127.0.0.1 ). 8094 by default 5024 port number no The port number to start the MJPEG server on. 8093 by default 5023 quality number no The quality value for the streamed JPEG images. This number should be in range [1, 100], where 100 is the best quality. 70 by default 80 considerRotation boolean no If set to true then GStreamer pipeline will increase the dimensions of the resulting images to properly fit images in both landscape and portrait orientations. Set it to true if the device rotation is not going to be the same during the broadcasting session. false by default false logPipelineDetails boolean no Whether to log GStreamer pipeline events into the standard log output. Might be useful for debugging purposes. false by default true

mobile: stopScreenStreaming

Stop the previously started screen streaming. If no screen streaming server has been started then nothing is done.

mobile: getNotifications

Retrieves Android notifications via Appium Settings helper. Appium Settings app itself must be manually granted to access notifications under device Settings in order to make this feature working. Appium Settings helper keeps all the active notifications plus notifications that appeared while it was running in the internal buffer, but no more than 100 items altogether. Newly appeared notifications are always added to the head of the notifications array. The isRemoved flag is set to true for notifications that have been removed. See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.

Returned Result

The example output is:

{ "statusBarNotifications" :[ { "isGroup" : false , "packageName" : "io.appium.settings" , "isClearable" : false , "isOngoing" : true , "id" : 1 , "tag" : null , "notification" :{ "title" : null , "bigTitle" : "Appium Settings" , "text" : null , "bigText" : "Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs" , "tickerText" : null , "subText" : null , "infoText" : null , "template" : "android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle" }, "userHandle" : 0 , "groupKey" : "0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133" , "overrideGroupKey" : null , "postTime" : 1576853518850 , "key" : "0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133" , "isRemoved" : false } ] }

mobile: listSms

Retrieves the list of the most recent SMS properties list via Appium Settings helper. Messages are sorted by date in descending order.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example max number no The maximum count of recent messages to retrieve. 100 by default 10

Returned Result

The example output is:

{ "items" :[ { "id" : "2" , "address" : "+123456789" , "person" : null , "date" : "1581936422203" , "read" : "0" , "status" : "-1" , "type" : "1" , "subject" : null , "body" : "\"text message2\"" , "serviceCenter" : null }, { "id" : "1" , "address" : "+123456789" , "person" : null , "date" : "1581936382740" , "read" : "0" , "status" : "-1" , "type" : "1" , "subject" : null , "body" : "\"text message\"" , "serviceCenter" : null } ], "total" : 2 }

mobile: type

Types the given Unicode string. It is expected that the focus is already put to the destination input field before this method is called. The main difference between this method and the sendKeys one is that it emulates true typing like it was done from an on-screen keyboard. It also properly supports Unicode input characters.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example text string yes The text to type testing

mobile: sensorSet

Emulate changing of sensor values on the connected emulator. This extension does not work on real devices.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example sensorType string yes The set of all supported sensor types could be found in adb-emu-commands.js (look for SENSORS object values). Check the output of sensor status command in the emulator console to see more details on the available sensor types light value string yes Check the output of sensor get <sensorType> command in the emulator console to see the acceptable value format for the given sensor type 50

mobile: deleteFile

Deletes a file on the remote device.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example remotePath string yes The full path to the remote file or a file inside an application bundle /sdcard/myfile.txt or @my.app.id/path/in/bundle

mobile: clearApp

Deletes all data associated with a package. Calls adb shell pm clear under the hood. The app should be accessible, should not be running, and should exist on the device under test for this extension to work properly.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example appId string yes The identifier of the application package to be cleared my.app.id

Returned Result

Stdout of the corresponding adb command.

mobile: startActivity

Starts the given activity intent. Invokes am start / am start-activity command under the hood. This method extends the functionality of the Start Activity app management API.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example intent string yes The full name of the activity intent to start com.some.package.name/.YourActivityClassName user number or string no The user ID for which the service is started. The current user is used by default 1006 wait boolean no Set it to true if you want to block the method call until the Activity Manager's process returns the control to the system. false stop boolean no Set it to true to force stop the target app before starting the activity. false windowingMode integer no The windowing mode to launch the activity into. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible windowing modes (constants starting with WINDOWING_MODE_ ). 1 activityType integer no The activity type to launch the activity as. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible activity types (constants starting with ACTIVITY_TYPE_ ). 1 action string no Action name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -a argument. android.intent.action.MAIN uri string no Unified resource identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -d argument. https://appium.io mimeType string no Mime type. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -t argument. application/json identifier string no Optional identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -i argument. my_identifier categories string or Array<string> no One or more category names. The actual value(s) for the Activity Manager's -c argument. android.intent.category.LAUNCHER component string no Component name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -n argument. com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity package string no Package name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -p argument. com.myapp extras Array<Array<string>> no Optional intent arguments. Must be represented as an array of arrays, where each subarray item contains two (only in case it no value is required for the given type) or three string items: value type, key (variable name) and the value itself. Supported value types are: s : string. Value must be a valid string; sn : null. Value is ignored for this type; z : boolean. Value must be either true or false ; i : integer. Value must be a valid 4-byte integer number; l : long. Value must be a valid 8-byte long number; f : float: Value must be a valid float number; u : uri. Value must be a valid uniform resource identifier string; cn : component name. Value must be a valid component name string; ia : Integer[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers; ial : List<Integer>. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers; la : Long[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers; lal : List<Long>. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers; fa : Float[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers; fal : List<Float>. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers; sa : String[]. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string escape it using "\,"; sal : List<String>. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string, escape it using "\," [['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']] flags string no Intent startup-specific flags as a hexadecimal string. Check Intent documentation for the list of available flag values (constants starting with FLAG_ACTIVITY_ ). Flag values could be merged using the logical 'or' operation. 0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: startService

Starts the given service intent. Invokes am startservice or am start-service command under the hood.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example intent string no The full name of the service intent to start com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName user number or string no The user ID for which the service is started. The current user id is used by default 1006 foreground boolean no Set it to true if your service must be started as a foreground service. The argument only works for Android 8 and above. false action string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.action.MAIN uri string no See the documentation for startActivity extension https://appium.io mimeType string no See the documentation for startActivity extension application/json identifier string no See the documentation for startActivity extension my_identifier categories string or Array<string> no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity component string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.category.LAUNCHER package string no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp extras Array<Array<string>> no See the documentation for startActivity extension [['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']] flags string no See the documentation for startActivity extension 0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: stopService

Stops the given service intent. Invokes am stopservice or am stop-service command under the hood.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example intent string no The full name of the service intent to stop com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName user number or string no The user ID for which the service is started. The current user id is used by default 1006 action string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.action.MAIN uri string no See the documentation for startActivity extension https://appium.io mimeType string no See the documentation for startActivity extension application/json identifier string no See the documentation for startActivity extension my_identifier categories string or Array<string> no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity component string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.category.LAUNCHER package string no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp extras Array<Array<string>> no See the documentation for startActivity extension [['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']] flags string no See the documentation for startActivity extension 0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

mobile: broadcast

Send a broadcast Intent. Invokes am broadcast command under the hood.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example intent string no The full name of the intent to broadcast com.some.package.name/.YourIntentClassName user number or string no Specify which user to send to; if not specified then send to all users. Possible values are all / current / <numeric user id> current receiverPermission string no Require receiver to hold the given permission android.permission.READ_PROFILE allowBackgroundActivityStarts boolean no The receiver may start activities even if in the background if set to true false action string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.action.MAIN uri string no See the documentation for startActivity extension https://appium.io mimeType string no See the documentation for startActivity extension application/json identifier string no See the documentation for startActivity extension my_identifier categories string or Array<string> no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity component string no See the documentation for startActivity extension android.intent.category.LAUNCHER package string no See the documentation for startActivity extension com.myapp extras Array<Array<string>> no See the documentation for startActivity extension [['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']] flags string no See the documentation for startActivity extension 0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: getContexts

Retrieves a webviews mapping based on CDP endpoints

Returned Result

The following json demonstrates the example of WebviewsMapping object. Note that description in page can be an empty string most likely when it comes to Mobile Chrome)

{ "proc" : "@webview_devtools_remote_22138" , "webview" : "WEBVIEW_22138" , "info" : { "Android-Package" : "io.appium.settings" , "Browser" : "Chrome/74.0.3729.185" , "Protocol-Version" : "1.3" , "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; Android SDK built for x86 Build/QSR1.190920.001; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/74.0.3729.185 Mobile Safari/537.36" , "V8-Version" : "7.4.288.28" , "WebKit-Version" : "537.36 (@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d)" , "webSocketDebuggerUrl" : "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/browser" }, "pages" : [ { "description" : "{\"attached\":true,\"empty\":false,\"height\":1458,\"screenX\":0,\"screenY\":336,\"visible\":true,\"width\":1080}" , "devtoolsFrontendUrl" : "http://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_rev/@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d/inspector.html?ws=127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F" , "id" : "27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F" , "title" : "Releases · appium/appium · GitHub" , "type" : "page" , "url" : "https://github.com/appium/appium/releases" , "webSocketDebuggerUrl" : "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F" } ], "webviewName" : "WEBVIEW_com.io.appium.setting" }

mobile: installMultipleApks

Install applications via install-multiple option. Please read more details in the corresponding section of the adb --help command output.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example apks Array<string> yes The path to APKs. Each path should be the full path to the apk to be installed, or an URL to a remote location. ['/path/to/local.apk', 'https://github.com/appium/ruby_lib_core/blob/master/test/functional/app/api.apk.zip?raw=true'] options object no Installation options. If you want enable -g option, you could specify that {grantPermissions: true} . allowTestPackages corresponds -t , useSdcard corresponds -s , replace corresponds -r ( -r is enabled by default), partialInstall corresponds -p . {grantPermissions: true, partialInstall: true}

mobile: unlock

Unlocks the device if it is locked. Noop if the device's screen is not locked.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example key string yes The unlock key. See the documentation on appium:unlockKey capability for more details 12345 type string yes The unlock type. See the documentation on appium:unlockType capability for more details password strategy string no Unlock strategy. See the documentation on appium:unlockStrategy capability for more details uiautomator timeoutMs number no Unlock timeout. See the documentation on appium:unlockSuccessTimeout capability for more details 5000

mobile: refreshGpsCache

Sends a request to refresh the GPS cache on the device under test. By default the location tracking is configured for low battery consumption, so you might need to call this extension periodically to get the updated geo location if the actual (or mocked) device location is changed too frequently. The feature only works if the device under test has Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at version 30 (Android R) or higher.

Arguments

Name Type Required Description Example timeoutMs number no The maximum number of milliseconds to block until GPS cache is refreshed. If the API call does not receive a confirmation about successful cache refresh within this timeout then an error is thrown. Providing zero or a negative value to it skips waiting completely and does not check for any errors. 20000 ms by default. 60000

Applications Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for applications management:

Check if app is installed ( POST /appium/device/app_installed )

) Install/upgrade app ( POST /appium/device/install_app )

) Active app ( POST /appium/device/activate_app )

) Uninstall app ( POST /appium/device/remove_app )

) Terminate app ( POST /appium/device/terminate_app )

) Start app activity ( POST /appium/device/start_activity )

) Query the current app state ( POST /appium/device/app_state )

Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.

Useful links:

Files Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for files management:

Push file ( POST /appium/device/push_file )

) Pull file ( POST /appium/device/pull_file )

) Pull folder ( POST /appium/device/pull_folder )

Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.

Useful links:

Clipboard Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for clipboard management:

Set clipboard content ( POST /appium/device/set_clipboard' )

) Get clipboard content ( POST /appium/device/get_clipboard )

Useful links:

Usage Examples

import pytest from appium import webdriver def generate_caps () : common_caps = { 'appium:automationName' : 'UiAutomator2' , 'platformName' : 'linux' , 'appium:udid' : '123456' , } app_caps = { **common_caps, 'appium:app' : '/Projects/myapp.apk' , } browser_caps = { **common_caps, 'browserName' : 'chrome' , 'appium:chromedriverExecutable' : '/Project/chromedriver_linux64' , } return [app_caps, browser_caps] def driver (request) : drv = webdriver.Remote( 'http://localhost:4723/wd/hub' , request.param) yield drv drv.quit() def test_edit_text (driver) : locator = 'android.view.TextEdit' if driver.current_context == 'NATIVE_APP' else 'input' edit_field = driver.find_element_by_class_name(locator) edit_field.send_keys( 'hello world' ) assert edit_field.text == 'hello world' edit_field.clear() assert edit_field.text == ''

API Notes

lock behaves differently in Android than it does in iOS. In Android it does not take any arguments, and locks the screen and returns immediately.

Development

npm install appium-uiautomator2-driver npm run watch

Unit tests:

npm run test

Functional tests: