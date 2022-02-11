openbase logo
appium-uiautomator2-driver

by appium
1.73.0

Appium driver for Android UIAutomator2

Readme

Appium UiAutomator2 Driver

Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is a test automation framework for Android devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium UiAutomator2 Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool. The driver operates in scope of W3C WebDriver protocol with several custom extensions to cover operating-system specific scenarios.

UiAutomator2 Driver proxies most of the commands to UiAutomator2 server, which uses Google's UiAutomator framework under the hood. Some commands are proxied directly to appium-adb and other helpers built on top of Android platform tools.

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

Requirements

On top of standard Appium requirements UiAutomator2 driver also expects the following prerequisites:

  • Windows, Linux and macOS are supported as hosts
  • Android SDK Platform tools must be installed. Android Studio IDE also provides a convenient UI to install and manage the tools.
  • ANDROID_HOME or ANDROID_SDK_ROOT environment variable must be set
  • Java JDK must be installed and JAVA_HOME environment variable must be set. Android SDK below API 30 requires Java 8. Android SDK 30 and above requires Java 9 or newer.
  • Emulator platform image must be installed if you plan to run your tests on it. Android Studio IDE also provides a convenient UI to install and manage emulators.
  • Real Android devices must have USB debugging enabled and should be visible as online in adb devices -l output.
  • The minimum version of Android API must be 5.0 (API level 21) (6.0 is recommended as version 5 has some known compatibility issues).

Since version 2.0.0 this driver is only compatible to Appium 2.

Capabilities

General

Capability NameDescription
platformNameCould be set to android. Appium itself is not strict about this capability value if automationName is provided, so feel free to assign it to any supported platform name if this is needed, for example, to make Selenium Grid working.
appium:automationNameMust always be set to uiautomator2. Values of automationName are compared case-insensitively.
appium:deviceNameThe name of the device under test (actually, it is not used to select a device under test). Consider setting udid for real devices and avd for emulators instead
appium:platformVersionThe platform version of an emulator or a real device. This capability is used for device autodetection if udid is not provided
appium:udidUDID of the device to be tested. Could be retrieved from adb devices -l output. If unset then the driver will try to use the first connected device. Always set this capability if you run parallel tests.
appium:noResetPrevents the device to be reset before the session startup if set to true. This means that the application under test is not going to be terminated neither its data cleaned. false by default
appium:fullResetBeing set to true always enforces the application under test to be fully uninstalled before starting a new session. false by default
appium:printPageSourceOnFindFailureEnforces the server to dump the actual XML page source into the log if any error happens. false by default.

Driver/Server

Capability NameDescription
appium:systemPortThe number of the port the UiAutomator2 server is listening on. By default the first free port from 8200..8299 range is selected. It is recommended to set this value if you are running parallel tests on the same machine.
appium:skipServerInstallationSkip the UiAutomator2 Server component installation on the device under test and all the related checks if set to true. This could help to speed up the session startup if you know for sure the correct server version is installed on the device. In case the server is not installed or an incorrect version of it is installed then you may get an unexpected error later. false by default
appium:uiautomator2ServerLaunchTimeoutThe maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is listening on the device. 30000 ms by default
appium:uiautomator2ServerInstallTimeoutThe maximum number of milliseconds to wait util UiAutomator2Server is installed on the device. 20000 ms by default
appium:uiautomator2ServerReadTimeoutThe maximum number of milliseconds to wait for a HTTP response from UiAutomator2Server. Only values greater than zero are accepted. If the given value is too low then expect driver commands to fail with timeout of Xms exceeded error. 240000 ms by default
appium:disableWindowAnimationWhether to disable window animations when starting the instrumentation process. false by default
appium:skipDeviceInitializationIf set to true then device startup checks (whether it is ready and whether Settings app is installed) will be canceled on session creation. Could speed up the session creation if you know what you are doing. false by default

App

Capability NameDescription
appium:appFull path to the application to be tested (the app must be located on the same machine where the server is running). Both .apk and .apks application extensions are supported. Could also be an URL to a remote location. If neither of the app, appPackage or browserName capabilities are provided then the driver starts from the Dashboard and expects the test knows what to do next. Do not provide both app and browserName capabilities at once.
browserNameThe name of the browser to run the test on. If this capability is provided then the driver will try to start the test in Web context mode (Native mode is applied by default). Read Automating hybrid apps for more details. Usually equals to chrome.
appium:appPackageApplication package identifier to be started. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
appium:appActivityMain application activity identifier. If not provided then UiAutomator2 will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
appium:appWaitActivityIdentifier of the first activity that the application invokes. If not provided then equals to appium:appActivity. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
appium:appWaitPackageIdentifier of the first package that is invoked first. If not provided then equals to appium:appPackage. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
appium:appWaitDurationMaximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is started (e. g. an activity returns the control to the caller). 20000 ms by default. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
appium:androidInstallTimeoutMaximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is installed. 90000 ms by default
appium:appWaitForLaunchWhether to block until the app under test returns the control to the caller after its activity has been started by Activity Manager (true, the default value) or to continue the test without waiting for that (false).
appium:intentCategorySet an optional intent category to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
appium:intentActionSet an optional intent action to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
appium:intentFlagsSet an optional intent flags to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
appium:optionalIntentArgumentsSet an optional intent arguments to be applied when starting the given appActivity by Activity Manager
appium:dontStopAppOnResetSet it to true if you don't want the application to be restarted if it was already running. false by default
appium:autoLaunchWhether to launch the application under test automatically (true, the default value) after a test starts
appium:autoGrantPermissionsWhether to grant all the requested application permissions automatically when a test starts(true). false by default
appium:otherAppsAllows to set one or more comma-separated paths to Android packages that are going to be installed along with the main application under test. This might be useful if the tested app has dependencies
appium:uninstallOtherPackagesAllows to set one or more comma-separated package identifiers to be uninstalled from the device before a test starts
appium:allowTestPackagesIf set to true then it would be possible to use packages built with the test flag for the automated testing (literally adds -t flag to the adb install command). false by default
appium:remoteAppsCacheLimitSets the maximum amount of application packages to be cached on the device under test. This is needed for devices that don't support streamed installs (Android 7 and below), because ADB must push app packages to the device first in order to install them, which takes some time. Setting this capability to zero disables apps caching. 10 by default.
appium:enforceAppInstallIf set to true then the application under test is always reinstalled even if a newer version of it already exists on the device under test. false by default

App Localization

Capability NameDescription
appium:localeScriptCanonical name of the locale to be set for the app under test, for example zh-Hans-CN. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details.
appium:languageName of the language to extract application strings for. Strings are extracted for the current system language by default. Also sets the language for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: en, ja
appium:localeSets the locale for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: EN, JA

ADB

Capability NameDescription
appium:adbPortNumber of the port where ADB is running. 5037 by default
appium:remoteAdbHostAddress of the host where ADB is running (the value of -H ADB command line option). Unset by default
appium:adbExecTimeoutMaximum number of milliseconds to wait until single ADB command is executed. 20000 ms by default
appium:clearDeviceLogsOnStartIf set to true then UiAutomator2 deletes all the existing logs in the device buffer before starting a new test
appium:buildToolsVersionThe version of Android build tools to use. By default UiAutomator2 driver uses the most recent version of build tools installed on the machine, but sometimes it might be necessary to give it a hint (let say if there is a known bug in the most recent tools version). Example: 28.0.3
appium:skipLogcatCaptureBeing set to true disables automatic logcat output collection during the test run. false by default
appium:suppressKillServerBeing set to true prevents the driver from ever killing the ADB server explicitly. Could be useful if ADB is connected wirelessly. false by default
appium:ignoreHiddenApiPolicyErrorBeing set to true ignores a failure while changing hidden API access policies. Could be useful on some devices, where access to these policies has been locked by its vendor. false by default.
appium:mockLocationAppSets the package identifier of the app, which is used as a system mock location provider since Appium 1.18.0+. This capability has no effect on emulators. If the value is set to null or an empty string, then Appium will skip the mocked location provider setup procedure. Defaults to Appium Setting package identifier (io.appium.settings).
appium:logcatFormatThe log print format, where format is one of: brief process tag thread raw time threadtime long. threadtime is the default value.
appium:logcatFilterSpecsSeries of tag[:priority] where tag is a log component tag (or for all) and priority is: V Verbose, D Debug, I Info, W Warn, E Error, F Fatal, S Silent (supress all output). '' means ':d' and tag by itself means tag:v. If not specified on the commandline, filterspec is set from ANDROID_LOG_TAGS. If no filterspec is found, filter defaults to ':I'.
appium:allowDelayAdbBeing set to false prevents emulator to use -delay-adb feature to detect its startup. See https://github.com/appium/appium/issues/14773 for more details.

Emulator (Android Virtual Device)

Capability NameDescription
appium:avdThe name of Android emulator to run the test on. The names of currently installed emulators could be listed using avdmanager list avd command. If the emulator with the given name is not running then it is going to be started before a test
appium:avdLaunchTimeoutMaximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is started. 60000 ms by default
appium:avdReadyTimeoutMaximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is fully booted and is ready for usage. 60000 ms by default
appium:avdArgsEither a string or an array of emulator command line arguments.
appium:avdEnvMapping of emulator environment variables.
appium:networkSpeedSets the desired network speed limit for the emulator. It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. See emulator command line arguments description for more details.
appium:gpsEnabledSets whether to enable (true) or disable (false) GPS service in the Emulator. Unset by default, which means to not change the current value
appium:isHeadlessIf set to true then emulator starts in headless mode (e.g. no UI is shown). It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. false by default.

App Signing

Capability NameDescription
appium:useKeystoreWhether to use a custom keystore to sign the app under test. false by default, which means apps are always signed with the default Appium debug certificate (unless canceled by noSign capability). This capability is used in combination with keystorePath, keystorePassword, keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities.
appium:keystorePathThe full path to the keystore file on the server filesystem. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore, keystorePath, keystorePassword, keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
appium:keystorePasswordThe password to the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore, keystorePath, keystorePassword, keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
appium:keyAliasThe alias of the key in the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore, keystorePath, keystorePassword, keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
appium:keyPasswordThe password of the key in the keystore file provided in keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with useKeystore, keystorePath, keystorePassword, keyAlias and keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
appium:noSignSet it to true in order to skip application signing. By default all apps are always signed with the default Appium debug signature if they don't have any. This capability cancels all the signing checks and makes the driver to use the application package as is. This capability does not affect .apks packages as these are expected to be already signed.

Device Locking

Capability NameDescription
appium:skipUnlockWhether to skip the check for lock screen presence (true). By default UiAutomator2 driver tries to detect if the device's screen is locked before starting the test and to unlock that (which sometimes might be unstable). Note, that this operation takes some time, so it is highly recommended to set this capability to true and disable screen locking on devices under test.
appium:unlockTypeSet one of the possible types of Android lock screens to unlock. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
appium:unlockKeyAllows to set an unlock key. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
appium:unlockStrategyEither 'locksettings' (default) or 'uiautomator'. Setting it to 'uiautomator' will enforce the driver to avoid using special ADB shortcuts in order to speed up the unlock procedure.
appium:unlockSuccessTimeoutMaximum number of milliseconds to wait until the device is unlocked. 2000 ms by default

MJPEG

Capability NameDescription
appium:mjpegServerPortThe number of the port UiAutomator2 server starts the MJPEG server on. If not provided then the screenshots broadcasting service on the remote device does not get exposed to a local port (e.g. no adb port forwarding is happening)
appium:mjpegScreenshotUrlThe URL of a service that provides realtime device screenshots in MJPEG format. If provided then the actual command to retrieve a screenshot will be requesting pictures from this service rather than directly from the server

Web Context

Capability NameDescription
appium:autoWebviewIf set to true then UiAutomator2 driver will try to switch to the first available web view after the session is started. false by default.
appium:webviewDevtoolsPortThe local port number to use for devtools communication. By default the first free port from 10900..11000 range is selected. Consider setting the custom value if you are running parallel tests.
appium:ensureWebviewsHavePagesWhether to skip web views that have no pages from being shown in getContexts output. The driver uses devtools connection to retrieve the information about existing pages. true by default since Appium 1.19.0, false if lower than 1.19.0.
appium:enableWebviewDetailsCollectionWhether to retrieve extended web views information using devtools protocol. Enabling this capability helps to detect the necessary chromedriver version more precisely. true by default since Appium 1.22.0, false if lower than 1.22.0.
appium:chromedriverPortThe port number to use for Chromedriver communication. Any free port number is selected by default if unset.
appium:chromedriverPortsArray of possible port numbers to assign for Chromedriver communication. If none of the port in this array is free then an error is thrown.
appium:chromedriverArgsArray of chromedriver command line arguments. Note, that not all command line arguments that are available for the desktop browser are also available for the mobile one.
appium:chromedriverExecutableFull path to the chromedriver executable on the server file system.
appium:chromedriverExecutableDirFull path to the folder where chromedriver executables are located. This folder is used then to store the downloaded chromedriver executables if automatic download is enabled. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
appium:chromedriverChromeMappingFileFull path to the chromedrivers mapping file. This file is used to statically map webview/browser versions to the chromedriver versions that are capable of automating them. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
appium:chromedriverUseSystemExecutableSet it to true in order to enforce the usage of chromedriver, which gets downloaded by Appium automatically upon installation. This driver might not be compatible with the destination browser or a web view. false by default.
appium:chromedriverDisableBuildCheckBeing set to true disables the compatibility validation between the current chromedriver and the destination browser/web view. Use it with care.
appium:autoWebviewTimeoutSet the maximum number of milliseconds to wait until a web view is available if autoWebview capability is set to true. 2000 ms by default
appium:recreateChromeDriverSessionsIf this capability is set to true then chromedriver session is always going to be killed and then recreated instead of just suspending it on context switching. false by default
appium:nativeWebScreenshotWhether to use screenshoting endpoint provided by UiAutomator framework (true) rather than the one provided by chromedriver (false, the default value). Use it when you experience issues with the latter.
appium:extractChromeAndroidPackageFromContextNameIf set to true, tell chromedriver to attach to the android package we have associated with the context name, rather than the package of the application under test. false by default.
appium:showChromedriverLogIf set to true then all the output from chromedriver binary will be forwarded to the Appium server log. false by default.
pageLoadStrategyOne of the available page load strategies. See https://www.w3.org/TR/webdriver/#capabilities
appium:chromeOptionsA mapping, that allows to customize chromedriver options. See https://chromedriver.chromium.org/capabilities for the list of available entries.
appium:chromeLoggingPrefsChrome logging preferences mapping. Basically the same as goog:loggingPrefs. It is set to {"browser": "ALL"} by default.

Other

Capability NameDescription
appium:disableSuppressAccessibilityServiceBeing set to true tells the instrumentation process to not suppress accessibility services during the automated test. This might be useful if your automated test needs these services. false by default
appium:userProfileInteger identifier of a user profile. By default the app under test is installed for the currently active user, but in case it is necessary to test how the app performs while being installed for a user profile, which is different from the current one, then this capability might come in handy.
appium:newCommandTimeoutHow long (in seconds) the driver should wait for a new command from the client before assuming the client has stopped sending requests. After the timeout the session is going to be deleted. 60 seconds by default. Setting it to zero disables the timer.
appium:skipLogCaptureSkips to start capturing logs such as logcat. It might improve network performance. Log-related commands won't work if the capability is enabled. Defaults to false.

Element Attributes

UiAutomator2 driver supports the following element attributes:

NameDescriptionExample
checkableWhether the element is checkable or not'true'
checkedWhether the element is checked. Always false if the element is not checkable'false'
class or classNameThe full name of the element's class. Could be null for some elements'android.view.View'
clickableWhether the element could be clicked'false'
content-desc or contentDescriptionThe content-description attribute of the accessible element'foo'
enabledWhether the element could be clicked'true'
focusableWhether the element could be focused'true'
focusedWhether the element could is focused. Always false if the element is not focusable'false'
long-clickable or longClickableWhether the element accepts long clicks'false'
packageIdentifier of the package the element belongs to'com.mycompany'
passwordWhether the element is a password input field'true'
resource-id or resourceIdElement's resource identifier. Could be null'com.mycompany:id/resId'
scrollableWhether the element is scrollable'true'
selection-startContains the index of the char where the selection starts. Could be null if the element provides no range info'5'
selection-endContains the index of the char where the selection ends. Could be null if the element provides no range info'8'
selectedWhether the element is selected'false'
text or nameThe element's text. It never equals to null'my text'
boundsThe element's visible frame ([left, top][right, bottom])[0,0][100,100]
displayedWhether the element is visible to the user'true'
contentSizeThe dimensions of the element's content area{"left": 0, "top":0, "width": 100, "height": 100, "scrollableOffset": 10, "touchPadding": 0}

Element Location

UiAutomator2 driver supports the following location strategies:

NameDescriptionExample
idThis strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.res locator (exact match of element's resource name). Package identifier prefix is added automatically if unset and is equal to the identifier of the current application under test.'com.mycompany:id/resourceId'
accessibilityIdThis strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.desc locator (exact match of element's content description).'my description'
classNameThis strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's By.clazz locator (exact match of element's class).'android.view.View'
-android uiautomatorThis strategy is mapped to the native UiAutomator's UiSelector locator). It is even possible to perform some advanced operations, like scrolling, with this locator typenew UiScrollable(new UiSelector().resourceId(\"android:id/list\")).scrollIntoView(new UiSelector().text(\"Radio Group\"))
xpathFor elements lookup Xpath strategy the driver uses the same XML tree that is generated by page source API. Only Xpath 1.0 is supported for appium-uiatomator2-server versions below 4.25.0. All server versions starting from 4.25.0 support both Xpath 1.0 and 2.0By.xpath("//android.view.View[@text=\"Regular\" and @checkable=\"true\"]")

Parallel Tests

It is possible to execute tests in parallel using UiAutomator2 driver. Appium allows to do this on per-process (multiple server processes running on different ports managing single session) or per-request basis (single server process managing multiple sessions, more preferable, uses less resources and ensures better control over running sessions).

Note: If you are not going to run your tests in parallel then consider enabling the --session-override Appium server argument. It forces the server to close all pending sessions before a new one could be opened, which allows you to avoid possible issues with such sessions silently running/expiring in the background.

Important Real Device Capabilities

  • udid: The unique device id.
  • systemPort: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session. Otherwise you might get a port conflict such as in this issue.
  • chromedriverPort: The unique chromedriver port if testing web views or Chrome.
  • mjpegServerPort: Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.

Important Emulator Capabilities

  • avd: The unique emulator name.
  • systemPort: Set a unique system port number for each parallel session.
  • chromedriverPort: The unique chromedriver port (if testing web views or Chrome).
  • mjpegServerPort: Set a unique MJPEG server port for each parallel session if you are going to record a video.

Settings API

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium Settings API. Along with the common settings the following driver-specific settings are currently available:

NameTypeDescription
actionAcknowledgmentTimeoutlongMaximum number of milliseconds to wait for an acknowledgment of generic uiautomator actions, such as clicks, text setting, and menu presses. The acknowledgment is anAccessibilityEvent corresponding to an action, that lets the framework determine if the action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified. 3000 ms by default
allowInvisibleElementsbooleanWhether to include elements that are not visible to the user (e. g. whose displayed attribute is false) to the XML source tree. false by default
ignoreUnimportantViewsbooleanEnables or disables layout hierarchy compression. If compression is enabled, the layout hierarchy derived from the Acessibility framework will only contain nodes that are important for uiautomator testing. Any unnecessary surrounding layout nodes that make viewing and searching the hierarchy inefficient are removed. true by default
elementResponseAttributesstringComma-separated list of element attribute names to be included into findElement response. By default only element UUID is present there, but it is also possible to add the following items: name, text, rect, enabled, displayed, selected, attribute/<element_attribute_name>. It is required that shouldUseCompactResponses setting is set to false in order for this one to apply.
enableMultiWindowsbooleanWhether to include all windows that the user can interact with (for example an on-screen keyboard) while building the XML page source (true). By default it is false and only the single active application window is included to the page source.
enableNotificationListenerbooleanWhether to enable (true) toast notifications listener to listen for new toast notifications. By default this listener is enabled and UiAutomator2 server includes the text of toast messages to the generated XML page source, but not for longer than 3500 ms after the corresponding notification expires.
keyInjectionDelaylongDelay in milliseconds between key presses when injecting text input. 0 ms by default
scrollAcknowledgmentTimeoutlongTimeout for waiting for an acknowledgement of an uiautomator scroll swipe action. The acknowledgment is an AccessibilityEvent, corresponding to the scroll action, that lets the framework determine if the scroll action was successful. Generally, this timeout should not be modified. 200 ms by default
shouldUseCompactResponsesbooleanUsed in combination with elementResponseAttributes setting. If set to false then the findElement response is going to include the items enumerated in elementResponseAttributes setting. true by default
waitForIdleTimeoutlongTimeout used for waiting for the user interface to go into an idle state. By default, all core uiautomator objects except UiDevice will perform this wait before starting to search for the widget specified by the object's locator. Once the idle state is detected or the timeout elapses (whichever occurs first), the object will start to wait for the selector to find a match. Consider lowering the value of this setting if you experience long delays while interacting with accessibility elements in your test. 10000 ms by default.
waitForSelectorTimeoutlongTimeout for waiting for a widget to become visible in the user interface so that it can be matched by a selector. Because user interface content is dynamic, sometimes a widget may not be visible immediately and won't be detected by a selector. This timeout allows the uiautomator framework to wait for a match to be found, up until the timeout elapses. This timeout is only applied to android uiautomator location strategy. 10000 ms by default
normalizeTagNamesbooleanBeing set to true applies unicode-to-ascii normalization of element class names used as tag names in the page source XML document. This is necessary if the application under test has some Unicode class names, which cannot be used as XML tag names by default due to known bugs in Android's XML DOM parser implementation. false by default
shutdownOnPowerDisconnectbooleanWhether to shutdown the server if the device under test is disconnected from a power source (e. g. stays on battery power). true by default.
simpleBoundsCalculationbooleanWhether to calculate element bounds as absolute values (true) or check if the element is covered by other elements and thus partially hidden (false, the default behaviour). Setting this setting to true helps to improve the performance of XML page source generation, but decreases bounds preciseness. Use with care.
trackScrollEventsbooleanWhether to apply scroll events tracking (true, the default value), so the server could calculate the value of contentSize attribute. Having this setting enabled may add delays to all scrolling actions.
wakeLockTimeoutlongThe timeout in milliseconds of wake lock that UiAutomator2 server acquires by default to prevent the device under test going to sleep while an automated test is running. By default the server acquires the lock for 24 hours. Setting this value to zero forces the server to release the wake lock.
serverPortintThe port number to start UiAutomator2 server on. Do not mix this with the systemPort, because this port is being acquired on the remote device under test rather than on the host machine. Must be in range 1024..65535. 6790 by default
mjpegServerPortintThe port number on the remote device to start MJPEG screenshots broadcaster on. Must be in range 1024..65535. 7810 by default
mjpegServerFramerateintThe maximum count of screenshots per second taken by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..60. 10 by default
mjpegScalingFactorintThe percentage value used to apply downscaling on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100. 50 is by default, which means that screenshots are downscaled to the half of their original size keeping their original proportions.
mjpegServerScreenshotQualityintThe percentage value used to apply lossy JPEG compression on the screenshots generated by the MJPEG screenshots broadcaster. Must be in range 1..100. 50 is by default, which means that screenshots are compressed to the half of their original quality.
mjpegBilinearFilteringbooleanControls whether (true) or not (false, the default value) to apply bilinear filtering to MJPEG screenshots broadcaster resize algorithm. Enabling this flag may improve the quality of the resulting scaled bitmap, but may introduce a small performance hit.
useResourcesForOrientationDetectionbooleanDefines the strategy used by UiAutomator2 server to detect the original device orientation. By default (false value) the server uses device rotation value for this purpose. Although, this approach may not work for some devices and a portrait orientation may erroneously be detected as the landscape one (and vice versa). In such case it makes sense to play with this setting.
enforceXPath1booleanSince UiAutomator2 driver version 4.25.0 XPath2 is set as the default and the recommended interpreter for the corresponding element locators. This interpreter is based on Psychopath XPath2 implementation, which is now a part of the Eclipse foundation. In most of the cases XPath1 locators are also valid XPath2 locators, so there should be no issues while locating elements. Although, since the XPath2 standard is much more advanced in comparison to the previous version, some issues are possible for more sophisticated locators, which cannot be fixed easily, as we depend on the third-party library mentioned above. Then try to workaround such issues by enforcing XPath1 usage (whose implementation is a part of the Android platform itself) and assigning this setting to true. Note, this setting is actually applied at the time when the element lookup by XPath is executed, so you could switch it on or off whenever needed throughout your automated testing session.
limitXPathContextScopebooleanDue to historical reasons UiAutomator2 driver limits scopes of element context-based searches to the parent element. This means a request like findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "./..") would always fail, because the driver only collects descendants of the root element for the destination XML source. The limitXPathContextScope setting being set to false changes that default behavior, so the collected page source includes the whole page source XML where root node is set as the search context. With that setting disabled the search query above should not fail anymore. Although, you must still be careful while building XPath requests for context-based searches with the limitXPathContextScope setting set to false. A request like findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, "//element") would ignore the current context and search for element trough the whole page source. Use . notation to correct that behavior and only find element nodes which are descendants of the root node: findElement(By.xpath, "//root").findElement(By.xpath, ".//element").

Platform-Specific Extensions

Beside of standard W3C APIs the driver provides the following custom command extensions to execute platform specific scenarios:

mobile: shell

Executes the given shell command on the device under test via ADB connection. This extension exposes a potential security risk and thus is only enabled when explicitly activated by the adb_shell server command line feature specifier

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
commandstringyesShell command name to execute, for example echo or rmecho
argsArray<string>noArray of command arguments['-f', '/sdcard/myfile.txt']
timeoutnumbernoCommand timeout in milliseconds. If the command blocks for longer than this timeout then an exception is going to be thrown. The default timeout is 20000 ms100000
includeStderrbooleannoWhether to include stderr stream into the returned result. false by defaulttrue

Returned Result

Depending on the includeStderr value this API could either return a string, which is equal to the stdout stream content of the given command or a dictionary whose elements are stdout and stderr and values are contents of the corresponding outgoing streams. If the command exits with a non-zero return code then an exception is going to be thrown. The exception message will be equal to the command stderr.

mobile: execEmuConsoleCommand

Executes a command through emulator telnet console interface and returns its output. The emulator_console server feature must be enabled in order to use this method.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
commandstringyesThe actual command to execute. See Android Emulator Console Guide for more details on available commandshelp-verbose
execTimeoutnumbernoTimeout used to wait for a server reply to the given command in milliseconds. 60000 ms by default100000
connTimeoutbooleannoConsole connection timeout in milliseconds. 5000 ms by default10000
initTimeoutbooleannoTelnet console initialization timeout in milliseconds (the time between the connection happens and the command prompt). 5000 ms by default10000

Returned Result

The actual command output. An error is thrown if command execution fails.

Mobile Gesture Commands

UiAutomator2 provides several extensions that allow to automate popular mobile gesture shortcuts:

  • mobile: dragGesture
  • mobile: flingGesture
  • mobile: doubleClickGesture
  • mobile: clickGesture
  • mobile: longClickGesture
  • mobile: pinchCloseGesture
  • mobile: pinchOpenGesture
  • mobile: swipeGesture
  • mobile: scrollGesture

These gestures are documented in the Automating Mobile Gestures tutorial. Refer W3C Actions API if you need to automate more complicated gestures.

mobile: scroll

Scrolls the given scrollable element until an element identified by strategy and selector becomes visible. This function returns immediately if the destination element is already visible in the view port. Otherwise it would scroll to the very beginning of the scrollable control and tries to reach the destination element by scrolling its parent to the end step by step. The scroll direction (vertical or horizontal) is detected automatically.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
elementIdstringnoThe identifier of the scrollable element. It is required this element is a valid scrollable container and it was located by -android uiautomator strategy. If this property is not provided then the first currently available scrollable view is selected for the interaction.123456-3456-3435-3453453
strategystringyesThe following strategies are supported: accessibility id (UiSelector().description), class name (UiSelector().className), -android uiautomator (UiSelector)'accessibility id'
selectorstringyesThe corresponding lookup value for the selected strategy.'com.mycompany:id/table'
maxSwipesnumbernoThe maximum number of swipes to perform on the target scrollable view in order to reach the destination element. In case this value is unset then it would be retrieved from the scrollable element itself (vua getMaxSearchSwipes() property).10

Start URI that may take users directly to the specific content in the app. Read Reliably Opening Deep Links Across Platforms and Devices for more details.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
urlstringyesThe URL to starttheapp://login/
packagestringyesThe name of the package to start the URI with'com.mycompany'
waitForLaunchbooleannoIf false then ADB won't wait for the started activity to return the control. true by defaultfalse

mobile: startLogsBroadcast

Starts Android logcat broadcast websocket on the same host and port where Appium server is running at /ws/session/:sessionId:/appium/logcat endpoint. The method will return immediately if the web socket is already listening. Each connected webcoket listener will receive logcat log lines as soon as they are visible to Appium. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.

mobile: stopLogsBroadcast

Stops the previously started logcat broadcasting websocket server. This method will return immediately if no server is running. Read Using Mobile Execution Commands to Continuously Stream Device Logs with Appium for more details.

mobile: acceptAlert

Tries to accept an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
buttonLabelstringnoThe name/text of the alert button to click in order to accept it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect itAccept

mobile: dismissAlert

Tries to dismiss an Android alert. This method might not always be reliable as there is no single standard for how Android alerts should look like within the Accessibility representation.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
buttonLabelstringnoThe name/text of the alert button to click in order to dismiss it. If not provided then the driver will try to autodetect itDismiss

mobile: batteryInfo

Retrieves the battery information from the device under test.

Returned Result

The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are:

NameTypeDescriptionExample
levelnumberBattery level in range [0.0, 1.0], where 1.0 means 100% charge. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system.0.5
statenumberBattery state. The following values are possible: BATTERY_STATUS_UNKNOWN = 1; BATTERY_STATUS_CHARGING = 2; BATTERY_STATUS_DISCHARGING = 3; BATTERY_STATUS_NOT_CHARGING = 4; BATTERY_STATUS_FULL = 5. -1 is returned if the actual value cannot be retrieved from the system.4

mobile: deviceInfo

Retrieves the information about the device under test, like the device model, serial number, network connectivity info, etc.

Returned Result

The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are the device properties. Check https://github.com/appium/appium-uiautomator2-server/blob/master/app/src/main/java/io/appium/uiautomator2/handler/GetDeviceInfo.java to get the full list of returned keys and their corresponding values.

mobile: getDeviceTime

Retrieves the current device's timestamp.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
formatstringnoThe set of format specifiers. Read https://momentjs.com/docs/ to get the full list of supported datetime format specifiers. The default format is YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ, which complies to ISO-8601YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ

Returned Result

The device timestamp string formatted according to the given specifiers

mobile: changePermissions

Changes package permissions in runtime.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
permissionsstring or Array<string>yesThe full name of the permission to be changed or a list of permissions. Mandatory argument.['android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION', 'android.permission.BROADCAST_SMS']
appPackagestringnoThe application package to set change permissions on. Defaults to the package name under testcom.mycompany.myapp
actionstringnoEither grant (the default action) or revokegrant

mobile: getPermissions

Gets runtime permissions list for the given application package.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
typestringnoOne of possible permission types to get. Can be one of: denied, granted or requested (the default value).granted
appPackagestringnoThe application package to get permissions from. Defaults to the package name under testcom.mycompany.myapp

Returned Result

Array of strings, where each string is a permission name. the array could be empty.

mobile: performEditorAction

Performs IME action on the focused edit element. Read How To Emulate IME Actions Generation for more details.

mobile: startScreenStreaming

Starts device screen broadcast by creating MJPEG server. Multiple calls to this method have no effect unless the previous streaming session is stopped. This method only works if the adb_screen_streaming feature is enabled on the server side. It is also required that GStreamer with gst-plugins-base, gst-plugins-good and gst-plugins-bad packages are installed and available in PATH on the server machine.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
widthnumbernoThe scaled width of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen width measured in pixels.768
heightnumbernoThe scaled height of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen height measured in pixels.1024
bitRatenumbernoThe video bit rate for the video, in bits per second. The default value is 4000000 (4 Mb/s). You can increase the bit rate to improve video quality, but doing so results in larger movie files.1024000
hoststringnoThe IP address/host name to start the MJPEG server on. You can set it to 0.0.0.0 to trigger the broadcast on all available network interfaces. 127.0.0.1 by default0.0.0.0
pathnamestringnoThe HTTP request path the MJPEG server should be available on. If unset then any pathname on the given host/port combination will work. Note that the value should always start with a single slash: //myserver
tcpPortnumbernoThe port number to start the internal TCP MJPEG broadcast on. This type of broadcast always starts on the loopback interface (127.0.0.1). 8094 by default5024
portnumbernoThe port number to start the MJPEG server on. 8093 by default5023
qualitynumbernoThe quality value for the streamed JPEG images. This number should be in range [1, 100], where 100 is the best quality. 70 by default80
considerRotationbooleannoIf set to true then GStreamer pipeline will increase the dimensions of the resulting images to properly fit images in both landscape and portrait orientations. Set it to true if the device rotation is not going to be the same during the broadcasting session. false by defaultfalse
logPipelineDetailsbooleannoWhether to log GStreamer pipeline events into the standard log output. Might be useful for debugging purposes. false by defaulttrue

mobile: stopScreenStreaming

Stop the previously started screen streaming. If no screen streaming server has been started then nothing is done.

mobile: getNotifications

Retrieves Android notifications via Appium Settings helper. Appium Settings app itself must be manually granted to access notifications under device Settings in order to make this feature working. Appium Settings helper keeps all the active notifications plus notifications that appeared while it was running in the internal buffer, but no more than 100 items altogether. Newly appeared notifications are always added to the head of the notifications array. The isRemoved flag is set to true for notifications that have been removed. See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.

Returned Result

The example output is:

{
   "statusBarNotifications":[
     {
       "isGroup":false,
       "packageName":"io.appium.settings",
       "isClearable":false,
       "isOngoing":true,
       "id":1,
       "tag":null,
       "notification":{
         "title":null,
         "bigTitle":"Appium Settings",
         "text":null,
         "bigText":"Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs",
         "tickerText":null,
         "subText":null,
         "infoText":null,
         "template":"android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle"
       },
       "userHandle":0,
       "groupKey":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
       "overrideGroupKey":null,
       "postTime":1576853518850,
       "key":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
       "isRemoved":false
     }
   ]
}

mobile: listSms

Retrieves the list of the most recent SMS properties list via Appium Settings helper. Messages are sorted by date in descending order.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
maxnumbernoThe maximum count of recent messages to retrieve. 100 by default10

Returned Result

The example output is:

 {
   "items":[
     {
       "id":"2",
       "address":"+123456789",
       "person":null,
       "date":"1581936422203",
       "read":"0",
       "status":"-1",
       "type":"1",
       "subject":null,
       "body":"\"text message2\"",
       "serviceCenter":null
     },
     {
       "id":"1",
       "address":"+123456789",
       "person":null,
       "date":"1581936382740",
       "read":"0",
       "status":"-1",
       "type":"1",
       "subject":null,
       "body":"\"text message\"",
       "serviceCenter":null
     }
   ],
   "total":2
 }

mobile: type

Types the given Unicode string. It is expected that the focus is already put to the destination input field before this method is called. The main difference between this method and the sendKeys one is that it emulates true typing like it was done from an on-screen keyboard. It also properly supports Unicode input characters.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
textstringyesThe text to typetesting

mobile: sensorSet

Emulate changing of sensor values on the connected emulator. This extension does not work on real devices.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
sensorTypestringyesThe set of all supported sensor types could be found in adb-emu-commands.js (look for SENSORS object values). Check the output of sensor status command in the emulator console to see more details on the available sensor typeslight
valuestringyesCheck the output of sensor get <sensorType> command in the emulator console to see the acceptable value format for the given sensor type50

mobile: deleteFile

Deletes a file on the remote device.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
remotePathstringyesThe full path to the remote file or a file inside an application bundle/sdcard/myfile.txt or @my.app.id/path/in/bundle

mobile: clearApp

Deletes all data associated with a package. Calls adb shell pm clear under the hood. The app should be accessible, should not be running, and should exist on the device under test for this extension to work properly.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
appIdstringyesThe identifier of the application package to be clearedmy.app.id

Returned Result

Stdout of the corresponding adb command.

mobile: startActivity

Starts the given activity intent. Invokes am start/am start-activity command under the hood. This method extends the functionality of the Start Activity app management API.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
intentstringyesThe full name of the activity intent to startcom.some.package.name/.YourActivityClassName
usernumber or stringnoThe user ID for which the service is started. The current user is used by default1006
waitbooleannoSet it to true if you want to block the method call until the Activity Manager's process returns the control to the system.false
stopbooleannoSet it to true to force stop the target app before starting the activity.false
windowingModeintegernoThe windowing mode to launch the activity into. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible windowing modes (constants starting with WINDOWING_MODE_).1
activityTypeintegernoThe activity type to launch the activity as. Check WindowConfiguration.java for more details on possible activity types (constants starting with ACTIVITY_TYPE_).1
actionstringnoAction name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -a argument.android.intent.action.MAIN
uristringnoUnified resource identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -d argument.https://appium.io
mimeTypestringnoMime type. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -t argument.application/json
identifierstringnoOptional identifier. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -i argument.my_identifier
categoriesstring or Array<string>noOne or more category names. The actual value(s) for the Activity Manager's -c argument.android.intent.category.LAUNCHER
componentstringnoComponent name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -n argument.com.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
packagestringnoPackage name. The actual value for the Activity Manager's -p argument.com.myapp
extrasArray<Array<string>>noOptional intent arguments. Must be represented as an array of arrays, where each subarray item contains two (only in case it no value is required for the given type) or three string items: value type, key (variable name) and the value itself. Supported value types are: s: string. Value must be a valid string; sn: null. Value is ignored for this type; z: boolean. Value must be either true or false; i: integer. Value must be a valid 4-byte integer number; l: long. Value must be a valid 8-byte long number; f: float: Value must be a valid float number; u: uri. Value must be a valid uniform resource identifier string; cn: component name. Value must be a valid component name string; ia: Integer[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers; ial: List<Integer>. Value must be a string of comma-separated integers; la: Long[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers; lal: List<Long>. Value must be a string of comma-separated long numbers; fa: Float[]. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers; fal: List<Float>. Value must be a string of comma-separated float numbers; sa: String[]. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string escape it using "\,"; sal: List<String>. Value must be comma-separated strings. To embed a comma into a string, escape it using "\,"[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
flagsstringnoIntent startup-specific flags as a hexadecimal string. Check Intent documentation for the list of available flag values (constants starting with FLAG_ACTIVITY_). Flag values could be merged using the logical 'or' operation.0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: startService

Starts the given service intent. Invokes am startservice or am start-service command under the hood.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
intentstringnoThe full name of the service intent to startcom.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
usernumber or stringnoThe user ID for which the service is started. The current user id is used by default1006
foregroundbooleannoSet it to true if your service must be started as a foreground service. The argument only works for Android 8 and above.false
actionstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.action.MAIN
uristringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionhttps://appium.io
mimeTypestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionapplication/json
identifierstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionmy_identifier
categoriesstring or Array<string>noSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
componentstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.category.LAUNCHER
packagestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp
extrasArray<Array<string>>noSee the documentation for startActivity extension[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
flagsstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extension0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: stopService

Stops the given service intent. Invokes am stopservice or am stop-service command under the hood.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
intentstringnoThe full name of the service intent to stopcom.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
usernumber or stringnoThe user ID for which the service is started. The current user id is used by default1006
actionstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.action.MAIN
uristringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionhttps://appium.io
mimeTypestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionapplication/json
identifierstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionmy_identifier
categoriesstring or Array<string>noSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
componentstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.category.LAUNCHER
packagestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp
extrasArray<Array<string>>noSee the documentation for startActivity extension[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
flagsstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extension0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

mobile: broadcast

Send a broadcast Intent. Invokes am broadcast command under the hood.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
intentstringnoThe full name of the intent to broadcastcom.some.package.name/.YourIntentClassName
usernumber or stringnoSpecify which user to send to; if not specified then send to all users. Possible values are all/current/<numeric user id>current
receiverPermissionstringnoRequire receiver to hold the given permissionandroid.permission.READ_PROFILE
allowBackgroundActivityStartsbooleannoThe receiver may start activities even if in the background if set to truefalse
actionstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.action.MAIN
uristringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionhttps://appium.io
mimeTypestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionapplication/json
identifierstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionmy_identifier
categoriesstring or Array<string>noSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp/com.myapp.SplashActivity
componentstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensionandroid.intent.category.LAUNCHER
packagestringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extensioncom.myapp
extrasArray<Array<string>>noSee the documentation for startActivity extension[['s', 'varName1', 'My String1'], ['s', 'varName2', 'My String2'], ['ia', 'arrName', '1,2,3,4']]
flagsstringnoSee the documentation for startActivity extension0x10200000 is the combination of two flags: 0x10000000 FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK `

Returned Result

The actual stdout of the downstream am command.

mobile: getContexts

Retrieves a webviews mapping based on CDP endpoints

Returned Result

The following json demonstrates the example of WebviewsMapping object. Note that description in page can be an empty string most likely when it comes to Mobile Chrome)

 {
   "proc": "@webview_devtools_remote_22138",
   "webview": "WEBVIEW_22138",
   "info": {
     "Android-Package": "io.appium.settings",
     "Browser": "Chrome/74.0.3729.185",
     "Protocol-Version": "1.3",
     "User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; Android SDK built for x86 Build/QSR1.190920.001; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/74.0.3729.185 Mobile Safari/537.36",
     "V8-Version": "7.4.288.28",
     "WebKit-Version": "537.36 (@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d)",
     "webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/browser"
   },
   "pages": [
     {
       "description": "{\"attached\":true,\"empty\":false,\"height\":1458,\"screenX\":0,\"screenY\":336,\"visible\":true,\"width\":1080}",
       "devtoolsFrontendUrl": "http://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_rev/@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d/inspector.html?ws=127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
       "id": "27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
       "title": "Releases · appium/appium · GitHub",
       "type": "page",
       "url": "https://github.com/appium/appium/releases",
       "webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F"
     }
   ],
   "webviewName": "WEBVIEW_com.io.appium.setting"
 }

mobile: installMultipleApks

Install applications via install-multiple option. Please read more details in the corresponding section of the adb --help command output.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
apksArray<string>yesThe path to APKs. Each path should be the full path to the apk to be installed, or an URL to a remote location.['/path/to/local.apk', 'https://github.com/appium/ruby_lib_core/blob/master/test/functional/app/api.apk.zip?raw=true']
optionsobjectnoInstallation options. If you want enable -g option, you could specify that {grantPermissions: true}. allowTestPackages corresponds -t, useSdcard corresponds -s, replace corresponds -r (-r is enabled by default), partialInstall corresponds -p.{grantPermissions: true, partialInstall: true}

mobile: unlock

Unlocks the device if it is locked. Noop if the device's screen is not locked.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
keystringyesThe unlock key. See the documentation on appium:unlockKey capability for more details12345
typestringyesThe unlock type. See the documentation on appium:unlockType capability for more detailspassword
strategystringnoUnlock strategy. See the documentation on appium:unlockStrategy capability for more detailsuiautomator
timeoutMsnumbernoUnlock timeout. See the documentation on appium:unlockSuccessTimeout capability for more details5000

mobile: refreshGpsCache

Sends a request to refresh the GPS cache on the device under test. By default the location tracking is configured for low battery consumption, so you might need to call this extension periodically to get the updated geo location if the actual (or mocked) device location is changed too frequently. The feature only works if the device under test has Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at version 30 (Android R) or higher.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
timeoutMsnumbernoThe maximum number of milliseconds to block until GPS cache is refreshed. If the API call does not receive a confirmation about successful cache refresh within this timeout then an error is thrown. Providing zero or a negative value to it skips waiting completely and does not check for any errors. 20000 ms by default.60000

Applications Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for applications management:

  • Check if app is installed (POST /appium/device/app_installed)
  • Install/upgrade app (POST /appium/device/install_app)
  • Active app (POST /appium/device/activate_app)
  • Uninstall app (POST /appium/device/remove_app)
  • Terminate app (POST /appium/device/terminate_app)
  • Start app activity (POST /appium/device/start_activity)
  • Query the current app state (POST /appium/device/app_state)

Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.

Useful links:

Files Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for files management:

  • Push file (POST /appium/device/push_file)
  • Pull file (POST /appium/device/pull_file)
  • Pull folder (POST /appium/device/pull_folder)

Refer to the corresponding Appium client tutorial to find out the names of the corresponding wrappers for these APIs.

Useful links:

Clipboard Management

UiAutomator2 driver supports Appium endpoints for clipboard management:

  • Set clipboard content (POST /appium/device/set_clipboard')
  • Get clipboard content (POST /appium/device/get_clipboard)

Useful links:

Usage Examples

# Python3 + PyTest
import pytest

from appium import webdriver


def generate_caps():
    common_caps = {
        # automationName capability presence is mandatory for this UiAutomator2 Driver to be selected
        'appium:automationName': 'UiAutomator2',
        'platformName': 'linux',
        # The real device udid could be retrieved from `adb devices -l` output
        # If it is omitted then the first available device will be used
        'appium:udid': '123456',
        # Or run the test on the emulator
        # 'appium:avd': 'emulator-5554',
    }
    app_caps = {
        **common_caps,
        'appium:app': '/Projects/myapp.apk',
        # It might also be necessary to provide more info about app activities
        # Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/android/activity-startup.md
        # for more details
        # 'appium:appPackage': 'com.mypackage',
        # 'appium:appActivity': '.myMainActivity',
        # 'appium:appWaitActivity': '.mySplashScreenActivity',
    }
    browser_caps = {
        **common_caps,
        'browserName': 'chrome',
        # Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/web/chromedriver.md
        # Read https://github.com/appium/appium/blob/master/docs/en/writing-running-appium/web/hybrid.md
        'appium:chromedriverExecutable': '/Project/chromedriver_linux64',
    }
    return [app_caps, browser_caps]


@pytest.fixture(params=generate_caps())
def driver(request):
    drv = webdriver.Remote('http://localhost:4723/wd/hub', request.param)
    yield drv
    drv.quit()


def test_edit_text(driver):
    locator = 'android.view.TextEdit' if driver.current_context == 'NATIVE_APP' else 'input'
    edit_field = driver.find_element_by_class_name(locator)
    edit_field.send_keys('hello world')
    assert edit_field.text == 'hello world'
    edit_field.clear()
    assert edit_field.text == ''

API Notes

lock behaves differently in Android than it does in iOS. In Android it does not take any arguments, and locks the screen and returns immediately.

Development

npm install appium-uiautomator2-driver
npm run watch

Unit tests:

npm run test

Functional tests:

npm run e2e-test

