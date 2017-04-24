openbase logo
appium-uiauto

by appium-boneyard
2.4.0 (see all)

Appium uiauto ios driver

Deprecated!
Use appium-ios-driver

Readme

Appium-UIAuto [deprecated]

This package has been migrated into appium-ios-driver and should not be used directly.

