Appium Tizen Driver

Appium Tizen Driver is a test automation tool for Tizen devices. Appium Tizen Driver automates .NET applications, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium Tizen Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.

Usage

Import Tizen Driver, set and create a session:

import { TizenDriver } from `appium-tizen-driver` let defaultCaps = { appPackage : 'tizen.sample' , deviceName : 'Tizen' , platformName : 'Tizen' }; let driver = new TizenDriver(); await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);

Commands