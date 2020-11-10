Appium Tizen Driver is a test automation tool for Tizen devices. Appium Tizen Driver automates .NET applications, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium Tizen Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.
Import Tizen Driver, set and create a session:
import { TizenDriver } from `appium-tizen-driver`
let defaultCaps = {
appPackage: 'tizen.sample',
deviceName: 'Tizen',
platformName: 'Tizen'
};
let driver = new TizenDriver();
await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);
getAttribute
setAttribute
click
touchUp
touchDown
touchMove
touchLongClick
tap
getLocation
getLocationValueByElementId
getText
elementEnabled
elementDisplayed
getSize
setValue
setValueImmediate
clear
replaceValue
flick
fakeFlick
fakeFlickElement
swipe
doSwipe
pullFile
takeScreenShot
getScreenshotData
getScreenshot
execute
doFindElementOrEls
findElOrEls
getAutomationId
getDeviceTime
inputText
pressHardwareKey
back
installApp
removeApp
isAppInstalled
launchApp
startApp
closeApp
isStartedApp
doTouchAction
performGesture
performTouch