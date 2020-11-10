openbase logo
appium-tizen-driver

by Samsung
1.1.1-beta.5 (see all)

Appium Tizen Driver is a test automation tool for Tizen devices. Appium Tizen Driver automates xamarin apps, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium Tizen Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.

Downloads/wk

77.4K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Appium Tizen Driver

NPM version Downloads Dependency Status devDependency Status

Build Status

Appium Tizen Driver is a test automation tool for Tizen devices. Appium Tizen Driver automates .NET applications, tested on emulators and real devices. Appium Tizen Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.

Usage

Import Tizen Driver, set and create a session:

import { TizenDriver } from `appium-tizen-driver`

let defaultCaps = {
  appPackage: 'tizen.sample',
  deviceName: 'Tizen',
  platformName: 'Tizen'
};

let driver = new TizenDriver();
await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);

Commands

  • getAttribute
  • setAttribute
  • click
  • touchUp
  • touchDown
  • touchMove
  • touchLongClick
  • tap
  • getLocation
  • getLocationValueByElementId
  • getText
  • elementEnabled
  • elementDisplayed
  • getSize
  • setValue
  • setValueImmediate
  • clear
  • replaceValue
  • flick
  • fakeFlick
  • fakeFlickElement
  • swipe
  • doSwipe
  • pullFile
  • takeScreenShot
  • getScreenshotData
  • getScreenshot
  • execute
  • doFindElementOrEls
  • findElOrEls
  • getAutomationId
  • getDeviceTime
  • inputText
  • pressHardwareKey
  • back
  • installApp
  • removeApp
  • isAppInstalled
  • launchApp
  • startApp
  • closeApp
  • isStartedApp
  • doTouchAction
  • performGesture
  • performTouch

